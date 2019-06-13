KUWTK: Khloe Kardashian would 'never' date a taken man

By Bang

Khloe Kardashian would "never" date somebody "who has a girlfriend", after she was accused of starting her romance with now-ex Tristan Thompson while he was still dating Jordan Craig.

The 34-year-old beauty recently hit back at claims she began a relationship with now-ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson - with whom she has 14-month-old daughter True - whilst he was still romantically involved with Jordan Craig, the mother of his three-year-old son Prince.

And sources have now said Khloe felt as though she had "no choice" but to publicly defend herself from hate, because she knows she would never knowingly enter a relationship with a taken man.

An insider said: "Khloé hates when she has to defend herself publicly, but she felt that she had no choice. She can't have Jordan saying that she starting seeing Tristan while he was still dating Jordan and not speak up about it. According to Khloé, this is just not true. She would never date a guy who has a girlfriend. It's just ridiculous.

"Khloé was told by Tristan, and several people close this him, that he was NOT dating Jordan when he started seeing Khloé."

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is now said to be questioning whether Tristan was telling her the truth when he told her he was single, especially following his own cheating scandals with her family friend Jordyn Woods.

The source added to People magazine: "She's trying to enjoy her life with True, and again, it gets clouded by something involving Tristan. She is absolutely questioning if Tristan was really telling the truth about his relationship with Jordan being over."

In Khloe's original comments on the matter, she admitted she'd been "reluctant" to start a romance with Tristan because Jordan was pregnant at the time, but had been reassured that everything was over between them.

She wrote on her Instagram story: "I'm disappointed about even needing to post this, but... I need to say my truth. Take it as you will.

"My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up.

"After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship.

"He pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met. He had me talk with his most inner circle.

"He showed [me] physical p(r)oof (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met. (sic)".

Kendall Jenner slams Kourtney Kardashian for 'picking' on her

Kendall Jenner has slammed Kourtney Kardashian for "picking" on her in order to seem "cool" in front of her friends.

The 23-year-old model and her 40-year-old half-sister have been spending more time together lately, and earlier this year Kourtney even tagged along on a ski trip to Mammoth, California, with Kendall and her friends.

But in a preview clip for this week's episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', Kendall is seen admitting she didn't enjoy the trip because Kourtney was "a bit rude" to her in an effort to get closer to Kendall's pals.

She fumed to Khloé Kardashian: "You know, Kourtney and I have been getting a bit closer over the past couple of years and I love that she hangs out with me and my friends. But to be honest, I felt like there were just some moments where she was a bit rude and it really started to get to me at a certain point.

"A lot of the trip, people were picking on me, and by people I mean Kourtney, most of the time. Whether she thought she was joking, I didn't really think it was a joke. I just felt like she was trying to be cool in front of my friends and like, younger people that are cool, at my expense."

Kendall then went on to complain about a time in which Kourtney had refused to listen to her about not putting her feet up on the centre console of Kendall's car.

She continued: "Mind you, it's like, rainy and muddy outside," she explains. "I go, 'Kourt, can you not put your feet up on my thing?' And she goes, 'Kendall, it's a f***ing vehicle.' I go, 'So? I don't want your shoes all over my car.' And she goes and puts her feet onto the [headrests]."

To which Khloe, 34, replied: "That's so rude."

Photos: Instagram

And the model shared another example in which Kourtney got all of Kendall's friends to "laugh" at her when she asked her friend Fai Khadra to keep her car keys on him while they went skiing.

Kendall said: "I was like, 'Are you sure you have a zip pocket? I don't want it to fall out.' ... I mean, literally, how would we get home if we lost the key? And Kourtney goes, 'Kendall, chill the f**k out, it's a key.' And then my friends, all of them laugh with her. None of them took my side, they're all just laughing together. And then she feels that validation.

"I'm not blaming my friends at all. They're not doing it because they're trying to be mean."

Khloe took Kendall's side in the discussion, as she later said she was disappointed in Kourtney for "bullying" her younger sister.

She said: "She's supposed to be the older sister, but it just seems like Kourtney was bullying Kendall the entire time. I mean, that's so lame for anyone to do that."

Kim Kardashian West shares first picture of son Psalm

Kim Kardashian West has shared the first image of her son Psalm West, almost one month after he was born via surrogate mother.

The 38-year-old reality star welcomed Psalm - her fourth child with husband Kanye West - into the world when he was born via surrogate mother almost one month ago, and she's now posted the first picture of the tot on social media.

Alongside the image - which showed Psalm sleeping - she simply wrote: "Psalm Ye."

The adorable post comes after it was claimed the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who also has North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 16 months - spends over $1 million a year on childcare for her brood.

A source said: "Right now, what's costing them the highest by far though are the nannies. They have teams of staff on call 24/7, and when they're away they take a nanny with them to help out if they're too busy. Plus there's the army of assistants, along with personal trainers, chefs and stylists. It costs them anything from $50-100k in monthly bills."

But despite the high costs, Kim and Kanye, 42, are said to be very "hands on" parents.

Photos: Instagram

Another source explained: "Kim has help, but is very hands on too. She and Kanye have both been up at night with the baby. He is still small and on a strict feeding schedule. They have to wake him up to feed him. She knows they all need special, quality time with her. Kim hasn't been working at all and is only focusing on her family right now ... [Kim] has a bit of a lighter schedule right now so she can bond with her baby. She seems very happy. And Kanye loves the energy of having a newborn. A new baby to love and get to know is so special for the whole family."

Khloe Kardashian changed her mindset about food

Khloe Kardashian has "completely changed" her mindset about food.

The 34-year-old reality star - who has 13-month-old daughter True with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - has now become "unreasonable" about what she puts into her body, as she puts her health and nutrition above everything else, which helps make her "more efficient" throughout the day.

Photo: Bang

Her nutritionist Philip Goglia said: "The biggest change that Khloe's had is being unreasonable about her foods. Previously years ago it was like this, 'I'm so busy, I can't get that done now I'll get it later. Oh, my water bottle's empty but I have to take this meeting.'

"Her mind set is now completely changed. She's completely unreasonable. She will say, 'Hang on, my water bottle is empty I need to go fill it up, I'll be right back.' She knows that if she services her nutrition patterns everything else she does becomes easier and more efficient."

Photos: Instagram

Philip has helped the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star manage her diet with a few realistic tips, including cheat meals rather than cheat days.

Photos: Instagram

He added: "Park yourself in front of Krispy Kreme for all I care, just make it one meal. And then get back on track. Compliance is critical."

Photo: Instagram

The health professional also told the beauty to eat her healthy food first before "diving into the crap" whilst dining out.

He explained to People magazine: "Khloe knows that if there's a ton of nachos in front of you but you're staring at your sea bass, you need to eat the fish first - and then dive into the crap. You're always eat less crap if you're eating healthy stuff first."

Kylie Jenner's daughter had 'food-related' reaction

Kylie Jenner's baby daughter Stormi had an allergic reaction to food over the weekend.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star spent most of the day at the hospital with 16-month-old Stormi over the weekend after she developed an allergy to something she ate and, although she's "fine" now, the 21-year-old reality TV beauty has been told to take her to a paediatrician to work out what food she should avoid to prevent a repeat reaction.

A source told PEOPLE: "The incident seemed to be "a food-related reaction. Kylie was told to watch Stormi closely. She is taking Stormi to her paediatrician for a follow-up."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her Instagram account yesterday to reveal that Stormi was being watched by doctors after she suffered an allergic reaction.

Alongside a photograph of the tot, whom she has with her boyfriend Travis Scott, lying underneath a blanket, Kylie wrote: "Spent the day in the hospital with my baby. She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home. Nothing else matters when these things happen. God bless all the moms with sick babies. I'm sending so much love and positive energy your way. (sic)"

Kylie recently said that Stormi has a mature palette as she loves going for sushi.

Photos: Instagram

She explained: "Stormi loves sushi.

"I'll take her to Nobu ... I don't feed her anything raw, but she just loves edamame. They'll bring the whole thing of edamame. She will not stop until it's all gone. She eats all the edamame. She'll eat a whole bowl of soy sauce rice."

Meanwhile, although she's got her hands full with Stormi and her beauty empire at the moment, the reality TV star would like to have another baby with Travis soon.

Sharing several shots of Stormi and Travis together online in a post to wish the rapper a happy birthday in April, Kylie wrote: "watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling. my real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I'm so so proud of you. happy happy birthday.