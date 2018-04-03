KUWTK: Kim giving parenting advice to sister Khloe Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West is giving her sister Khloe Kardashian plenty of advice as she nears the end of her pregnancy.

The 33-year-old reality star is expected to give birth to her first child, a daughter, with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson any day now, and her older sister Kim - who has North, four, Saint, two, and Chicago, two months, with her husband Kanye West - has revealed she has been telling her sibling what to expect from the coming weeks and months.

She said: "Khloe and I have a really good thing going on right now. I'm like the real one with her [about] what goes down and how it's going to go down."

But 37-year-old Kim is having a hard time piling on the facts for her sister at the moment, as the blonde beauty has become "too sensitive" and "freaked out" as her due date creeps closer.

Kim added: "You cannot tell her anything right now that's too sensitive because she's just so freaked out. So, I can't really get into the whole, like, nipples and breastfeeding thing. She's just going to have to figure that all out and slowly."

Kim has no concerns about her sister and 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' co-star though, as she knows she'll be more than able to handle motherhood.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she added: "It'll be fine. She knows. She's seen all of us go through it. She's prepared, but I feel her and I are on a really good communication about everything. I know when to push it and when to ... right now isn't a time to freak her out. The closer it gets, you can't freak someone out.

"You have no idea and that's the beauty of it. You just have no clue and that's totally fine."

Caitlyn Jenner has sun damage removed from nose

Caitlyn Jenner has taken to Instagram to reveal she recently had "sun damage" removed from her nose, which she got as a result of not using sunblock.

The 'I Am Cait' star took to Instagram to share a make up free picture of herself, urging others to use sunblock, as she revealed she had to have a spot from her nose removed due to damage from the sun's rays.

She captioned the photo: "I recently had to get some sun damage removed from my nose. PSA - always wear your sunblock (sic)"

Caitlyn has been very open with her followers about what she has gone through, having underwent a gender transition back in 2015, and she previously revealed she feels "wonderful" not having any more secrets.

She said: "I don't have a secret left in my life. It's a wonderful feeling. The book is about a lifelong struggle. Everybody has their stuff. Everybody has things that they have to deal with in life, and what I've dealt with my entire life is my identity with myself as a person. To be able to share that journey with people ... feels great."

And the 68-year-old television personality believes she threw herself into sport because of her "issues with her gender".

She added: "You're not talking about sexuality - you're talking about who you are and who's in your soul. It goes through your head 24 hours a day, 365 days a year ... I grew up in the 50s and the 60s - there wasn't even a word for it. I didn't know what it was. I didn't know why.

"Sneaking into my mom's closet or my sister's closet ... walking around when I was 9 or 10 years old ... [with] a scarf over my head so it didn't look like I was a girl ... I look back on it now and a lot of the reasons why I was so obsessed with winning the games was because of my issues with gender."

Khloe Kardashian had 45k flowers at baby shower

Khloe Kardashian hired a floral artist and bought 45,000 flowers for her baby shower including 12,000 carnations.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star celebrated her and partner Tristan Thompson's impending arrival with an English country garden meets Alice in Wonderland themed baby shower and instructed floral artist Jeff Leatham to pack in the hefty amount of flowers, including 12,000 carnations.

He said: "Khloé's only thing was that pink was important to her. We came in with different ideas to create something whimsical. I pulled together some imagery of kind of a fantasy English garden. That's why we had those topiary animals made of greens and the flowers falling in a sculpture form from the ceiling. People walked into like some kind of crazy fantasy Alice in Wonderland atmosphere. We achieved that - and I was so excited because no one deserves it more than Khloé. There was over 45,000 flowers with 12,000 carnations. The elephants were so amazing. We made sure the trunks were up and flying because that means good luck and Khloé loved that. We wanted something different because there have been so many baby showers in the family and we've done all of them. So, we wanted to make sure they were all extremely different."

Mindy Weiss was in charge of planning the event, and she has revealed the most important thing to Khloe was having everyone there.

She said: "The biggest priority for Khloé was having a room filled with all her friends and family, so we designed the whole event around the idea of having everyone there together."

Khloe also reached out on her app to thank Jeff and Mindy for their work.

She wrote: "My baby shower was such a dream, I'm STILL on cloud nine. It was beautiful beyond words. I have two very special people to thank for that: party planner Mindy Weiss and floral artist Jeff Leatham. They truly brought my vision to life and it was more than I could have imagined. Forever grateful!"

Kim Kardashian West's ski lessons

Kim Kardashian West is teaching her kids to ski from an early age, following a tradition her late father Robert Kardashian set.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star enjoyed going out on the slopes with her father Robert Kardashian before his untimely death in 2003 and wants to pass on the same tradition to her own children - North, four, Saint, two and newborn daughter Chicago.

Writing on her blog, she shared: "We usually skied together on Thanksgiving, which was his holiday to take us. Once I finally got back out there, it was as if I never left.

"Now, I make it a point to go at least once a year with my family. North has already had two years of ski lessons and I can't wait to start Saint next year! It's such a fun activity to do together as a family."

And Kim has picked up another tradition from her father - writing a letter to each of her kids every year, which she plans to keep and give them to them when they are 21-years-old.

She revealed on Twitter: "I found a 3 page letter my dad wrote me right after high school about life and it's so special to have. I re-read it last night. I write my kids a letter each year reflecting on the year we had together & fun memories. I'll give the letters to them when they turn 21 (sic)"

Kim's comments came soon after the family marked what would have been Robert's 73rd birthday.

Taking to Twitter, Kim wrote: "Happy Birthday dad! I love this family photo. I love our family. Thank you for EVERYTHING. I'm so grateful you are my dad! (sic)"

Khloe Kardashian blames Kris Jenner for her 'Khlo-C-D'

Khloe Kardashian says she has her mother Kris Jenner to thank for her "Khlo-C-D".

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has a penchant for keeping things organised and clean and says it is her mom Kris Jenner that has instilled that in her.

She said: "I have Kris Jenner to thank. The interesting thing is my mom is a hoarder, but she demands cleanliness and structure from me (and all her kids). She was always very vocal about my room being impeccably clean."

And the 33-year-old singer - who is expecting her first child with her partner Tristan Thompson - also picked up a lot of hosting etiquette from her mother too.

She added on her website: "Besides the Khlo-C-D, my mom also taught me hosting etiquette, like how to set the dinner table, the appropriate silverware to use and how to position them. So, I really am grateful for everything that she taught me!"

Meanwhile, Khloe previously revealed her time with Tristan is very "structured", which is just like she likes.

Writing on her app, she shared: "During the NBA season in Cleveland, Tristan and I are very structured. You know I have KHLO-C-D, so I lovvvve that structure and order, LOL. It ends up working great for both of us, though, because Tristan has a very strict and chaotic work schedule.

"It can feel like life's all about work sometimes. We're both very understanding partners when it comes to work, so we make sure to schedule and take advantage of our quality time together at the house.

"We normally have very easy nights with dinner and a little relaxing time on the couch. That's pretty much it! Friends will come over, have a glass of wine and play some cards, but that's kind of as wild as we get during the season."

Kim Kardashian received jewellery from her 'next door neighbour' Madonna

Kim Kardashian revealed Madonna gifted her jewellery from her personal collection to her when she was a child.

The 37-year-old 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star revealed that she and older sister Kourtney, 38, used to go over to Madonna's house "every day" after school to walk the singer's dog, and although the sisters were "shaking" with nerves, Madonna gifted the girls items from her personal jewellery collection as a thank you.

While promoting their best-selling beauty lines - KKW and MDNA - during an event at Los Angeles' YouTube Space on Tuesday, Kim shared: "Yeah we were just reminiscing about this [living next door to each other] earlier.

"[Madonna], at a time period in her life, moved in with her manager who happened to be our next door neighbor growing up.

"So Kourtney and I would walk - our parents were good friends with her manager - so we'd walk their dog after school. So every day we would go over and we would see Madonna. Like, we were shaking!"

"I remember so vividly her coming in one day in ripped jeans and a white T-shirt and these combat boots and she had dark short hair and this leather jacket and she just walked in and she was like, 'You know what, girls? I'm over these bracelets, and she took off her bracelets and gave us these black rubber bracelets."

"She gave us all of these neon bracelets and was like, 'Wait I'll be right back,' and gave us this whole shoe box of all of this neon jewellery and earrings."

Kim admitted her friends didn't believe the pop superstar gave her and Kourtney the bracelets, saying: "All of our friends were like, 'Yeah right,' [when we said] Madonna gave them to us!"

But the 'Material Girl' hitmaker regrets her decision to give the bracelets away as the items were one-of-a-kind.

She added: "I was so stupid, by the way. They don't make those bracelets anymore!"

Kim Kardashian West reveals tips to success

Kim Kardashian West has revealed putting her "heart and soul" into her career has helped her gain success.

The 37-year-old beauty - who has four-year-old North, two-year-old Saint, and two-month-old Chicago with her husband Kanye West - has revealed her top tips to finding success, and says that the most important things to remember are to be on time for commitments, and to be "respectful" of the people you work with.

Writing on her app, she said: "While there's no single recipe for success, I found that sticking to these principles helped me build my businesses and achieve my dreams.

"There are NO excuses for being late, not showing up or not getting your work done.

"Everyone has other things going on, so if you commit to something, you need to be on time and respectful. (sic)"

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star revealed it's important for her to be "passionate" about what she does, and claims "confidence" is key when it comes to finding success.

She continued: "If you find something you're really passionate about, figure out a way to make that your job. You'll work harder if your heart and soul is in your career.

"Whether it's posting on my own social channels or telling my perspective on our show, I like to be confident in my own voice."

Kim notes that she isn't perfect, but insists that when things don't go her way, she always tries to learn from it.

She wrote: "If I do make a mistake, I learn from it and move on. Don't blame other people!"

Most importantly, Kim claims it's vital to take time off from working to find "inspiration" outside of her working life, and to make sure she doesn't "burn out".

She added: "By taking time for yourself, you'll find inspiration in unexpected places and you won't exhaust yourself. If you're too burnt out on work, you'll half-a** things."

Kim Kardashian West accuses Saint Laurent of copying Kanye

Kim Kardashian West accuses designer Saint Laurent of copying Kanye's stage design

The 37-year-old star reposted a picture of the designer's stage set up from their Autumn/Winter 2018 collection in Paris, but she seemed to be implying that their creative direction was not an original idea.

Posting the photos on her story, she sarcastically wrote the caption: "Cute YSL"

She then posted a photo of her husband, rapper and singer Kanye West, at one of his 'Yeezy Tour' shows, where the lighting and stage arrangement appear extremely similar.

This isn't the first time that Kim has called out copycats who appear to replicate her or her husband's styles. In 2014, she posted a photo of Kanye and oldest sister Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick, and fans accused her of calling out music's power couple Beyoncé and Jay Z.

In the photo, Kanye is wearing a black ski mask over his face and the reality star captioned the picture with the hash tags: "#ThrowbackThursday, #Lastyear, #StyleIcons, and #LordDisick."

Fans were quick to suspect that the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star was referring to Beyoncé and Jay Z wearing black ski masks in their 'On The Run' tour promotional images, and during their on screen performances of hits such as 'Crazy in Love', which came a year after the photo of Kanye was taken.

Meanwhile, Kim, Kanye and her sisters are enjoying a trip in Toyko, Japan, where Kim has been sharing pictures of the upcoming season 7 collection of Kanye's fashion brand, Yeezy, on her social media.

The fashion icon took to Twitter to post the pictures of her outfits after Jet lag left her unable to get a good night's sleep.

She said: "I'm gonna post some Tokyo fashion real quick since it's 5am and I can't sleep (sic)"

Another tweet confirmed the star was sporting the brand's new collection, as she wrote that her outfits were "all Yeezy season 7 (sic)".

Kim Kardashian West launching new prank show

Kim Kardashian West is acting as an executive producer on new comedy prank show 'You Kiddin' Me' which air on Facebook.

The 37-year-old star will act as an executive producer in conjunction with Liosngate on comedy series 'You Kiddin' Me, which has been commissioned to air on Facebook.

The social media site has commissioned 10 episodes of the programme which is "inspired by Kardashian family antics" as seen in E! reality series 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

The show will feature the kids of celebrities getting put in charge of their own parents who must do everything their children tell them The show will also invite Facebook users to play jokes on their favorite stars.

Announcing the project, Kim said: "I know from first-hand experience that children are wise beyond their years and can come up with the craziest things, so imagine how funny it will be to see them make all the decisions."

Kim and her husband Kanye West have three children, daughter North, four, son Saint, two, and baby daughter Chicago, together.

The series will be available via mobile, desktop and Facebook's TV apps and is part of Facebook's big push to offer more television-quality projects via its Watch video platform.

Kim will be joined as an executive producer by Brian Tannenbaum, Peter M. Cohen, Melissa Stokes and Jennifer O'Connell.

Kylie Jenner celebrates Stormi's one month birthday

Kylie Jenner has posted a sweet Instagram tribute to her baby daughter as she turned one month old.

The 20-year-old lip kit mogul took to the photo sharing app to post two pictures of herself holding her daughter Stormi - whom she has with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott - in honour of the tot turning one month old on Thursday.

She wrote: "my angel baby is 1 month old today (sic)"

Travis, 28, also shared a photo on social media to mark his daughter's first milestone, as he posted a picture on Snapchat of Stormi wearing a pink sweater with the word "Daddy" written on it inside a red heart.

He wrote on the image: "My lil mama 1 month today Her favorite unit of course (sic)"

The 'Life of Kylie' star has been keeping fans up to date with Stormi's first few weeks in the world since she was born on February 1, and has posted a handful of photos and videos of her baby on social media.

And recently, it was claimed the star is "completely in love" with Stormi and enjoying being a mother for the first time.

A source said: "It's been a big adjustment for Kylie, but she's loving be a mom and watching all of the little things that Stormi is doing each day. She's exhausted and emotional, but she's also completely in love."

Kylie recently admitted she couldn't stop staring at her baby and has noticed a resemblance to herself in her little one.

When asked by a fan on Twitter how Stormi is doing, Kylie replied: "she's good still staring at her all day. she looks just like me when i was a baby (sic)"

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star kept her pregnancy under wraps until she gave birth, and announced the news of Stormi's arrival on Instagram in a lengthy note.

It read: "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and health way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.

"Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst. Thank you for understanding."

Kim Kardashian West wants to take away Kendall's anxiety

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has listed all of the personality traits she admires in her family members and the ones she wishes she could get rid of for them.

The 22-year-old model opened up about her battle with the condition during an episode of her family's reality TV show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' and admitted some days it's so bad she struggles to force herself to leave the house.

In an interview with Vogue India magazine Kim, 37, was asked which trait or issue she would take away from any of her sisters and mother Kris Jenner and the concerned beauty admitted she'd like to be able to help Kendall live her life free from anxiety.

Listing the personality traits she would do away with, Kim said: "Kourtney's stubbornness. And Khloe's getting too sensitive. I would take away Kendall's anxiety, Kylie's, 'I don't care, I know what I'm doing' thing and probably my brother's moodiness."

When asked what she'd take from her mother Kris, she added: "Nothing. She's perfect."

Kim - who has three children, North, four, Saint, two, and baby daughter Chicago, with her husband Kanye West - also ran through the personality traits she'd most like to inherit from each member of her famous TV family.

And it is her momager Kris, 62, who she admires the most.

The hour-glass beauty said: "I'd take my brother's sense of humour. Kendall's sweetness. Khloe's I-don't-give-a-f**k attitude. Kourtney's savviness around finances. Kylie's ability to just go for it and not care what other people's opinions are. And my mom's nurturing."

Kim Kardashian West shares first picture of Chicago West

Kim Kardashian West has shared the first picture of baby Chicago, who was born last month via a surrogate.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star took to her Instagram account on Monday to share a snap of her daughter, who was born last month.

She simply captioned it: "Baby Chicago."

Meanwhile, Kim - who also has North, four, and Saint, two - previously took to her app to thank the surrogate mother, who carried her and Kanye's third child.

She wrote: "I'm so grateful for modern technology and that this is even possible. It's not for everyone, but I absolutely love my gestational carrierand this was the best experience I've ever had. Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give. The connection with our baby came instantly and it's as if she was with us the whole time. Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true. We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl.

"I have always been really honest about my struggles with pregnancy. Preeclampsia and placenta accreta are high-risk conditions, so when I wanted to have a third baby, doctors said that it wasn't safe for my - or the baby's - health to carry on my own. After exploring many options, Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier. Although I have used the term surrogate in the past, a gestational carrier is actually the technical term for a woman who carries a baby that she has no biological relationship to.

"A traditional surrogate donates her egg, is artificially inseminated with the father's sperm and then carries the baby to term. Since we implanted my fertilized egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye's. You can either choose someone that you know or you can go through an agency, like Kanye and I did."

Snapchat parent's stock plummets after Kylie Jenner tweet

Snapchat's parent company lost some $1.3 billion in market value on Thursday after reality star Kylie Jenner's tweeted that she was no longer using the messaging service.

"sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad," Jenner tweeted.

She later followed up with "still love you tho snap ... my first love," but the damage may already have been done.

Snap Inc.'s shares fell by over six percent in Thursday trading, a loss of about $1.3 billion in market capitalization.

Jenner has huge followings on various social media platforms, including Twitter and Instagram.

She gave birth to a daughter this month, and her Instagram post announcing the pregnancy quickly became one of the most liked posts of all time on the social media platform.

Kim stocked private jet with Japanese snacks for Kanye's 40th

Kim Kardashian West has revealed she stocked her private jet with Japanese sweets and magazines and made her husband Kanye West guess where they were going for his 40th birthday last year.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star wanted to pull out all of the stops for her husband's big milestone last June, but she refused to give away the surprise she had planned for him until he jumped on board the jet and sussed out the clues - including sweet treats and reading material - she had strategically scattered around the aircraft.

Taking to her Twitter account, the 37-year-old reality TV star uploaded a photograph of Kanye beaming at the camera with his stash of Japanese candy sat in front of him.

She accompanied it with the caption: "Throwback to that time I surprised Kanye with a trip to Japan for his birthday! He had to guess where we were going based on the snacks and magazines I had the plane stocked with! He was happy! (sic)"

Her decision to dig out the photo and share it online has sparked speculation that she's thinking about ideas that will top last year's birthday as the day creeps closer.

And it's not just Kim who comes up with the best gifts as the 'Only One' hitmaker spent over $200,000 on stocks for the brunette beauty's Christmas present last year - and Amazon and Adidas have boomed on the stock market, meaning the businesswoman has already made an impressive £23,000 in just two months, according to TMZ.com.

Meanwhile, the couple have already had the best gift this year as their baby daughter Chicago - who was born via surrogate last month - was welcomed into the world.

A source said recently: "Kim gets up for everything, in the middle of the night, especially in the first week. It's really important they bond with the baby. Kim's a very hands-on mom. Baby is settling in beautifully. Chi is sleeping a ton for now."

Kylie Jenner can't take eyes off baby

Kylie Jenner can't stop staring at her baby daughter, as she's still in awe of the tot she welcomed into the world earlier this month.

The 20-year-old reality star and her boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their baby daughter Stormi into the world three weeks ago, and the new mother is still in awe of the tiny tot as she admitted she can't take her eyes off her.

After a fan asked on Twitter how the young girl is doing, Kylie replied: "she's good still staring at her all day. she looks just like me when i was a baby (sic)"

It comes after 25-year-old rapper Travis - whose real name is Jacques Webster - admitted his baby daughter is "beautiful" in the first public comments he has made since welcoming Stormi into the world.

Previously, it was claimed the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and the 'Butterfly Effect' rapper have become even closer since Stormi was born.

A source said: "Her relationship with Travis has made huge strides since having baby Stormi, and they are back in a good place.

"Travis has been staying overnight at Kylie's several times a week when he is not working or out of town and has also been giving Kylie her time to bond with the baby alone."

And it was also reported that Travis - who recently pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct over an incident at a concert in Arkansas last May - has become a changed man since becoming a father.

A friend of the musician said that he is "laughing a lot, and much calmer than usual".

Whilst a source addd: "Kylie and Travis are a good team. Travis is able to do his own thing during the day as well, but he helps Kylie out at night. He has cut down on work and only has a few shows coming up."

Kim Kardashian West makes £23K from Christmas stocks

Kim Kardashian West has earned £23,000 on the multiple shares her husband Kanye West bought her for Christmas within just two months.

The 40-year-old rapper - who has four-year-old daughter North, two-year-old son Saint and four-week-old Chicago with the 37-year-old reality star - spent over $200,000 on stocks also in Netflix, Amazon and Adidas in December.

According to TMZ, Amazon and Adidas have boomed on the stock market earning £17,000 and £12,000, and are proving to be a worthwhile choice, whilst Netflix and Disney are yet to deliver.

Disney has dropped £1,500, and Apple too has slumped.

The multiple shares purchased for £286,000 are estimated to be valued at £309,012.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashian' star received 920 shares in Disney amounting to $100,000, whilst she has 995 in Adidas purchased for $168.

The other amounts were kept concealed by Kim, who captioned the post on Instagram: "Best husband alert!"

Before unveiling the generous purchases from the 'All Day' hitmaker, Kim showed off more modest stocking fillers in the form of products from each of the companies, which Kanye used as cryptic clues to what she would find next.

Kanye put gift cards for Netflix ($60) and Amazon ($100), socks by sports brand Adidas, a pair of Air Pods by tech giants Apple and a Mickey Mouse cuddly toy.

In the clip going over the gifts posted on her Instagram Story on Tuesday (26.12.17), Kim says: "Okay, so for one of my Christmas presents from Kanye he gives me this little box with a Disney Mickey toy, Apple headphones, Netflix, Amazon gift cards and Adidas socks."

Before adding: "But then I open the next box and it is stock to Amazon, where he got the gift card, stock to Netflix, stock to Apple where he got the headphones, Adidas stock and Disney stock."

Kim Kardashian West auctions off her wardrobe for charity

Kim Kardashian West is having a wardrobe clear-out for charity - auctioning off her old clothes, including one of husband Kanye West's old concert T-shirts.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who recently welcomed her third child, daughter Chicago, via a surrogate - is selling off some of her own outfits to raise money for the Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Kim, 37, has listed 200 items on eBay, through marketing agency Auction Cause, including nude bodysuits, swimwear and a promotional T-Shirt for her husband Kanye West's 2013 album 'Yeezus'.

Some of the items up for sale - such as a fluffy, pink, Tom Ford turtleneck sweater - have previously been worn by Kim, while others, including a pair of bikini bottoms and La Perla lingerie, have never been used.

Kim has also included a pair of designer Buscemi baby booties.

Fans can also bid for white, studded Alexander McQueen boots, a black fitted Jean Paul Gaultier top, ripped Levis denim shorts and a brown velvet tracksuit.

Each item has a starting price of just $0.99 and 10 per cent of proceeds from the sale, which ends on Sunday will be donated to the children's hospital.

Meanwhile, Kim is celebrating after shedding the weight she gained during her pregnancies with four-year-old daughter North and two-year-old son Saint.

She began the Atkins diet after Saint's birth in December 2015 and has been committed to a strict workout regime.

Kim - who wears training corsets to help reduce her waist - revealed on her app recently that her waist measurement is now down to 24 inches.

She revealed proudly: "It's never been 24 ever in my life."

Kim welcomed her youngest child Chicago into the world via a surrogate last month. However, the reality star has been keen to get straight back to work and doesn't want to take time off despite everyone telling her to "slow down".

A source said recently: "Kim is determined to show the public she can have it all - she can be a mum of three, do sexy shoots, work all the time and still work out. She's doing all of these photoshoots so she can look like a super-mom. Beyoncé hardly took time off work after having the twins and was looking sexier than ever in shoots right away, and Kim wants to do the same. Everyone's telling her to slow down, especially as Kanye is away in Berlin, and she has nothing to prove. After all, every new mum takes time off. But Kim's determined to do it all."

Kim Kardashian West loves Kanye West to infinity

Kim Kardashian West posted a sweet tribute to her husband Kanye West to mark Valentine's Day, saying she loves him to "infinity".

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star took to social media to share a sweet picture of her and her husband, where she gushed about how much she loved him.

She wrote on Instagram: "I love you to infinity! Happy Valentine's Day!!! (sic)"

Kim and Kanye have had a great year so far, having welcomed their youngest child Chicago into the world via a surrogate last month. However, Kim has been keen to get straight back to work and doesn't want to take hardly any time off despite everyone telling her to "slow down".

A source said recently: "Kim is determined to show the public she can have it all - she can be a mum of three, do sexy shoots, work all the time and still work out. She's doing all of these photo shoots so she can look like a super-mom. Beyonce hardly took time off work after having the twins and was looking sexier than ever in shoots right away, and Kim wants to do the same. Everyone's telling her to slow down, especially as Kanye is away in Berlin, and she has nothing to prove. After all, every new mum takes time off. But Kim's determined to do it all."

Kim had previously taken to her official app to thank the surrogate who carried her baby.

She shared: "I'm so grateful for modern technology and that this is even possible. It's not for everyone, but I absolutely love my gestational carrierand this was the best experience I've ever had. Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give.

"The connection with our baby came instantly and it's as if she was with us the whole time. Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true. We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl."

Kylie Jenner leans on mother Kris Jenner for baby support

Kylie Jenner has been leaning on her mother Kris Jenner to help her with her baby daughter Stormi.

The 20-year-old reality TV star welcomed her little girl Stormi into the world almost two weeks ago with her boyfriend Travis Scott and, although she's a "natural mother", she's still struggling to come to terms with her new parental role and has been leaning on the matriarch to teach her everything she needs to know about caring for a newborn.

A source told UsMagazine.com: "Kris has been spending a lot of time at Kylie's house since she came home with Stormi. She has been a natural at being a mother.

"However, it has been overwhelming, and Kylie has relied on Kris during these first days at home with Stormi.

"Kris is providing advice and, of course, an extra set of hands to help with Stormi."

And, although she went into hiding when she found out she was pregnant, Kylie has wasted no time getting back on social media, as she shared a series of sexy shots on her Instagram on Monday (12.02.18).

The 'Life of Kylie' star announced the birth of her little girl five days after her arrival with a lengthy post online and an 11-minute video clip documenting her pregnancy.

She said: "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.

"There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned.

"I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."