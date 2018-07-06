KUWTK: Kim Kardashian West freaked out over pregnancy

Kim Kardashian West has admitted she "freaked out" when she found out she was pregnant with North as she thought her life was going to be "over" when she had a child.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star couldn't believe it when she realised she was pregnant for the first time and worried her life was going to be "over" now she was going to be a mom.

She said: "My mom had me at like 23 or 24 - she had my sister at 22. My dad was a bit older - he was like 36 when he had me. But I thought they knew everything. Before I had kids, I remember just thinking like, 'Wow, they had it so together. Am I ready?'

"But you're never ready. I say that to all my friends. Me in my 30s, Kanye [West] was in his 30s, and I'm like, If we're not ready now... I mean, this is pathetic. So we're going for it. And it just happened - I was so freaked out. I was like, I thought my life was over. I was just so not a parent. I literally thought my life was over."

Kim has always been financially independent from her parents but she doesn't know if she would do the same for her kids.

Photo: Instagram

She told Wealth Simple: "They never gave me money for rent or anything. Nothing. I always was working. I never asked people for money. That was never really my thing.

"I always just figured it out. The way that my parents taught me was, hey, when you're 18, you've seen this lifestyle, I'm sure you're going to want to upkeep it. If you're going to want to live this way, you're going to have to get a job. I don't know if it will be the same for my kids. It's a different time. I don't know if I'm going to do that. I'd have to discuss that with Kanye."

Kim Kardashian West hints Chicago has middle name

Kim Kardashian West has hinted that her daughter Chicago has her middle name of Noel.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star decided not to give her daughter North, five, and son Saint, two, second monikers when they were born, but it seems she opted for a different approach with her six-month-old daughter Chicago as she has implied the tiny tot - who was born via a surrogate - has taken her middle name, Noel.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, the 37-year-old reality TV star uploaded a photograph of her and Chicago pouting towards the camera.

She captioned the shot: "Chi Noel (sic)."

Meanwhile, although she has plenty of experience when it comes to motherhood, Kim has admitted she often turns to her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian and her half-sister Kylie Jenner when it comes to parental advice.

Asked who she turns to for help regarding her children, Kim said: "Lately, it's been Kylie. Kylie is up on all the new gadgets and the new baby stuff."

However, the brunette beauty thinks she will more than likely lean more on her sister Khloe - who has two-month-old daughter True with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson - as times goes on because they have a "similar parenting style."

She added: "Khloe and I have the most similar parenting style and I will usually go to one of my best friends Larsa Pippen because she has four kids for mom advice."

But while she enjoys spending time with her kids, whom she has with her husband Kanye West, Kim has made it her challenge to work out every single day because it keeps her in great shape and helps her maintain her "sanity."

She explained recently: "I know, I used to make fun of Kourtney and Khloe all the time for posting their workouts, but now, I've turned into them.

"I've gotten into better shape and am more confident, so I'm more comfortable sharing that, but for me, the gym is my must, [my] daily routine to keep my sanity."

Kim Kardashian West 'fires' make-up artist Joyce Bonelli

Kim Kardashian and her famous family have reportedly fired their long-time make-up artist Joyce Bonelli because they felt she wasn't the right "fit" anymore.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star and her relatives - including her mother Kris Jenner, sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner - hired the cosmetics guru before they were thrusted into the limelight back in 2007 and have worked with her for shoots and their family E! reality TV ever since.

But, despite her loyalty to them, the famous family reportedly decided to part ways with Joyce a few months ago because they didn't think she was the "right fit anymore".

A source told Us Weekly magazine: "The family doesn't speak to her anymore. She hasn't worked with them for months. The decision was made amicably. They just stopped working with her because they didn't see it as a right fit anymore."

And, although it was a joint decision, the Kardashian-Jenner clan have since cut all ties with Joyce by unfollowing her on social media - even Khloe's best friend Malika Haqq.

Kim, 37, and her siblings clearly have no issues cutting people out of their lives as they did the same with Khloe's boyfriend Tristan Thompson, with whom she has two-month-old daughter True, when they found out that he'd cheated on the 33-year-old beauty.

As soon as the cheating scandal broke, which happened to be the day before the blonde beauty went into labour, Khloe's sisters unfollowed the basketball player on Instagram.

However, they have since patched up their differences and buried the hatchet after Khloe begged them to forgive the 27-year-old NBA star for the sake of her and baby True.

The unfollowing didn't go down too well with Tristan at the time and he actually blocked Kim on the social networking site, but she has since persuaded him to refollow her.

Kanye West: I think about killing myself all the time

Chart-topping rapper Kanye West has admitted he thinks about killing himself "all the time".

The 41-year-old rapper - who is married to reality TV star Kim Kardashian West - suffered a nervous breakdown in 2016, and the 'Stronger' hitmaker has now confessed to frequently experiencing suicidal thoughts.

He shared: "I've thought about killing myself all the time. It's always a option and [expletive]. Like Louis C.K. said: I flip through the manual. I weigh all the options."

Kanye subsequently revealed the extent to which he's considered taking his own life.

Speaking to the New York Times newspaper, the 'Famous' hitmaker explained: "I'm just having this epiphany now, 'cause I didn't do it, but I did think it all the way through.

"But if I didn't think it all the way through, then it's actually maybe more of a chance of it happening."

Kanye - who has kids North, five, Saint, two, and five-month-old Chicago - also revealed he feared his wife would end their relationship following his controversial interview with TMZ, in which he made inflammatory comments about slavery, earlier this year.

He confessed: "There was a moment where I felt like after TMZ, maybe a week after that, I felt like the energy levels were low, and I called different family members and was asking, you know, 'Was Kim thinking about leaving me after TMZ?' So that was a real conversation."

What's more, Kanye tried to clarify his thoughts on slavery, having previously suggested it was a choice for many African-Americans.

Asked how he would frame his view if he was given the chance, Kanye said: "I wouldn't frame a one-liner or a headline. What I would say is actually it's literally like I feel like I'm in court having to justify a robbery that I didn't actually commit, where I'm having to somehow reframe something that I never said.

"I feel stupid to have to say out loud that I know that being put on the boat was - but also I'm not backing down, bro. What I will do is I'll take responsibility for the fact that I allowed my voice to be used back to back in ways that were not protective of it when my voice means too much."

Asked what he meant by "back to back", Kanye added: "Wearing the [Donald Trump] hat, because my voice is unprotected, and I believe that the black community wants to protect my voice. By me saying slave in any way at TMZ left my voice unprotected.

"So it's not a matter of the facts of if I said that exact line or not, it's the fact that I put myself in a position to be unprotected by my tribe."

Kanye West underwent a scream therapy intervention

Controversial rap star Kanye West has revealed his reality star wife arranged a scream therapy intervention for him.

The 37-year-old reality TV star became so concerned by the 'Famous' hitmaker's erratic behaviour that she turned to Tony Robbins, a well known motivational speaker whose seminars have featured hot-coal walking.

Recalling his therapy sessions, in which he was required to strike a warrior-like pose and scream, Kanye shared: "I was so self-conscious about the nanny and the housekeeper that I didn't want them to hear me screaming in the living room.

"I think that that's such a metaphor of something for the existence of so-called well-off people that they're not really well-off - they won't even scream in their own house."

However, Kanye - who has kids North, five, Saint, two, and five-month-old Chicago with Kim - admitted the bizarre therapy sessions didn't have an immediate impact.

He told the New York Times newspaper: "I still felt self-conscious. I didn't have my confidence back."

In recent months, Kanye has attracted lots of criticism from within the hip-hop community for his support of controversial US President Donald Trump.

The chart-topping rapper famously had a one-on-one meeting with the billionaire businessman at Trump Tower in 2016 and in April, he reiterated his support for the President on Twitter.

Kanye explained: "There were people who said Trump would never win.

"I'm talking about the it-will-never-happens of the world, people in high school told you things would never happen."

He claimed, too, that there are other celebrities who are similarly supportive of Trump, but lack the courage to make their feelings public.

Kanye said: "I felt that I knew people who voted for Trump that were celebrities that were scared to say that they liked him. But they told me, and I liked him, and I'm not scared to say what I like."

Kim Kardashian returns to Paris for first time since 2016 attack

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has returned to Paris for the first time since she was tied up and robbed at gunpoint in her hotel room in the French capital city.

The 37-year-old reality star was the victim of a horrific ordeal in October 2016 when she was tied up and robbed at gunpoint when a gang of thieves burst into her hotel room and stole millions of dollars worth of jewellery.

However, on Thursday she made the brave decision to head back to the French capital as she watched Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton debut at fashion brand's Men's Show in Paris.

She tweeted: "Thank you Paris for the emotional trip back! 🇫🇷 I couldn't have come for a better reason....off to Teyana's listening party in LA now! 2 major experiences in 2 countries all in the same day! (sic)"

Despite the return to the city no doubt being an emotional one for Kim, she took the time to tweet her congratulations to Abloh, who was named Louis Vuitton's artistic director earlier this year.

She added: "Congrats @virgilabloh on your history making @LouisVuitton Men's Show!"

Her appearance in Paris comes after the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star insisted she has become a "better person" since the robbery.

She explained to Business of Fashion magazine: "It was supposed to happen to me. I was supposed to learn a lot from that. [Those] little signs along the way, you really do have to pay attention.

"And for me that made me a better person morally and just for the things that are important to me; how I'm going to raise my kids or just what I care to show.

"I'm really cautious of all of that now. I don't really post in real time anymore. I just don't like people knowing my every move."

Kim Kardashian West wants to be a lawyer

Kim Kardashian West would "truly love" to be an attorney, but is put off by how much studying she would have to do.

The 37-year-old reality star has admitted that if she had the chance, she would love nothing more than to try her hand in the world of law and follow the career path of her later father Robert Kardashian, after her own lawyers told her she would be great at the profession.

Speaking on the 'Today' show on Friday, Kim said: "All of my attorneys at home always joke, like, 'You've gotta just come be in the office.' If I didn't have to go for so much school, I would truly love to be an attorney [and] practice all the time. Everyone who knows me knows that I'm so passionate about it."

This isn't the first time the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who has North, five, Saint, two, and Chicago, four months, with her husband Kanye West - has spoken about her legal dreams either, as she once said she would be willing to start out at the bottom as an "intern" and work her way up in the legal profession when her showbiz career slows down.

Kim made the offer after her own attorney, Mike Kump, said he thought she had the "perfect instincts" and "great judgement" needed to be a good lawyer.

In a Snapchat video, Mike said: "Kim, I've been doing this for 35 years and I said you missed your calling. You really should be a lawyer. That's what you need to be.

Photo: Instagram

"You've got the perfect instincts, you've got great judgment, and you know how to present your position in the most articulate manner and convince people of your point of view. Will you please join my law firm?"

In response, Kim said: "I'll just be an intern. When things slow down, all I want to do is be an intern on like, a really exciting Howard Weitzman/Shawn Holley case."

Her lawyer replied: "You're hired! Immediately."

Kylie Jenner receives 'kidnap threats'

Kylie Jenner decided to take her four-month-old daughter Stormi off social networking sites after she started receiving kidnap threats.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star made the decision to delete all the photographs she's put up on social media of her four-month-old daughter Stormi, whom she has with her boyfriend Travis Scott, recently after she began receiving "horrible insults" and frightening claims about abducting the baby.

A source told The Sun Online: "There have been an increasing number of trolls on social media calling Stormi ugly, and throwing out really horrible insults.

"It's been really upsetting for Kylie, because also some of the comments are direct threats to kidnap her. Some people have commented saying it's all Kylie's fault because she has exposed her by putting her on social media.

"The haters have always been there, but just getting way, way worse these last few weeks - and calling out Kylie for being a bad mom."

The terrifying threats have encouraged the 20-year-old beauty to re-evaluate her security and she's decided to have protection with her "at all times" from now on.

A source explained: "Kylie is terrified - she's stepping up security. She hardly takes Stormi out in public but is now making sure that she's got protection at all times."

Kylie uploaded a photograph on Sunday of her cuddling up to Stormi but she had cropped the image so that no one could see the little one's features.

Fans slammed the businesswoman for "cutting her baby out", to which Kylie hit back: "Yeah i cut my baby out. I'm not sharing photos of my girl right now. (sic)"

This isn't the first time she has opted to restrict what's posted on Instagram.

The young entrepreneur took herself out of the limelight while she was pregnant with Stormi because she wanted to focus on the "next chapter" of her life and, although people were speculating that she was expecting her first child, Kylie didn't confirm the news until she had given birth to the tiny tot and shared a cute montage online.

Prior to having Stormi, Kylie said she'd quit social media altogether when she became a mother, move out to a farm in Malibu and "live life" without her phone.

Kim Kardashian West was 'starstruck' by President Donald Trump

Kim Kardashian West has admitted she was blown away when she arrived at the White House in Washington DC last week to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss executive clemency for Alice Marie Johnson.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star had a meeting with the politician at the White House in Washington DC last week to discuss executive clemency for Alice Marie Johnson - who was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1997 on money laundering and drug conspiracy charges - and she has admitted she was blown away by the head of state.

Speaking 'CNN Tonight with Don Lemon', she said: "I never get starstruck. I was starstruck over the Oval Office... It really felt powerful, and felt like, you can just feel the history in there... I just took a second to take it all in, and then we talked about it."

The 37-year-old beauty - who voted for Trump's rival Hillary Clinton in the presidential campaign in 2016 - was surprised by how nice and understanding the president was.

She explained: "He said: 'You know, this is a really long time that she's been in here, right? This just isn't fair.' He knew that this is the right thing to do, and he said that from the start after he had heard her whole story and situation and he knew it was the right thing to do... And he wanted to make it happen. And, at the end of the day, he heard me out. We got the job done. I just have to stay focused, and I have to know that if [he] is the only person in the world that could have done this for her, why wouldn't I go talk to that person, if I had the opportunity to? Forget about my fears. Forget about my life.

"That was the right thing to do. I mean, there's over 3,000 people in this same exact situation as Alice... But it doesn't mean that we're going to stop here."

Alice, who was being held at Aliceville Correctional Facility in Alabama, became international news last year when Kim tweeted about her case and hired a lawyer for her.

Kim - who has three children North, four, Saint, two, and Chicago, four months with her husband Kanye West - has spent the past seven months trying to get parole for Alice.

And, after her meeting with Trump last week, the 62-year-old grandmother was released.

Kim explained: "I saw this seven months ago and I have [had] daily phone calls with the White House, maybe a dozen emails a day trying to get letters from the warden.

"I have to get credit to where Alice's whole team had been working on this for years. I mean, I did step in late in the game. So I don't want to take away from [that]."

Khloe Kardashian following low-carb diet

Khloe Kardashian has been following a low-carb diet to help her lose her baby weight after giving birth to her daughter True in April.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star only gave birth to her daughter True, whom she has with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, just under two months ago but she's already on a mission to shift the extra pounds she gained while carrying the tiny tot so has been put on an intense diet to ensure she's eating the right things.

Taking to her website, the 33-year-old reality TV star said: "I'm currently on a low-carb diet that my nutritionist, Dr. Goglia, gave me. It has lots of protein, so I'm able to go all out at the gym, but the best part is that I'm never hungry because I'm always eating!"

The blonde beauty kicks off her day with one tablespoon of jam and one tablespoon of almond butter before she heads to the gym for her early morning workout.

After working up a sweat with her trainer, Khloe has two eggs, one cup of oatmeal and one cup of berries or other fresh fruit to pump fuel back into her body.

And, if she started to feel peckish by mid-morning, the reality TV star will have a "piece of fruit with a handful of almonds" because she can't "go hungry."

She'll then have her lunch and a late afternoon snack to hold her over until dinner.

She explained: "To hold you over until dinner, grab another handful of almonds with a cup of vegetables, like cherry tomatoes."

Khloe has always taken her training very seriously and found it a real struggle when her doctor banned her from doing any heavy exercise after the birth of True.

Taking to her Snapchat account last month, she said: "Today is the first day that I've been allowed to work out with my trainer. And I'm super excited, I had my first workout and I'm so exhausted but it feels so good to finally sweat again and feel like I'm evolving and doing something for my body and mind."

Khloe Kardashian 'can't believe' she's a mom

Khloe Kardashian "still can't believe" she's a mother and is "so thankful" for the "blessing" that is her daughter True.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star feels so lucky to have her daughter True - who she shares with her partner Tristan Thompson - and is "so thankful" for the "blessing".

She wrote on Twitter: "I sometimes, still can't believe im a mommy!!! I'm so so thankful for such a blessing!! True is the sweetest ever! I got my bestie for life! Thank you Jesus for my angel (sic)"

Since the arrival of True, the 33-year-old television personality has been working on her post-baby body and she previously revealed she is "surprised" about her new-found energy since welcoming her daughter.

She shared: "I think what surprises me most is no matter how tired you are, you find this energy and patience for your child.

"You know that babies are so helpless and they rely on you for everything. So something just takes over and you find the energy to care for this helpless precious baby."

Khloe was recently forced to hit back at her critics, who said she was "focusing too much on her body" following the arrival of her daughter.

She wrote: "The beginning parts of working out kind of suck because you're pushing your body so hard, you're so tired. It's much more difficult than you expect it to be. I've been working out for 11 days now, I feel really good, but tired. My body is sore because it's re-waking itself back up. What I'm annoyed about is I've read a couple of times on Twitter that, ya know, they feel that I'm focusing too much on my body, but the truth is, I've worked out five or six days a week before I got pregnant and that's my sanctuary and something I love to do. I want to start doing that now and get back to my rhythm and in between feedings I want to find time to work out because that's going to be my new normal. Just because I have a baby, doesn't mean I have to stop doing the things that I love, and I love working out and getting my mind right."

Khloe Kardashian is 'more needy' since Tristan Thompson cheated

Khloe Kardashian has become more "needy" with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson since he cheated on her.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star was left heartbroken last month when video footage of the 27-year-old basketball player with another woman on a night out in New York just weeks before she gave birth to their daughter True.

And, although she's still deciding what to do about their relationship, the 33-year-old beauty is said to be fighting for Tristan's attention because she wants them to work.

A source told PEOPLE.com: "She has good days and bad days with Tristan. They had a very calm relationship before those videos and pictures were released. Now their relationship has changed. And when she is with him, he is on a tight leash. Of course it's hard for Khloe to trust Tristan when he goes out of town for games.

"She knows her family is right when they warned her to not trust him. But she still wants to keep trying to have a great relationship with Tristan again. She thinks it's up to him to prove himself that he can be a great partner and dad. She's definitely more needy and in his face now. This has been causing some conflicts."

And, although she's trying to deal with Tristan's infidelity in private, Khloe took to her Twitter account over the weekend to slam those who are not happy for her.

She wrote: "Misery loves company ...

"People can't stand for someone else to flourish and be happy. Nowadays people thrive off ones downfall rather than their success. Sadly (sic)."

Khloe began dating Tristan in 2016 and the pair were planning to get married but their wedding plans have been put on hold following the cheating scandal.