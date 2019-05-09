KUWTK: Kim Kardashian West could only 'half-sit' in Met dress

By Bang

Kim Kardashian West couldn't sit down in her Met Gala 2019 dress and ad to stand in the back of a van to get to the red carpet.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star had been following a strict diet and exercise regime in the run up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's 2019 Costume Institute Gala in New York City on Monday night so that her body looked jaw dropping in Thierry Mugler's skin-tight beaded silicone dress on the red carpet last night.

However Kim - who achieved her extra-clinched waist with a custom corset and thigh-length Spanx by French corsetiere, Mr. Pearl - revealed that she would not be at the table "for dinner" because her uber-tight silhouette would only allow her to "half sit", and she would be transported to the prestigious event in a sprinter van with a pole installed for her to hold on too.

Addressing Met Gala chairwoman Anna Wintour, Kim said: "OK, so Anna, if I don't sit down for dinner, now you know why. I'll be walking around mingling, talking, but I cannot hardly sit. I can only like, half sit.

"I'm riding [ to the Met] in a sprinter van on the way there with a pole, so I can hold on to the pole."

And Kim recalled that before she made her Met Gala debut in 2013 alongside her husband Kanye West, she would often look at pictures of the extravagant outfits and "dream" that she would one day be able to attend the prestigious event.

In a behind-the-scenes video for the US Vogue website, she said: "I used to dream about this night, I used to sit home in bed, looking at all of the pictures of everyone and dreaming of one day that I could ever attend a Met ball, and never even really believing that that would ever happen.

"So to be the cover girl going to the Met in Mugler is honestly the biggest dream come true and I'm honestly so humbled by the idea that this is my life."

The 38-year-old businesswoman also revealed that she always gets "anxiety" before hitting the Met's special pink carpet, and admitted that she said a "prayer" before starting her beauty regime for the event, which was led by her long-time make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic.

She added: "We all held hands, we did a little circle prayer Mario said the prayer, they knew I was having a bit of anxiety. I don't know why this is probably as nerve racking as my wedding, I don't know why I get so nervous for the Met, maybe even more so. I got three facials in a week and a half, I got a spray tan, I got a Korean spa scrub, literally every single day, any beauty treatment you can think of, I did it."

Kim Kardashian West wants to give up reality TV in 10 years

Reality star and social media queen Kim Kardashian West has revealed she wants to "give up being Kim K" in 10 years and focus on prison reform.

The reality star and social media queen has revealed her plans to complete a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm - which she started last year - and switch her career to focus on prison reform.

Speaking on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', she said: "It's kind of crazy because I'm learning it all as I go. I spend more time on this than I do anything else.

"It's insane but it's so fun to be around people that are super smart and get it and want the same thing."

Kim - who successfully petitioned for President Donald Trump to commute the life sentence of nonviolent drug offender Alice Marie Johnson - has been inspired by her late father Robert Kardashian's defence of O.J. Simpson in 1994.

She added: "I remember in the OJ case, I would go be going through it and Kourtney would yell at me: 'Stop going through all of dad's stuff!'

"She was so upset, but I think he would be really proud of me. My dad always taught me that hard work is really important and to really commit to things, so my goal would be in like, 10 years, to give up being Kim K and just focus on this and be an attorney and fight for so many deserving people."

Photos: Instagram

And the 38-year-old star admitted she would be proud to have his plaque sitting next to her own on her desk.

She said: "It would be really interesting and fun to have his Robert Kardashian plaque that I saw on his desk every day growing up and to have mine right next to it."

Meanwhile, Kim acknowledged it will take a lot of hard work as she tries to balance her career goals with her family life.

She explained: "I'm not afraid to work hard. It's going to be really hard but it's also really important to me to keep this quiet for a while so I can stay committed and focused."

Paris Hilton recruits Kim Kardashian West for 'secret project'

Paris Hilton has recruited Kim Kardashian West to join her for a "secret project" - filming a music video for her new song.

The duo met up together to film scenes for a new music video for Paris' new song 'Best Friend's A**' with Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike.

Taking to Instagram, Paris captioned a video of the pair: "#SecretProject with @KimKardashian ...

Paris and Kim have been friends for a long time, with the latter acting as Paris' stylist at one point.

Speaking about their bond and asked if she looks back at the days when they were close friends fondly, Paris said: "Yeah, we had so much fun. She's a great wing woman, someone to hang out with, fun to be around, beautiful."

The blonde beauty also slammed claims she helped to boost Kim's career and insists her former best pal is "killing it".

She shared: "I'm happy for her. We had so much fun travelling the world, and I have so many fun memories and I'm just so proud of the woman she has become today.

Photos: Instagram

"Some people do say that [I helped her], but that's not something I've ever said. She's just killing it and she's so happy, so I'm happy for her."

Paris Hilton believes that she and Kim share the same work ethic and that's why they've both been successful.

She said: "Kim Kardashian always had a great work ethic like me. I'm very determined in life. Being successful really fulfils me. I work hard. I'm a good person with a good heart. That's why I've been in this business for so long, and that's why my product lines do so well."