KUWTK: Kim Kardashian West shocked by North's fame question

By Bang

Kim Kardashian West was shocked when her daughter North caught her off guard and asked her why she is famous.

The 37-year-old reality star - who has North, five, Saint, two, and seven-month-old Chicago with husband Kanye West - wasn't prepared for the questioning from her oldest child, but she was able to quickly satisfy the youngster's curiousity and helped the little girl come to a realisation about her own life.

She recalled North had asked: "Mom, why are you famous?"

She then added to Big Boy on Real 92.3: "Oh, OK, OK. I'm going to have to explain this right now.

"I'm like, 'We have a TV show.' And she was like, 'Oh OK.' That was the first time she was like, 'Oh!' "

Big Boy asked: "Do you think North has more money than us? Like her own?"

Kim laughed and replied: "North is good."

Kim recently admitted she doesn't feel very famous because her kids have no idea about her life in the public eye.

She said: "At home I'm not known. My kids have no clue what's going on. So I don't really feel it -- I spend most of my time at home."

While North doesn't know much about film, her eight-year-old cousin Mason Disick - the oldest of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's three children - is very much aware of the family's life on camera.

Photo: Instagram

Kourtney previously said: "He knows. He doesn't watch it, but I've heard him talk to his friends and say, 'I'm on a TV show called 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'. I'm like, how does he know that?!'

"Mason calls [the crew] the filmers. He used to be like, 'Are the filmers coming? I want to show them my Legos that I'm building.' Now he's in a phase where he's like, 'I don't like when the filmers are over.' "

Khloe Kardashian slams Kris Jenner

Khloe Kardashian has accused her mother of making her feel "uneducated", after the pair got into an argument about art.

The 33-year-old reality star - who has three-month-old daughter True with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson - lashed out at her mother Kris Jenner during a sneak preview of Sunday's episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' after Kris seemingly suggested Khloe wasn't as smart as her.

After Khloe inquires about a piece of artwork by Jeff Koons in the 62-year-old momager's office, Kris tells her: "You need to go to, like, an art class."

And Khloe fires back: "Just because I'm not as knowledgeable as you, you shouldn't turn your nose up. You should be like, 'Well Khloe, Jeff Koons is...' instead of making me feel less than and uneducated.

"You can't art shame people just because they know less than you. I'm your daughter and you're art shaming me and it's mean."

The blonde beauty did admit she thinks its "great" Kris has become interested in art, but doesn't appreciate the tone she used, especially since Kris "has not known about art for years and years," and is "just learning" about it.

Khloe's argument with her mother isn't the only explosive scenes taking place on this season of their E! reality show either, as last week a fight broke out between Khloe's sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian.

Whilst the scenes aired, the pair took their spat onto Twitter, although a source later claimed the sisters fight "all the time", and there's no bad blood between them.

Photo: Bang

The insider said: "Kim, Khloé and Kourtney get in tiffs all the time. This is nothing new. Kim has been on the outs with Kourtney and Khloé before, but right now, Khloé and Kim are on the same wavelength. They both have new babies and they have a lot in common and a lot to share.

"But this is isn't some major feud. These sisters have always been able to dish it out and take it. And yes, of course they know the arguments and fights make for good TV. But they're fine!"

Kourtney Kardashian splits with Younes Bendjima?

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have reportedly split, two years after they met during Paris Fashion Week.

The 39-year-old reality star - who has Mason, eight, Penelope, six, and Reign, three, with her former partner Scott Disick - and the hunky model are believed to have called time on their romance after two years together.

According to TMZ.com, Kourtney "pulled the plug on the relationship", which began in 2016 during Paris Fashion Week, shortly before Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint in her hotel room.

As of the time of writing, no reason has been given for their reported split and neither pair have confirmed the news, although TMZ does report they have both unfollowed one another on social media.

The reported split comes just one month after sources claimed the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star was "serious" with her beau.

An insider said at the time: "She is incredibly happy with Younes. They are getting serious. Younes is very close to her kids and loves spending time with them. The kids really like him. Kourtney is having the best time in Europe."

And Kourtney previously praised Younes for helping her find the balance between romance and family.

Speaking in the early stages of her romance, she said: "I've definitely learned from my past relationship, where I really wouldn't travel without the kids. I think it is important to take time, especially because my relationship is important to me. Just because those worlds aren't colliding right now, just making sure that I make time for both. And I think going on a trip once in a while reminds me the importance of being present and in the moment when I'm home. I think it makes me the best mom I can be."

The model has always cared for Kourtney, and her loved ones were hoping he would be a better fit for her than Scott.

A source shared: "It's definitely serious. No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy. Younes has met her kids. Kourtney's family really likes him. He is the opposite of Scott. He doesn't party, isn't flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It's obvious that he really cares about Kourtney."

Kim Kardashian West doesn't like her daughter Chicago's name

Kim Kardashian West has admitted she really doesn't like her seven-month-old daughter Chicago's name because it "doesn't flow".

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star agreed to call her seven-month-old daughter, whom was born via surrogate, Chicago to pay homage to her husband Kanye West's hometown, but she has admitted she's not really a fan of the moniker and always shortens it to "Chi" - pronounced "shy" - because it doesn't "flow."

Taking to her website KimKardashianWest.com, she said: "Chicago just looks really long to me and doesn't flow, so I call her Chi. That's it, she can decide later if she wants to be called Chicago or Chi.

"But like she's so girly. When she first came out I was like what do we name her? It was the hardest decision ever and I could not think of a name.

"All the other names we had for her, we were going to name her Rei and spell it R-e-i for Kanye's dad Ray and she doesn't look like a Rei. We were going to call her Jo for Mary Jo and have it be Jo West. She doesn't look like a Jo."

The couple - who also have North, five, and Saint, two, together - are also at war over Chicago's middle name but Kim took it upon herself earlier this year to announce to the world that the little one had "unofficially" adopted her second moniker, Noel.

The 37-year-old star explained: "I haven't really been into middle names but it's like I really wanted a name that was short. A one syllable name.

"Noel is my middle name and it's not a one syllable name but it's short. Like I love the name Noel. Kanye does not. So I unofficially instagrammed Chi Noel and I was like I'm doing this because I want her middle name to be Noel."

The brunette beauty can also see a lot of herself in Chicago but has admitted she was initially worried that they wouldn't bond because she was born via surrogate.

She said: "She's literally my twin, it's crazy.

"I think because I was so nervous that having a surrogate I would lose that connection. I swear I was like God is going to be like here is your twin so you feel so connected. Yeah, it's crazy how it works. She's so like teeny and pretty."