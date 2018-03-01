KUWTK: Kim Kardashian West wants to take away Kendall's anxiety

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has listed all of the personality traits she admires in her family members and the ones she wishes she could get rid of for them.

The 22-year-old model opened up about her battle with the condition during an episode of her family's reality TV show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' and admitted some days it's so bad she struggles to force herself to leave the house.

In an interview with Vogue India magazine Kim, 37, was asked which trait or issue she would take away from any of her sisters and mother Kris Jenner and the concerned beauty admitted she'd like to be able to help Kendall live her life free from anxiety.

Listing the personality traits she would do away with, Kim said: "Kourtney's stubbornness. And Khloe's getting too sensitive. I would take away Kendall's anxiety, Kylie's, 'I don't care, I know what I'm doing' thing and probably my brother's moodiness."

When asked what she'd take from her mother Kris, she added: "Nothing. She's perfect."

Kim - who has three children, North, four, Saint, two, and baby daughter Chicago, with her husband Kanye West - also ran through the personality traits she'd most like to inherit from each member of her famous TV family.

And it is her momager Kris, 62, who she admires the most.

The hour-glass beauty said: "I'd take my brother's sense of humour. Kendall's sweetness. Khloe's I-don't-give-a-f**k attitude. Kourtney's savviness around finances. Kylie's ability to just go for it and not care what other people's opinions are. And my mom's nurturing."

Kim Kardashian West shares first picture of Chicago West

Kim Kardashian West has shared the first picture of baby Chicago, who was born last month via a surrogate.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star took to her Instagram account on Monday to share a snap of her daughter, who was born last month.

She simply captioned it: "Baby Chicago."

Meanwhile, Kim - who also has North, four, and Saint, two - previously took to her app to thank the surrogate mother, who carried her and Kanye's third child.

She wrote: "I'm so grateful for modern technology and that this is even possible. It's not for everyone, but I absolutely love my gestational carrierand this was the best experience I've ever had. Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give. The connection with our baby came instantly and it's as if she was with us the whole time. Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true. We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl.

"I have always been really honest about my struggles with pregnancy. Preeclampsia and placenta accreta are high-risk conditions, so when I wanted to have a third baby, doctors said that it wasn't safe for my - or the baby's - health to carry on my own. After exploring many options, Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier. Although I have used the term surrogate in the past, a gestational carrier is actually the technical term for a woman who carries a baby that she has no biological relationship to.

"A traditional surrogate donates her egg, is artificially inseminated with the father's sperm and then carries the baby to term. Since we implanted my fertilized egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye's. You can either choose someone that you know or you can go through an agency, like Kanye and I did."

Snapchat parent's stock plummets after Kylie Jenner tweet

Snapchat's parent company lost some $1.3 billion in market value on Thursday after reality star Kylie Jenner's tweeted that she was no longer using the messaging service.

"sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad," Jenner tweeted.

She later followed up with "still love you tho snap ... my first love," but the damage may already have been done.

Snap Inc.'s shares fell by over six percent in Thursday trading, a loss of about $1.3 billion in market capitalization.

Jenner has huge followings on various social media platforms, including Twitter and Instagram.

She gave birth to a daughter this month, and her Instagram post announcing the pregnancy quickly became one of the most liked posts of all time on the social media platform.

Kim stocked private jet with Japanese snacks for Kanye's 40th

Kim Kardashian West has revealed she stocked her private jet with Japanese sweets and magazines and made her husband Kanye West guess where they were going for his 40th birthday last year.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star wanted to pull out all of the stops for her husband's big milestone last June, but she refused to give away the surprise she had planned for him until he jumped on board the jet and sussed out the clues - including sweet treats and reading material - she had strategically scattered around the aircraft.

Taking to her Twitter account, the 37-year-old reality TV star uploaded a photograph of Kanye beaming at the camera with his stash of Japanese candy sat in front of him.

She accompanied it with the caption: "Throwback to that time I surprised Kanye with a trip to Japan for his birthday! He had to guess where we were going based on the snacks and magazines I had the plane stocked with! He was happy! (sic)"

Her decision to dig out the photo and share it online has sparked speculation that she's thinking about ideas that will top last year's birthday as the day creeps closer.

And it's not just Kim who comes up with the best gifts as the 'Only One' hitmaker spent over $200,000 on stocks for the brunette beauty's Christmas present last year - and Amazon and Adidas have boomed on the stock market, meaning the businesswoman has already made an impressive £23,000 in just two months, according to TMZ.com.

Meanwhile, the couple have already had the best gift this year as their baby daughter Chicago - who was born via surrogate last month - was welcomed into the world.

A source said recently: "Kim gets up for everything, in the middle of the night, especially in the first week. It's really important they bond with the baby. Kim's a very hands-on mom. Baby is settling in beautifully. Chi is sleeping a ton for now."

Kylie Jenner can't take eyes off baby

Kylie Jenner can't stop staring at her baby daughter, as she's still in awe of the tot she welcomed into the world earlier this month.

The 20-year-old reality star and her boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their baby daughter Stormi into the world three weeks ago, and the new mother is still in awe of the tiny tot as she admitted she can't take her eyes off her.

After a fan asked on Twitter how the young girl is doing, Kylie replied: "she's good still staring at her all day. she looks just like me when i was a baby (sic)"

It comes after 25-year-old rapper Travis - whose real name is Jacques Webster - admitted his baby daughter is "beautiful" in the first public comments he has made since welcoming Stormi into the world.

Previously, it was claimed the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and the 'Butterfly Effect' rapper have become even closer since Stormi was born.

A source said: "Her relationship with Travis has made huge strides since having baby Stormi, and they are back in a good place.

"Travis has been staying overnight at Kylie's several times a week when he is not working or out of town and has also been giving Kylie her time to bond with the baby alone."

And it was also reported that Travis - who recently pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct over an incident at a concert in Arkansas last May - has become a changed man since becoming a father.

A friend of the musician said that he is "laughing a lot, and much calmer than usual".

Whilst a source addd: "Kylie and Travis are a good team. Travis is able to do his own thing during the day as well, but he helps Kylie out at night. He has cut down on work and only has a few shows coming up."

Kim Kardashian West makes £23K from Christmas stocks

Kim Kardashian West has earned £23,000 on the multiple shares her husband Kanye West bought her for Christmas within just two months.

The 40-year-old rapper - who has four-year-old daughter North, two-year-old son Saint and four-week-old Chicago with the 37-year-old reality star - spent over $200,000 on stocks also in Netflix, Amazon and Adidas in December.

According to TMZ, Amazon and Adidas have boomed on the stock market earning £17,000 and £12,000, and are proving to be a worthwhile choice, whilst Netflix and Disney are yet to deliver.

Disney has dropped £1,500, and Apple too has slumped.

The multiple shares purchased for £286,000 are estimated to be valued at £309,012.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashian' star received 920 shares in Disney amounting to $100,000, whilst she has 995 in Adidas purchased for $168.

The other amounts were kept concealed by Kim, who captioned the post on Instagram: "Best husband alert!"

Before unveiling the generous purchases from the 'All Day' hitmaker, Kim showed off more modest stocking fillers in the form of products from each of the companies, which Kanye used as cryptic clues to what she would find next.

Kanye put gift cards for Netflix ($60) and Amazon ($100), socks by sports brand Adidas, a pair of Air Pods by tech giants Apple and a Mickey Mouse cuddly toy.

In the clip going over the gifts posted on her Instagram Story on Tuesday (26.12.17), Kim says: "Okay, so for one of my Christmas presents from Kanye he gives me this little box with a Disney Mickey toy, Apple headphones, Netflix, Amazon gift cards and Adidas socks."

Before adding: "But then I open the next box and it is stock to Amazon, where he got the gift card, stock to Netflix, stock to Apple where he got the headphones, Adidas stock and Disney stock."

Kim Kardashian West auctions off her wardrobe for charity

Kim Kardashian West is having a wardrobe clear-out for charity - auctioning off her old clothes, including one of husband Kanye West's old concert T-shirts.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who recently welcomed her third child, daughter Chicago, via a surrogate - is selling off some of her own outfits to raise money for the Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Kim, 37, has listed 200 items on eBay, through marketing agency Auction Cause, including nude bodysuits, swimwear and a promotional T-Shirt for her husband Kanye West's 2013 album 'Yeezus'.

Some of the items up for sale - such as a fluffy, pink, Tom Ford turtleneck sweater - have previously been worn by Kim, while others, including a pair of bikini bottoms and La Perla lingerie, have never been used.

Kim has also included a pair of designer Buscemi baby booties.

Fans can also bid for white, studded Alexander McQueen boots, a black fitted Jean Paul Gaultier top, ripped Levis denim shorts and a brown velvet tracksuit.

Each item has a starting price of just $0.99 and 10 per cent of proceeds from the sale, which ends on Sunday will be donated to the children's hospital.

Meanwhile, Kim is celebrating after shedding the weight she gained during her pregnancies with four-year-old daughter North and two-year-old son Saint.

She began the Atkins diet after Saint's birth in December 2015 and has been committed to a strict workout regime.

Kim - who wears training corsets to help reduce her waist - revealed on her app recently that her waist measurement is now down to 24 inches.

She revealed proudly: "It's never been 24 ever in my life."

Kim welcomed her youngest child Chicago into the world via a surrogate last month. However, the reality star has been keen to get straight back to work and doesn't want to take time off despite everyone telling her to "slow down".

A source said recently: "Kim is determined to show the public she can have it all - she can be a mum of three, do sexy shoots, work all the time and still work out. She's doing all of these photoshoots so she can look like a super-mom. Beyoncé hardly took time off work after having the twins and was looking sexier than ever in shoots right away, and Kim wants to do the same. Everyone's telling her to slow down, especially as Kanye is away in Berlin, and she has nothing to prove. After all, every new mum takes time off. But Kim's determined to do it all."

Kim Kardashian West loves Kanye West to infinity

Kim Kardashian West posted a sweet tribute to her husband Kanye West to mark Valentine's Day, saying she loves him to "infinity".

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star took to social media to share a sweet picture of her and her husband, where she gushed about how much she loved him.

She wrote on Instagram: "I love you to infinity! Happy Valentine's Day!!! (sic)"

Kim and Kanye have had a great year so far, having welcomed their youngest child Chicago into the world via a surrogate last month. However, Kim has been keen to get straight back to work and doesn't want to take hardly any time off despite everyone telling her to "slow down".

A source said recently: "Kim is determined to show the public she can have it all - she can be a mum of three, do sexy shoots, work all the time and still work out. She's doing all of these photo shoots so she can look like a super-mom. Beyonce hardly took time off work after having the twins and was looking sexier than ever in shoots right away, and Kim wants to do the same. Everyone's telling her to slow down, especially as Kanye is away in Berlin, and she has nothing to prove. After all, every new mum takes time off. But Kim's determined to do it all."

Kim had previously taken to her official app to thank the surrogate who carried her baby.

She shared: "I'm so grateful for modern technology and that this is even possible. It's not for everyone, but I absolutely love my gestational carrierand this was the best experience I've ever had. Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give.

"The connection with our baby came instantly and it's as if she was with us the whole time. Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true. We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl."

Kylie Jenner leans on mother Kris Jenner for baby support

Kylie Jenner has been leaning on her mother Kris Jenner to help her with her baby daughter Stormi.

The 20-year-old reality TV star welcomed her little girl Stormi into the world almost two weeks ago with her boyfriend Travis Scott and, although she's a "natural mother", she's still struggling to come to terms with her new parental role and has been leaning on the matriarch to teach her everything she needs to know about caring for a newborn.

A source told UsMagazine.com: "Kris has been spending a lot of time at Kylie's house since she came home with Stormi. She has been a natural at being a mother.

"However, it has been overwhelming, and Kylie has relied on Kris during these first days at home with Stormi.

"Kris is providing advice and, of course, an extra set of hands to help with Stormi."

And, although she went into hiding when she found out she was pregnant, Kylie has wasted no time getting back on social media, as she shared a series of sexy shots on her Instagram on Monday (12.02.18).

The 'Life of Kylie' star announced the birth of her little girl five days after her arrival with a lengthy post online and an 11-minute video clip documenting her pregnancy.

She said: "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.

"There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned.

"I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."