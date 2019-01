KUWTK: Khloe Kardashian wants another baby

By Bang

Khloe Kardashian "would love" to have another baby with Tristan Thompson, as sources say another tot could help bring the couple closer together.

Photo: Bang

The 34-year-old reality star was left heartbroken when video footage surfaced of her boyfriend Tristan getting close to another woman just days before the birth of their daughter True, now eight months, but since the pair worked through their problems, sources now say Khloe is thinking about expanding their brood.

An insider said: "Having True has changed Khloé's life. Khloé would love another baby and to give True a sibling. She always wanted to be a mom and it wouldn't be surprising if she got pregnant again."

In recent months, it has been claimed the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star still isn't fully trusting of her 27-year-old beau following his cheating scandal, but sources believe another baby could bring them closer together.

The insider added to People magazine: "Though you might think having a new baby amid all this drama with Tristan would make things even harder for her, it was actually the opposite. True gave her something incredible to focus her love and energy on, and it helped her and Tristan stay bonded no matter what."

The news comes after it was recently revealed Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West are expecting their fourth child together, and their second via surrogate mother following the birth of daughter Chicago almost 12 months ago.

Kim - who also has North, five, and Saint, three, with Kanye - Khloe and their half sister Kylie, who gave birth to daughter Stormi in February, all welcomed children in 2018, and sources say the Kim's baby news has inspired her sisters to try for their second children.

Photos: Instagram

A source said recently: "Kim having another baby this year is heavily influencing her other sisters and their baby plans. They all loved being pregnant at the same time and everyone wants all of the kids to be close in age. Everyone jokes about having another round of 'triplets' all the time."

Kim Kardashian West still has tracksuit she first met Kanye

Kim Kardashian West has kept the Juicy Couture tracksuit and Louis Vuitton handbag she first met Kanye West in as a keepsake.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star responded to a fan on Twitter who shared a picture of her wearing the Barbie pink Velour tracksuit and rainbow print handbag, which she was rocking on the night she was "on her way" to the MTV Video Music Awards to see her now-husband perform in 2007.

The 38-year-old reality star - who is expecting her fourth child with the 'All Day' rapper - also revealed that she met the Yeezy CEO's late mother Donda that same evening, two months before she tragically passed away at the age of 58.

When a fan pointed out her Paris Hilton-inspired look on Twitter, she wrote: "Fun Fact- in this pic I was on my way to meet Kanye for his Good Life performance for the MTV Awards. I didn't really know him but his people called my people lol & I was a girl in the audience at the live performance in Vegas. I met his mom Donda this same night (sic)"

She then added: "P.S. I still have this sweatsuit and this bag."

The KKW Beauty businesswoman - who already has North West, five, Saint, three, and 11-month-old Chicago with Kanye - previously admitted that her fashion sense changed after she started dating the 'Gold Digger' hitmaker, and that she is "mortified' whenever she sees pictures of her old outfits.

She said: "I really think that my relationship with my husband Kanye West really changed everything.

Photos: Instagram

"I mean, back in the day I thought I had the best style. I look back at outfits and I'm, like, mortified."

Kim didn't start seeing Kanye romantically until 2012, when her 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries came to an end.

The couple tied the knot in 2014 at a lavish ceremony in Italy.

Kendall Jenner recalls acne devastation

Kendall Jenner felt like it was "the end of the world" when she had her first acne breakout on her first day of high school.

The 23-year-old model admitted it was "mortifying" when she woke up on her first day of high school and discovered her skin had erupted.

She said: "You feel like it's the end of the world when that happens."

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star "really wanted" a boyfriend when she was a teenager but lost all her confidence because of her acne.

She told People magazine: "I literally wouldn't even look people in the eye when I would speak to them."

After a few years, Kendall's skin cleared up but the spots returned when she was 21, which she believes was partly due to stress.

She said: "For me personally, the second time around when it came back, I think it was pretty hormonal.

Photos: Instagram

"You could see it in where I had my breakouts. I also think it had to do with stress. I was having a couple really challenging years of my life."

The brunette beauty - who has previously spoken of her struggles with anxiety - is finally happy with her skin and is now in a much "better mental place".

She said: "I'm definitely in a better mental place. It has a lot to do with being clear, but it also has to do with a lot of other things in the way that I've changed how my life runs and things that I pick and choose to do. A lot goes into all of that."

But if she does have a breakout, Kendall tries not to worry too much about it any more.

She said: "It always is frustrating. Always. One zit can really freak you out because you're like 'Oh no, are we going backwards again?' But I try not to think too deeply about it because I know it's going to be all good. I want everyone to know I'm OK, and you can be OK too."

Kendall Jenner is new face of ProActiv

Kendall Jenner "feels great" being the new face of ProActiv because it's so "simple and easy" to use.

Photo: Bang

The 23-year-old model has teamed up with the acne-busting skincare line exactly one year after she stepped on to the Golden Globe red carpet with breakouts around her jawline.

The brunette beauty revealed that it was one of the only products that "worked" for her because it's so "simple and easy" to use.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Kendall said: "A lot of people have seen me struggling with acne mostly through paparazzi photos or the Golden Globes. I had exhausted all other options and [decided to] try Proactiv. It really worked for me. I feel great on the inside and out.

Photo: Instagram

"It's just a very simple and easy routine. I love the cleanser and retinoid acne treatment, and everyone should use a sunscreen. It really helps having it in your regimen every single day."

Proactiv's vice president of creative Charles Ressler also confessed that the brunette model used ProActiv products for "several months" and was left "surprised" by the results as she'd tried everything else available on the market and nothing had worked.

Ressler added: "Over the years, our customers and the many celebs that use our products have discovered how impactful Proactiv is, yes on their skin, but also on their lives. We wanted Kendall to have that same experience before we even officially asked her to join our family. So Kendall used Proactiv for several months to ensure the product worked for her -- surprises all around.

"She was surprised that after trying everything under the sun Proactiv is the one thing that got her clear, and we were surprised by her willingness to share her story in such a vulnerable way. She really wants to help people heal from their acne, inside and out, and that's our goal too, so this partnership just made sense.

Photo: Instagram

"We knew our campaign had to be a platform for Kendall to do just that. I've worked with and known many celebrities and I have never been so impressed as I am by the genuineness of Kendall -- she's a special person."

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star stepped out last year for the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards wearing a gorgeous Giambattista Valli gown, however it was her skin that caught the attention of the world as she had spots around her jawline and was praised by fans for embracing her broken out skin.

A fan tweeted: "Ok but @KendallJenner showing up and strutting her acne while looking like a gorgeous star is what every girl needs to understand (sic)"

Kendall replied: "never let that s**t stop you! (sic)"

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West buying new supplies for fourth baby

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are starting to buy "everything" they need for their fourth child, because they "don't really do hand-me-downs".

The couple are expecting to welcome their fourth tot - and second via surrogacy after daughter Chicago was born in January last year - in May, and despite already having three other children, sources say the pair are on a shopping expedition to collect clothes and baby supplies, as they "don't really do hand-me-downs".

A source said: "They don't really do hand-me-downs, so each baby is like their first. They're buying everything they need for him, and Kanye insists they go top-of-the-line for everything. So they've been shopping."

The insider insists the pair - who also have North, five, and Saint, three, together - give all their unused baby clothes to charity, but don't reuse them for their own children.

And it seems a lot of their supplies will be ordered online, as 41-year-old Kanye likes to shop from his phone when he can't sleep.

The source added to People magazine: "Kanye is a big online shopper. When he can't sleep, he gets online and buys whatever he wants. A lot of what they're getting, they order online.

"They're going to have everything the baby needs pretty soon. And the rest of the family is big on getting gifts, too. This baby is going to have everything he needs."

Photos: Instagram

Kim, 38, and Kanye, 41, have "just recently" started to share their baby news with their family, and the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is said to be planning "some sort of shower" to celebrate.

An insider said recently: "They just recently began sharing the news with friends that they were having a fourth. They've been so busy with their three kids and the holidays they haven't had a lot of time to do anything else.

"Kim will have some sort of shower to celebrate. It's a different experience for Kim when she isn't pregnant. But she's happy she has been through this before and knows what to expect. She had such a positive experience the first time and is really thrilled to be able to do this again this way."

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's baby due in May

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's fourth child - and second child via surrogate mother - is reportedly due in May.

The couple - who already have North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 11 months, together - are reportedly expecting their second child via surrogate mother after welcoming Chicago in the same way, and it's now been claimed the surrogate is "well into the pregnancy", and expected to give birth in May.

A source said: "The surrogate is well into the pregnancy. She is due in May and everything looks good. Kim and Kanye have known for awhile and are very excited. They had one male embryo left and are thrilled it has worked out. Kim always wanted four kids and having two boys and two girls feels perfect. They were very happy with the entire experience the first time and are so grateful to have one more baby."

Kim, 38, and Kanye, 41, have "just recently" started to share their baby news with their family, and the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is said to be planning "some sort of shower" to celebrate.

Another source told E! News: "They just recently began sharing the news with friends that they were having a fourth. They've been so busy with their three kids and the holidays they haven't had a lot of time to do anything else.

Photos: Instagram

"Kim will have some sort of shower to celebrate. It's a different experience for Kim when she isn't pregnant. But she's happy she has been through this before and knows what to expect. She had such a positive experience the first time and is really thrilled to be able to do this again this way."

Kim and Kanye have reportedly decided to use a different surrogate than the one they used to carry Chicago, as the original surrogate got pregnant on her own and Kim met with a new one over the summer.

Kim Kardashian West using different surrogate

Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West have decided to use a different surrogate to carry their fourth child than the woman who carried their third kid, Chicago.

The couple - who are said to be expecting their fourth kid - have asked a different woman to carry their child for them, after they welcomed daughter Chicago via a surrogate 12 months ago.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "The couple has always wanted a big family, especially Kim. She loved growing up with all [her sisters] and Rob. Having big holidays, birthdays and events is what Kim knows and she wanted the same for her own kids. Kim and Kanye weighed their options heavily, took time to think everything through. Ultimately they decided to see, if they implanted the embryo, if it would take and left the rest up to fate. Family to Kim and Kanye is everything, and they are ecstatic they are expanding their family."

Kim and Kanye - who also have North, five, and Saint, three, together - were keen to have another child via a surrogate after having such a "positive" experience the first time but they were also open to other methods if necessary.

An insider said previously: "Kim and Kanye had a positive surrogacy experience with Chicago and have talked about that as the plan for the next child.

"If that unfortunately doesn't pan out, the couple has talked about possibly going through the adoption process. Kim and Kanye know that whatever is meant to be, will be."

Photos: Instagram

Kim and Kanye have always been keen to add to their family but the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star played coy when she was asked about expanding her family last month.

She said: "Three is a lot, [but] you never know. My mom [Kris Jenner] kind of prepped me [for what having three kids was like], and it was crazy because when everyone found out that I was having a third, everyone had a crazy story ... like, 'Two was great, but three, you are outnumbered. You are exhausted'... Like, all of these nightmare stories. [Having a brother for Saint] would be nice. It really would, but I'm very full right now."

Kim Kardashian West 'is expecting her fourth child via surrogate'

According to Us Weekly, Kim Kardashian West and her rapper husband Kanye West are planning to have another child with the same surrogate who carried their daughter Chicago.

The 38-year-old reality TV star and her rapper husband Kanye West - who have five-year-old North, Saint, three, and 11-month old Chicago - are planning to have another child with the same surrogate who carried their daughter Chicago, according to Us Weekly.

The celebrity couple turned to surrogacy after the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was advised not to have anymore children for medical reasons - and the pair have supposedly used their remaining fertilised embryo to have a baby boy in May.

Speaking about surrogacy, Kim previously said: "I would have maybe one more [child]. I really, really enjoyed the surrogacy process.

"I will say, when it came to the breastfeeding time, I was like, 'Okay, this is the best decision I ever made.'"

Meanwhile, Kim previously revealed that becoming a mother has changed her outlook on life, insisting she now "doesn't give a f.. about anything" other than her family.

She said: "Being a mom just not makes you give a f... about anything else but what's immediately going on inside, like in your home, in your family - like all the other stuff kind of fades away.

"Nothing matters but your family, so I think it really helps you centre and get grounded."

Photos: Bang

Kim also believes that her authentic nature is one of the reasons behind her success and that of her siblings.

She reflected: "I think our family is definitely really relatable. I mean, we know that we definitely show a side that's not as relatable, but I think it's the balance of being in between, of seeing us come up and doing that with us and sharing those experiences with us.

"I think it's because [fans] can sense our authenticity with one another."