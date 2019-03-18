KUWTK: Kim Kardashian West and Paris Hilton reunite for belated birthday party

By Bang

Kim Kardashian West and Paris Hilton reunited for a belated birthday party.

Photo: Instagram

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star partied with the heiress and socialite over the weekend and they documented the whole thing on social media.

Photo: Instagram

Speaking in a video clip, she said: "Happy birthday, Paris ... even though your birthday was ... months ago, this is how she celebrates. Months ... months and months. But she deserves it."

Photo: Instagram

And Paris captioned a video: "Love you @KimKardashian ... So much fun celebrating my birthday with you at #ClubParis"

Photo: Instagram

Paris previously insisted she is "incredibly proud" of Kim and she is "happy" for her reality TV star friend, who she grew up with, despite Kim arguably eclipsing her in terms of fame, since starring on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' and marrying Kanye West.

Photo: Instagram

Paris said: "Kim and I have been friends since we were little girls. I'm so happy for her. She has a beautiful family. She's doing incredibly well. I'm so incredibly proud of her. We're both killing it."

Photo: Instagram

The 'Simple Life' star has previously said she believes the two of them share the same work ethic and that's why they've both been successful.

She recently said: "Kim Kardashian always had a great work ethic like me. I'm very determined in life. Being successful really fulfils me. I work hard. I'm a good person with a good heart. That's why I've been in this business for so long, and that's why my product lines do so well."

Khloe Kardashian 'disappointed' in Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is "very disappointed" in Tristan Thompson, as sources claim he hasn't been making an effort to spend time with their 11-month-old tot True.

The 34-year-old reality star broke up with the basketball player after he was accused of kissing Jordyn Woods - who is the best friend of Khloe's half-sister Kylie Jenner - at a party last month, and it was recently claimed Tristan hasn't been making an effort to spend time with their 11-month-old tot True in the wake of the break-up.

And now, sources say Khloe continues to be "saddened" by Tristan's actions in regard to their tot, as she's still "bitter" that he "isn't trying harder".

A source told People magazine: "Just in general, he isn't spending much time with his daughter. It's very upsetting to Khloé. To her, True is the most important person ever. It's very difficult for her to understand how Tristan isn't willing to make more of an effort to spend time with True.

"It saddens her that True doesn't have a very close relationship with Tristan. Khloé has always done everything she can to encourage Tristan to spend time with his daughter.

"Khloé seems bitter about the fact that he isn't trying harder. She just doesn't understand it. It's very disappointing to her."

Meanwhile, it was claimed the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star thinks Tristan, 28, has "moved on", and no longer cares about their family because he isn't making enough of an effort to see True.

Another insider said: "Khloé is getting extremely upset with Tristan because he isn't really making any effort to be involved in their daughter True's life.

"Khloé understands he is on the road because of basketball and lives in Cleveland, but she just feels that Tristan has moved on. Tristan's attitude seems to be, 'I will see True when I see her.'"

Khloe's concerns come after sources said the former couple were "on the same page" when it comes to custody over their daughter.

An insider shared earlier this month: "Khloe has True for the majority of the time. Khloe's able to bring True or be with her at work, where Tristan can't. Also, True spends a lot of time with her big family and all the cousins are in LA so it makes the most sense for her to stay with Khloe. Khloe and Tristan may have their issues but Khloe will never deny Tristan a chance to spend time with his daughter. Things may change in the future, but for now Khloe and Tristan are on the same page with True being with Khloe for most of the time."

Kylie Jenner: Stormi chose her own name

Kylie Jenner says her daughter "chose her own name".

The 21-year-old reality star gave birth to her daughter Stormi - whom she has with her boyfriend Travis Scott - 13 months ago, and has now said the unique moniker "felt right", as although there were other names she preferred, she believes her tot gravitated toward Stormi.

Photo: Instagram

She said: "I felt it the whole time. Yeah, I feel like she chose her own name. Pretty much, I wanted - I looked up names, and I saw Storm, and I really liked that. But I wanted her to have an 'ie' at the end of her name like me, Kylie and Stormie. So it was that at first, and I would just call her - when I was pregnant, I used to call her Stormi when I would talk to her in my belly. And it just always felt right. I had one more name that I liked - I had two names that I honestly liked better than Stormi but when I had her, I felt like she chose her own name. And I just couldn't imagine any other name other than Stormi, so yeah."

Photo: Instagram

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star had several names lined up for her tot, but won't share them because they're still up for consideration if she ever has another baby.

Photo: Instagram

One name she will share, however, is the name Rose, which she says she "really liked" but can't see herself bestowing the moniker on any future kids.

Photo: Instagram

She added: "One name I will tell you guys, because I don't think I'm ever going to name my daughter this another daughter, but I wanted to name her Rose. I really liked that name. Shout out to everyone named Rose."

And the lip kit mogul says one of the mystery names was "very weird".

Speaking during an Instagram Live, she added: "It was a very weird name ...but I love it. It just didn't work for her."

Kendall Jenner has a new pet snake

Kendall Jenner used her new pet snake as a hair scrunchie.

Photo: Bang

The 22-year-old model revealed her new pet on Saturday night when she shared a video clip on Instagram Story of the animal wrapped around her arm and another of the reptile slithering around in its terrarium captioned: "my son".

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star then posted another video showing her new friend twisted around her messy high bun in the style of a 90s hair band.

Photo: Instagram

Kendall isn't the only model who's a fan of serpents as last year, Stella Maxwell revealed that she had a massage from a pair of snakes and thought it was an "amazing" experience that allowed her to get in touch with her "wild divine nature".

The Victoria's Secret model underwent the unusual beauty treatment at Serpentessa, a specialist spa in New York and took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself with the serpents.

Photo: Instagram

She captioned the post: "'Entwine in interspecies love to remember your wild divine nature. Get present. Embrace power and embody pleasure' - Serpentessa. Thank you Serpentessa for the amazing experience "

In one photo, the model held a boa constrictor in the air with a python coiled around her waist, while in the next, she lay on a massage table with the snakes.

Photo: Instagram

According Serpentessa's website, she offers clients a private one-on-one session and acts as a guild while the "boa constrictors' soothing undulations dispel any fears or concerns by toning and stimulating your body's vagus nerve, releasing endorphins and oxytocin.

The sessions with the snakes are designed to relieve stress, migraines and pain caused by other illnesses.

Khloe Kardashian warns followers to 'be aware of your words'

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has warned her Instagram followers to "be aware of your words".

The 34-year-old reality star - who recently split from NBA player Tristan Thompson after he was caught kissing Jordyn Woods - has taken to the photo-sharing platform to encourage her followers to "choose your words wisely".

Alongside an image of herself looking at her phone, Khloe - who has a 10-month-old daughter called True with Tristan - wrote: "'Your perception of me is a reflection of you' Be aware of your words. What you say does matter. Become more aware of the negative things you think and say. What does it actually accomplish by criticizing somebody else?

"Do you have any concept of how positively it can change someone's day to receive a compliment or words of encouragement? Try to choose your words wisely. What you say to others says much more about you than it does about them. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Jordyn recently described her kiss with Tristan as a drunken mistake and a "dumb move".

Photos: Instagram

She said: "I'm not thinking, 'I shouldn't be here'. That's my first step where I went wrong. I should have gone home after the party. I shouldn't even have been there.

Kylie Jenner repairing friendship with Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner is seemingly trying to repair her friendship with Jordyn Woods, after they fell out when Jordyn kissed Tristan Thompson.

The 21-year-old lip kit mogul fell out with her best friend after she kissed Tristan Thomspon, the now ex-boyfriend of Kylie's half-sister Khloe Kardashian and father of her 10-month-old daughter True, at a party last month.

But now, two weeks after the scandal first unfolded, it seems Kylie is trying to patch up her friendship with Jordyn, also 21, as the pair met up for breakfast on Friday at Pedalers Fork restaurant in Calabasas, California.

A source told E! News: "It seemed very casual and they both were having a discussion together while eating."

This is the first time the friends have been spotted together in public since Jordyn was accused of locking lips with Tristan, and comes after a source recently claimed the pair were "barely communicating" with each other.

Jordyn moved out of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star's home after the incident, and it was claimed this week that whilst they have texted each other, they still haven't made arrangements for the model to pick up her belonging from her pal's home.

The brunette beauty also recently appeared on 'Red Table Talk' to explain her actions, which she called a drunken mistake and a "dumb move".

She said: "I'm not thinking, 'I shouldn't be here'. That's my first step where I went wrong. I should have gone home after the party. I shouldn't even have been there.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson 'on same page' with co-parenting

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are "on the same page" when it comes to custody over their 10-month-old daughter.

The former couple recently split after Tristan was caught kissing Jordyn Woods - who was the best friend of Khloe's half-sister Kylie Jenner - at a party last month, and although things are difficult between the pair at the moment, sources say they're committed to successfully co-parenting their daughter True.

An insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Khloe has True for the majority of the time. Khloe's able to bring True or be with her at work, where Tristan can't. Also, True spends a lot of time with her big family and all the cousins are in LA so it makes the most sense for her to stay with Khloe.

"Khloe and Tristan may have their issues but Khloe will never deny Tristan a chance to spend time with his daughter. Things may change in the future, but for now Khloe and Tristan are on the same page with True being with Khloe for most of the time."

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, 34, was recently said to be "figuring out" how to incorporate Tristan into their daughter's upcoming first birthday in April, without making things awkward around her family.

Another source said: "Khloé is figuring out how to get Tristan involved [in True's birthday]. She can't see how he can be around her family at a party, though. Everyone is just too upset with him."

And Khloe is thought to be particularly struggling with her sister Kim Kardashian West, who is reportedly "beyond angry" with the 27-year-old NBA star, and doesn't think she'll "keep it together" if she sees Tristan face to face.

The source added: "Kim never trusted Tristan after he cheated on Khloé right before True was born. Ever since, it's been very difficult for Kim to even tolerate Tristan. But she really tried her best because it was important for Khloé.

"[Now, Kim] says she never even wants to see Tristan. She feels there is no chance she will keep it together and not lose it on him. Kim is beyond angry with him."

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' friendship depends on Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian's "happiness" will decide whether or not Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods can repair their friendship.

Photo: BANG

The two former best friends aren't really speaking after Jordyn kissed Khloe's partner Tristan Thompson, and it's said their "future" as pals will be "directly" impacted by how the 'Life of Kylie' star's half-sister is feeling.

An insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Kylie is still figuring out where Jordyn fits into her life, and the biggest reason is because Kylie wants to respect her sister, Khloe.

Photo: BANG

"Khloe was initially irate at Jordyn and wanted nothing to do with her ever again. However, Khloe is a forgiving person and she's just trying to see if she can get over being hurt by someone she considered a sister.

"It gets better for [Khloe] every day, but nothing more than accepting what happened at this point. Kylie loves Jordyn, but she loves her sister, Khloe, more and the future of the friendship is directly associated to Khloe's happiness."

The report follows claims that Khloe is currently trying to figure out how to get Tristan involved in their daughter True's first birthday in April.

Photo: Instagram

A source recently said: "Khloé is figuring out how to get Tristan involved [in True's birthday]. She can't see how he can be around her family at a party, though. Everyone is just too upset with him."

Although the couple are no longer together, sources have previously explained that Khloe won't be cutting Tristan out of True's life, because she wants her tot to have a relationship with both of her parents.

Another source previously claimed: "She's very good at compartmentalising and at the end of the day, she wants True to have a happy relationship with both of her parents. She's not one to seek revenge or hold onto negativity."

Travis Scott hails Kylie Jenner a 'queen'

Travis Scott has hailed Kylie Jenner as a "queen" after she became the world's youngest self-made billionaire at the age of 21.

The 'Butterfly Effect' hitmaker has praised his partner, after it was revealed by Forbes that she is the world's youngest self-made billionaire.

Alongside a photograph for Forbes magazine, Travis simply captioned it: "QUEEN"

The 21-year-old reality star had previously insisted she "didn't expect" to be so successful when she launched her beauty business Kylie Cosmetics - which Forbes magazine values at at least $900 million - four years ago.

She told the financial publication: "I didn't expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But [the recognition] feels really good. That's a nice pat on the back. It's the power of social media. I had such a strong reach before I was able to start anything."

Travis has been proving his loyalty to Kylie as of late and even deleted his Instagram to prove his love. The couple have been the subject of rumours about the state of their relationship after Travis was allegedly caught chatting to other girls in his Instagram direct messages but he opted to close down his account on the photo-sharing site to show it wasn't anything untoward. Sources told TMZ that he is flying back in between his tour dates to be with Kylie and their daughter Stormi more often.

The rapper would like to get married to Kylie "soon" but he wants to make sure that he will "propose in a fire way" first.

He said: "We was just two kids, f***ing around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don't know if it's real or a fling. Then the second week you're like, 'Whoa, I'm still talking to her, she's responding, I'm responding. We ain't run out of a thing to say.' And it got to a point where I was like, 'I need her with me to operate. She's that one.' We'll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up - I gotta propose in a fire way."

Khloe Kardashian won't diss Tristan Thompson publicly

Khloe Kardashian says she won't publicly diss her ex-partner Tristan Thompson for the sake of their daughter True, 10 months.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star says she is handling her recent fall out with her former partner away from the spotlight for the sake of their daughter True, 10 months.

She wrote on Twitter: "Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won't do that to my daughter.

Jordyn Woods Photos: Bang

"He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well (sic)"

Khloe's comments came after Jordyn Woods, who was seen kissing Tristan during a party a couple of weeks ago, spoke up about the incident during an episode of 'Red Table Talk'.

Jordyn - who is best friends with Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner - said she wishes she would have told Khloe "the truth from the beginning" and now wants to do the best for Khloe.

Photo: Instagram

She shared: "If I'd have told the truth from the beginning. I was there, I was drunk, this wouldn't have happened ... I have spoken a little bit with her [Khloe]. I let her know I'm willing to do whatever it is for her peace of mind. Not for my image. Not for my career."

But Khloe was unimpressed with Jordyn's comments and took to social media to hit out at the 21-year-old model for "lying" and "trying to save" her own reputation.

She wrote: "Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! (sic)"