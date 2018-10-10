KUWTK: Khloe Kardashian 'is holding off moving to Cleveland'

By Bang

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is reportedly "holding off" on moving to Cleveland to be with Tristan Thompson.

The 34-year-old reality star and the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player have been dating since 2016 and have five-month-old daughter True together, yet Khloe is still not ready to make the full-time switch from Los Angeles to Cleveland.

A source explained: "She isn't ready to leave her family just yet. True will be six months old soon and Khloe plans to spend that special day with her family."

The insider explained that it's recently been hard for Khloe to relive the drama surrounding Tristan through 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' in the days prior to her giving birth.

The reality show has aired the allegations that the 27-year-old star cheated on Khloe with multiple women shortly before the arrival of their daughter.

The source added: "As much as she's worked on moving past the heartbreak, the reminder brings up some of those emotions again.

"Khloe will most likely head back to Cleveland, but as of now, there isn't an official date."

Earlier this month, an insider claimed Khloe "still struggles" with the cheating allegations.

It was claimed that the incident has eroded the reality star's trust in Tristan.

A source said: "Khloe has seemed emotional. Her feelings about Tristan cheating is something that she is still dealing with.

"She has good weeks when she is fine about it and weeks when she is upset about it. It's of course difficult to trust someone 100 percent who cheated days before he was about to become a dad. Khloe still struggles with this sometimes.

"She wants to move back to Cleveland, but she isn't sure what date she is [going]. The move is postponed for now."