KUWTK: Kim Kardashian West 'is expecting her fourth child viaa surrogate'

By Bang

According to Us Weekly, Kim Kardashian West and her rapper husband Kanye West are planning to have another child with the same surrogate who carried their daughter Chicago.

The celebrity couple turned to surrogacy after the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was advised not to have anymore children for medical reasons - and the pair have supposedly used their remaining fertilised embryo to have a baby boy in May.

Speaking about surrogacy, Kim previously said: "I would have maybe one more [child]. I really, really enjoyed the surrogacy process.

"I will say, when it came to the breastfeeding time, I was like, 'Okay, this is the best decision I ever made.'"

Meanwhile, Kim previously revealed that becoming a mother has changed her outlook on life, insisting she now "doesn't give a f.. about anything" other than her family.

She said: "Being a mom just not makes you give a f... about anything else but what's immediately going on inside, like in your home, in your family - like all the other stuff kind of fades away.

"Nothing matters but your family, so I think it really helps you centre and get grounded."

Photos: Bang

Kim also believes that her authentic nature is one of the reasons behind her success and that of her siblings.

She reflected: "I think our family is definitely really relatable. I mean, we know that we definitely show a side that's not as relatable, but I think it's the balance of being in between, of seeing us come up and doing that with us and sharing those experiences with us.

"I think it's because [fans] can sense our authenticity with one another."