KUWTK: Kim Kardashian West plans CBD-themed baby shower

By Bang

Kim Kardashian West is “high key freaking out” about the arrival of her fourth child and wants nothing more than to Zen out at her baby shower.

Hence, her planned CBD-themed bash, the reality star and makeup mogul told E! News.

There will be massages and a tea ceremony with crystals, she said while promoting her new line of sunglasses.

The baby, the second boy for Kardashian West and husband Kanye West, is due soon. It’s her second by surrogacy.

Kardashian West said she’s done with traditional baby games and showers after three but thinks her kids will benefit from a party ahead of the birth to help them celebrate the surrogacy situation.

That’s what happened with her oldest two when Chicago, her third and first by surrogate was on the way.

And the latest party theme? Well, CBD is short for cannabidiol, the chemical compound in the cannabis plant. It’s known for promoting relaxation and has been embraced in health and beauty products, along with just about every other aspect of life.

To further enhance the relaxation idea: “We’re going to have a drink at this baby shower. We’re not pregnant,” Kardashian West said.

“This is the massages for all, just like meditation calm before the storm baby shower.”

Khloe Kardashian isn't ready to date again

Khloe Kardashian isn't ready to date again after her painful split from Tristan Thompson.

The 34-year-old reality TV star was left devastated when her partner Tristan Thompson - who is the father of her daughter True - allegedly kissed family friend Jordyn Woods recently and Khloe has decided to take time to enjoy being single rather than rush into another relationship.

A source told ET: "Khloe is really enjoying the single life, and spending time with True! She still feels betrayed by Tristan but she isn't allowing that to affect her happiness any longer. Khloe loves with all of her heart and gave Tristan another chance but that relationship is over for good. Khloe is taking time to be single, enjoy her friends and family and focus on her business.

"Khloe is in no rush to start dating seriously, but she is someone who has a lot of love to give and would like someone to enjoy her time with in the future."

Meanwhile, Khloe recently said she thinks she needs to start dating "accountants" rather than basketball players.

After NBA star Tristan allegedly kissed family friend Jordyn Woods, and her former husband Lamar Odom cheated on her with multiple women, Khloe agrees with her grandmother that she needs to find love away from the basketball court.

Appearing with her sisters on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', the host asked her: "I do want to ask about this character that you had a baby with. Is it time to stop dating basketball players?"

Khloe replied: "I don't know. I like what I like. What can I say?

"But I do agree. I should have listened to my MJ, my grandmother, and start dating like accountants or something like that."

The 'Revenge Body' host insisted she is genuinely a fan of the sport.

Asked if she actually likes basketball, she replied: "I actually do. I don't play basketball. I just like basketball. It's the whole thing of it all."

Kanye West unimpressed by kids' prank

Kanye West didn't see the funny side when his children played an April Fool's joke and claimed their mother was dead.

The 'Stronger' rapper was left unimpressed by five-year-old North's "ridiculous" April Fool's joke, which saw her enlist the help of her three-year-old brother Saint to cover the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star in ketchup like a "bad scary movie".

Kim - who insisted she didn't realise what her daughter was planning - said: "[North and Saint] are starting to get closer now that she can include him in her jokes.

"She roped him into an April Fool's prank yesterday that was ridiculous. She took ketchup into my bathroom, and she begged me to let her spread it on me, and on the bathroom, as if it was like a bad scary movie.

"Then she asked me to lie down. I thought she was just playing, maybe that she was going to say I was hurt. No.

"She taught Saint how to fake-cry - she showed him how to do it! - and then she told him to scream 'Mommy's dead!'

"Kanye ran upstairs and he was like, 'Kids, this is not funny. This is not a good prank.' "

While the 38-year-old beauty agreed with her husband, she was also "impressed" by the team work employed by the pair, who also have a 14-month-old sister, Chicago.

She added in an interview with America's Elle magazine: "I completely understand and I agree. But it did make me a little impressed that they planned something together, and they were getting along and having fun as a team."

Kim - who is expecting her fourth child via surrogate - admitted she worried about her children not being as close as she is to her own siblings.

She said "I do worry about them getting along, because for my sisters and I, we were just so close growing up and obviously still are. And I want them to be, too!"

Kim Kardashian West on the importance of forgiveness

Kim Kardashian West has spoke out about the importance of "forgiveness" in the wake of the Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson cheating drama.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was said to be fuming with Khloe's former partner when he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods but it seems she is on the path of forgiving him now and she hopes he has learned a "lesson" from what happened.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "I think there's always a time and a place for everything and I think boundaries are good, lessons are good, forgiveness is good. It's all good, but you really have to talk to the people that were more involved."

Her comments come after it was previously claimed Kim was "so angry" for Khloe.

The insider shared: "Kim is the one who is really upset about this. She's livid. She's so angry, and she's 100 percent on Khloé's side. She's there for Khloé, letting her vent and talk about it. They've been in constant contact, and Kim is totally supportive. Guys may come and go, but the bond between the girls is never going away, and they're committed to supporting each other."

Kim treated Khloe to a vacation so she could process what happened.

The source added: "Kim took Khloé to Palm Springs one night before the weekend so she could have a relaxing getaway. She's doing okay ... Her family continues to support her. Everyone is trying to cheer her up and be around to help. They all still talk a lot about what happened. Their opinion hasn't changed - what happened between Tristan and Jordyn is inexcusable."

Kim's husband Kanye West has also been very protective.

They explained: "Kanye thinks of himself as the godfather in this family, and he has the mindset that if anyone messes with one of them, they mess with them all. So right now, Tristan and Jordyn are on his list. If he never talks to them again, it's fine by him. He wasn't close to them in the first place. He's protective of the Kardashian women, all of them, and if anyone hurts them, he will always be their biggest advocate. He's 100 per cent on Khloé's side.

Kim Kardashian West 'freaking out' over fourth child

Kim Kardashian West is "freaking out" about having a fourth child.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is set to welcome another baby into the world, via a surrogate, and Kim admits she is incredibly nervous about the prospect of adding to the family's brood.

Talking to sister Kylie Jenner about the news on the family's E! reality show, she said: "I'm low-key freaking out. I didn't think it was going to happen. I thought like, 'Oh, it probably won't even take.'"

During the show, Kanye West - with whom Kim has North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 14 months - opens up for the first time on the reality programme in a confessional piece where he likened him and his family to animated superheroes 'The Incredibles'.

He said: "This is my first time doing this. I'm not actually attempting to do good, I just like, part of the reason why I even thought about or considering doing this recording like - what do you call it? this interview - is because of the movie 'The Incredibles'. It starts off with the interviews. The superheroes are giving interviews. The wife got a big butt and I just see our life becoming more and more and more like 'The Incredibles' before we can finally fly."

Kim previously revealed she is feeling "calm" about her impending arrival, though she was initially "stressing" about welcoming another tot.

She said last month: "I was kind of stressing. My house is so full but I heard that parents of four are the most enlightened and calm of all parents."

And sources previously claimed Kim and Kanye had always wanted a "big family" and are blessed to have an "incredible gift" on the way.

They said: "The couple has always wanted a big family and their first time with surrogacy went so well, they decided to do it again. The couple is excited to welcome such an incredible gift in 2019. They've also talked that after this child, they are most likely done having kids."

Kris Humphries feared going out after Kim Kardashian West split

Kris Humphries "didn't want to leave" the house after splitting from Kim Kardashian West but insists their brief marriage was "100% real".

The basketball player got married to the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star in August 2011 but she filed for divorce just 72 years later and the sportsman admitted he was "naive" about the impact the high-profile relationship would have on his life, but insisted it was always "100% real".

In an essay for The Players' Tribune titled 'I Never Wanted to Be That Guy', he wrote: "Look, I should have known what I was getting into. I was definitely naive about how much my life was going to change. But the one thing that really bothers me is whenever people say that my marriage was fake."

The 34-year-old star admitted it "sucked" when his marriage broke down and he lived in fear of how he'd be treated if he went out in public, slumping into a "dark place".

He wrote: "When it was clear that it wasn't working ... what can I say? It sucked.

"It's never easy to go through the embarrassment of something like that - with your friends, with your family.... But when it plays out so publicly, in front of the world, it's a whole other level. It was brutal

"I'll be honest, I dealt with a lot of anxiety, especially in crowds. There was about a year where I was in a dark place. I didn't want to leave my home. You feel like ... I don't know ... the whole world hates you, but they don't even know why. They don't even know you at all. They just recognise your face, and they're on you."

And the former NBA star admitted he worried he would be "disrespecting the game of basketball" if he spoke out to defend himself.

He continued: "I didn't want to be Kris Humphries. It's the craziest feeling in the world, not wanting to be yourself. And I didn't even want to say anything to defend myself, because it felt like I couldn't win. You can't go up against the tabloids. You can't go up against that machine. There's no point. And even if I played that game, I felt like it would be disrespecting the game of basketball."

North West filming routine with Dance star JoJo Siwa

North West will be shooting a dance routine with her young hero.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's eldest daughter will be appearing in an upcoming video with 15-year-old 'Dance Moms' star JoJo Siwa after North's famous mum got in touch to set up the exciting project.

JoJo told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It actually -Kim reached out to me and I just responded to it. So, me and Kim, we made some things happen together. We're actually filming on Wednesday. Super excited about it."

It will be a dream come true for North, five, and Kim has made no secret of how much her daughter loves the YouTube star.

In February, she tweeted that her daughter is "obsessed" with JoJo, and revealed how excited she was earlier in this month when the pair spoke to each other on FaceTime.

Kim wrote: "North just FaceTimed @itsjojosiwa and her life is made!!!!!! That was the cutest thing ever seeing North soooo excited! Especially when she saw her dog bowbow."

Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye - who also have three-year-old Saint and 14-month-old Chicago together - are said to be "really excited" for the birth of their fourth child.

The couple are said to be hard at work getting their home ready for their new arrival, which will be their second to be born via surrogate mother after Chicago.

A source previously said: "A source said: "Kim and Kanye are really excited about the new baby! It's a bright spot right now given everything else that's going on in the family. At this point they've been working on the baby's nursery at their home and putting all that stuff together."

Kanye West sells YEEZYs for mental health charity

Kanye West and his family set up a stall selling YEEZYs to raise funds for mental health care.

The 41-year-old rapper, his wife Kim Kardashian West and their children set up their own stall on Friday, where they sold limited pairs of the unreleased YEEZY Boost 700 V2 'Geode' to raise funds for the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Kim wrote on Twitter: "Today Kanye and Adidas partnered with families across America to create homemade pop-up YEEZY Lemonade Stands stocked with limited pairs of the unreleased YEEZY Boost 700 V2 "Geode".

"In the continued spirit of bringing people & families together, the brand has selected unexpected locations for the stands to connect w communities throughout the country.

"Stand Locations: Indianapolis, IN; Missouri, TX; Waterloo, IA; Minneapolis, MN; Alton, IL; West Chester, OH; Belle Fourche, SD; Cedar Rapids, IA.

"All proceeds made via the stands will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI www.nami.org ) the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness."

Kim also shared pictures of the family's YEEZY stand, showing them with their children and Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian.

Kanye - who suffered a nervous breakdown in 2016 - has been open about his mental health struggles in the past and last year revealed that he has frequently experienced suicidal thoughts.

He shared: "I've thought about killing myself all the time. It's always an option and [expletive]. Like Louis C.K. said: I flip through the manual. I weigh all the options."

Kanye subsequently revealed the extent to which he's considered taking his own life.

Speaking to the New York Times newspaper, the 'Famous' hitmaker explained: "I'm just having this epiphany now, 'cause I didn't do it, but I did think it all the way through.

"But if I didn't think it all the way through, then it's actually maybe more of a chance of it happening."

Kylie Jenner wants more kids

Kylie Jenner has revealed that although she hasn't got any plans in the near future she is keen to expand her brood eventually.

The 21-year-old reality star has 13-month-old daughter Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott and she has enjoyed motherhood so much she definitely wants to increase her brood in the future.

Speaking to Germany's Interview magazine, she said: "I do want more kids but I do not have any plans in the near future to have children right now."

The beauty mogul went on to explain that she won't be featuring her daughter on her family's hit reality show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' until she's old enough to choose whether she wants to be part of the program.

She said: "I am going to wait until she is old enough to make that decision for herself."

The brunette beauty recently became the world's youngest billionaire thanks to her successful make-up company Kylie Cosmetics - valued at least $900 million - and Kylie insisted that despite coming from a famous family - her fortune is entirely self-made

She said: "There's really no other word to use other than self-made because that is the truth. That is the category that I fall under.

"Although, I am a special case because before I started Kylie Cosmetics, I had a huge platform and lots of fans.

"I did not get money from my parents past the age of 15. I used 100 per cent of my own money to start the company, not a dime in my bank account is inherited ... and I am very proud of that."

The make-up mogul signed an exclusive distribution deal in November last year with beauty store chain Ulta to stock her $29 lip kits - a matte liquid lipstick and matching lip liner - into the company's 1,000-plus stores across 50 states in the US, having previously sold only online or occasionally at pop-up shops.

Following her deal with the beauty company, Kylie Cosmetics sold $54.5 million worth of products in just six weeks, according to estimates from Oppenheimer.

Kylie Jenner gives up on Jordyn Woods friendship

Kylie Jenner has reportedly given up on repairing her friendship with Jordyn Woods.

The 'Life of Kylie' star fell out with her best friend last month after she allegedly kissed her half-sister Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and insiders told TMZ they haven't "made any progress" in fixing their fractured relationship over the last few weeks.

Jordyn appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' to discuss the incident, during which she denied cheating with Tristan, and was said to have hoped the candid interview would help her win her friend back over, but instead, it's reportedly had the opposite effect and Kylie doesn't believe their relationship could ever be the same again.

Jordyn lived with Kylie - who has 13-month-old daughter Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott - until the scandal broke, and while her belongings are still in the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashian' star's guest house, the lip kit guru is now waiting for her to clear out her things so they can officially draw a line under their friendship.

However, the source revealed Kylie is still open to staying "amicable" with Jordyn, 21, in the future, though they will never be as close again.

It was recently claimed Kylie, also 21, is trying to widen her circle of friends following the recent fall out as she no longer wants to rely on just one pal.

A source said: "Kylie has had a rough few weeks. She is still upset about the Jordyn situation, although she seems to be doing much better.

"She has been socialising more and trying to find a bigger circle of friends that she can be close with. After the Jordyn drama, she realised that relying on just one friend is not the best idea."

Kim Kardashian West and Paris Hilton reunite for belated birthday party

Kim Kardashian West and Paris Hilton reunited for a belated birthday party.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star partied with the heiress and socialite over the weekend and they documented the whole thing on social media.

Speaking in a video clip, she said: "Happy birthday, Paris ... even though your birthday was ... months ago, this is how she celebrates. Months ... months and months. But she deserves it."

And Paris captioned a video: "Love you @KimKardashian ... So much fun celebrating my birthday with you at #ClubParis"

Paris previously insisted she is "incredibly proud" of Kim and she is "happy" for her reality TV star friend, who she grew up with, despite Kim arguably eclipsing her in terms of fame, since starring on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' and marrying Kanye West.

Paris said: "Kim and I have been friends since we were little girls. I'm so happy for her. She has a beautiful family. She's doing incredibly well. I'm so incredibly proud of her. We're both killing it."

The 'Simple Life' star has previously said she believes the two of them share the same work ethic and that's why they've both been successful.

She recently said: "Kim Kardashian always had a great work ethic like me. I'm very determined in life. Being successful really fulfils me. I work hard. I'm a good person with a good heart. That's why I've been in this business for so long, and that's why my product lines do so well."

Khloe Kardashian 'disappointed' in Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is "very disappointed" in Tristan Thompson, as sources claim he hasn't been making an effort to spend time with their 11-month-old tot True.

The 34-year-old reality star broke up with the basketball player after he was accused of kissing Jordyn Woods - who is the best friend of Khloe's half-sister Kylie Jenner - at a party last month, and it was recently claimed Tristan hasn't been making an effort to spend time with their 11-month-old tot True in the wake of the break-up.

And now, sources say Khloe continues to be "saddened" by Tristan's actions in regard to their tot, as she's still "bitter" that he "isn't trying harder".

A source told People magazine: "Just in general, he isn't spending much time with his daughter. It's very upsetting to Khloé. To her, True is the most important person ever. It's very difficult for her to understand how Tristan isn't willing to make more of an effort to spend time with True.

"It saddens her that True doesn't have a very close relationship with Tristan. Khloé has always done everything she can to encourage Tristan to spend time with his daughter.

"Khloé seems bitter about the fact that he isn't trying harder. She just doesn't understand it. It's very disappointing to her."

Meanwhile, it was claimed the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star thinks Tristan, 28, has "moved on", and no longer cares about their family because he isn't making enough of an effort to see True.

Another insider said: "Khloé is getting extremely upset with Tristan because he isn't really making any effort to be involved in their daughter True's life.

"Khloé understands he is on the road because of basketball and lives in Cleveland, but she just feels that Tristan has moved on. Tristan's attitude seems to be, 'I will see True when I see her.'"

Khloe's concerns come after sources said the former couple were "on the same page" when it comes to custody over their daughter.

An insider shared earlier this month: "Khloe has True for the majority of the time. Khloe's able to bring True or be with her at work, where Tristan can't. Also, True spends a lot of time with her big family and all the cousins are in LA so it makes the most sense for her to stay with Khloe. Khloe and Tristan may have their issues but Khloe will never deny Tristan a chance to spend time with his daughter. Things may change in the future, but for now Khloe and Tristan are on the same page with True being with Khloe for most of the time."

Kylie Jenner: Stormi chose her own name

Kylie Jenner says her daughter "chose her own name".

The 21-year-old reality star gave birth to her daughter Stormi - whom she has with her boyfriend Travis Scott - 13 months ago, and has now said the unique moniker "felt right", as although there were other names she preferred, she believes her tot gravitated toward Stormi.

She said: "I felt it the whole time. Yeah, I feel like she chose her own name. Pretty much, I wanted - I looked up names, and I saw Storm, and I really liked that. But I wanted her to have an 'ie' at the end of her name like me, Kylie and Stormie. So it was that at first, and I would just call her - when I was pregnant, I used to call her Stormi when I would talk to her in my belly. And it just always felt right. I had one more name that I liked - I had two names that I honestly liked better than Stormi but when I had her, I felt like she chose her own name. And I just couldn't imagine any other name other than Stormi, so yeah."

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star had several names lined up for her tot, but won't share them because they're still up for consideration if she ever has another baby.

One name she will share, however, is the name Rose, which she says she "really liked" but can't see herself bestowing the moniker on any future kids.

She added: "One name I will tell you guys, because I don't think I'm ever going to name my daughter this another daughter, but I wanted to name her Rose. I really liked that name. Shout out to everyone named Rose."

And the lip kit mogul says one of the mystery names was "very weird".

Speaking during an Instagram Live, she added: "It was a very weird name ...but I love it. It just didn't work for her."

Kendall Jenner has a new pet snake

Kendall Jenner used her new pet snake as a hair scrunchie.

The 22-year-old model revealed her new pet on Saturday night when she shared a video clip on Instagram Story of the animal wrapped around her arm and another of the reptile slithering around in its terrarium captioned: "my son".

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star then posted another video showing her new friend twisted around her messy high bun in the style of a 90s hair band.

Kendall isn't the only model who's a fan of serpents as last year, Stella Maxwell revealed that she had a massage from a pair of snakes and thought it was an "amazing" experience that allowed her to get in touch with her "wild divine nature".

The Victoria's Secret model underwent the unusual beauty treatment at Serpentessa, a specialist spa in New York and took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself with the serpents.

She captioned the post: "'Entwine in interspecies love to remember your wild divine nature. Get present. Embrace power and embody pleasure' - Serpentessa. Thank you Serpentessa for the amazing experience "

In one photo, the model held a boa constrictor in the air with a python coiled around her waist, while in the next, she lay on a massage table with the snakes.

According Serpentessa's website, she offers clients a private one-on-one session and acts as a guild while the "boa constrictors' soothing undulations dispel any fears or concerns by toning and stimulating your body's vagus nerve, releasing endorphins and oxytocin.

The sessions with the snakes are designed to relieve stress, migraines and pain caused by other illnesses.

Khloe Kardashian warns followers to 'be aware of your words'

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has warned her Instagram followers to "be aware of your words".

The 34-year-old reality star - who recently split from NBA player Tristan Thompson after he was caught kissing Jordyn Woods - has taken to the photo-sharing platform to encourage her followers to "choose your words wisely".

Alongside an image of herself looking at her phone, Khloe - who has a 10-month-old daughter called True with Tristan - wrote: "'Your perception of me is a reflection of you' Be aware of your words. What you say does matter. Become more aware of the negative things you think and say. What does it actually accomplish by criticizing somebody else?

"Do you have any concept of how positively it can change someone's day to receive a compliment or words of encouragement? Try to choose your words wisely. What you say to others says much more about you than it does about them. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Jordyn recently described her kiss with Tristan as a drunken mistake and a "dumb move".

She said: "I'm not thinking, 'I shouldn't be here'. That's my first step where I went wrong. I should have gone home after the party. I shouldn't even have been there.

Kylie Jenner repairing friendship with Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner is seemingly trying to repair her friendship with Jordyn Woods, after they fell out when Jordyn kissed Tristan Thompson.

The 21-year-old lip kit mogul fell out with her best friend after she kissed Tristan Thomspon, the now ex-boyfriend of Kylie's half-sister Khloe Kardashian and father of her 10-month-old daughter True, at a party last month.

But now, two weeks after the scandal first unfolded, it seems Kylie is trying to patch up her friendship with Jordyn, also 21, as the pair met up for breakfast on Friday at Pedalers Fork restaurant in Calabasas, California.

A source told E! News: "It seemed very casual and they both were having a discussion together while eating."

This is the first time the friends have been spotted together in public since Jordyn was accused of locking lips with Tristan, and comes after a source recently claimed the pair were "barely communicating" with each other.

Jordyn moved out of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star's home after the incident, and it was claimed this week that whilst they have texted each other, they still haven't made arrangements for the model to pick up her belonging from her pal's home.

The brunette beauty also recently appeared on 'Red Table Talk' to explain her actions, which she called a drunken mistake and a "dumb move".

She said: "I'm not thinking, 'I shouldn't be here'. That's my first step where I went wrong. I should have gone home after the party. I shouldn't even have been there.