KUWTK: Kim West has 'exciting' things to discuss with President Trump

By Bang

Kim Kardashian West says that Kanye West will be meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House next week to discuss some "exciting things" the pair "have been planning".

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is proud to be able to say that her husband of four years is going to the White House next week to talk with the president and she has been giving him advice on how to best get his point across.

Speaking to TV show 'Extra' at the Tiffany & Co. launch of the 2018 Tiffany Blue Book collection in New York City, Kim said: "I try to (give Kanye advice), I will try to help him communicate. I always say he isn't the best communicator, but he has the best heart. I know what he wants to accomplish ... and I can't wait to see that happen."

Teasing the topic of conversation, the curvaceous beauty spilled the pair will be discussing the "city of Chicago and some exciting things that I feel like they have been planning, and I really hope the president listens".

Kim has previously met with President Trump and convinced him to pardon 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson - who had received a life sentence following a 1996 conviction for a non-violent, first-time drug offence, in which her only role was answering phones. She had served 22 years behind bars.

Photo: Bang/Instagram

Speaking about her achievement, she said: "That was a really good feeling. I always say no matter what your views are, it's not about the politics, it's about the people."

Kylie Jenner 'is trying for another baby'

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is reportedly trying for another baby.

The 21-year-old make-up mogul - who has an eight-month-old daughter called Stormi with Travis Scott - is already trying for a second baby with her boyfriend.

A source told Us Weekly: "They're actively trying for another."

Kylie and Travis, 26, have been dating since 2017, but the reality TV star recently insisted she's "definitely not ready" for another baby.

Speaking in a Snapchat Q & A with her best friend Jordyn Woods, she said: "I want another baby, but when is the question, and I'm definitely not ready right this second. When I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys."

Despite this, Kylie was happy to admit that she'd love to have another daughter with Travis.

Discussing potential baby names, she explained: "I haven't found anything I love love, but I definitely want another girl, hopefully. And I want her to have a feminine name."

Photo: Bang/Instagram

Meanwhile, Kylie revealed recently that she loves seeing Travis and Stormi interacting with each other.

She said: "They have this crazy connection and she's definitely a daddy's girl. It's cute to watch. When dad's around, I'm not even there. It's like she doesn't see me, but it's cool."

Kylie also claimed that becoming a mother had helped her to love herself more than ever.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star explained: "I feel like having a daughter, and thinking about beauty in the future, has definitely changed me, and I feel like it has made me love myself more and accept everything about me.

"Even my ears, I always felt like they stuck out too far, and she [Stormi] has the same ears as me and so now I love my ears."

Khloe Kardashian 'is holding off moving to Cleveland'

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is reportedly "holding off" on moving to Cleveland to be with Tristan Thompson.

The 34-year-old reality star and the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player have been dating since 2016 and have five-month-old daughter True together, yet Khloe is still not ready to make the full-time switch from Los Angeles to Cleveland.

A source explained: "She isn't ready to leave her family just yet. True will be six months old soon and Khloe plans to spend that special day with her family."

The insider explained that it's recently been hard for Khloe to relive the drama surrounding Tristan through 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' in the days prior to her giving birth.

The reality show has aired the allegations that the 27-year-old star cheated on Khloe with multiple women shortly before the arrival of their daughter.

The source added: "As much as she's worked on moving past the heartbreak, the reminder brings up some of those emotions again.

"Khloe will most likely head back to Cleveland, but as of now, there isn't an official date."

Earlier this month, an insider claimed Khloe "still struggles" with the cheating allegations.

It was claimed that the incident has eroded the reality star's trust in Tristan.

A source said: "Khloe has seemed emotional. Her feelings about Tristan cheating is something that she is still dealing with.

"She has good weeks when she is fine about it and weeks when she is upset about it. It's of course difficult to trust someone 100 percent who cheated days before he was about to become a dad. Khloe still struggles with this sometimes.

"She wants to move back to Cleveland, but she isn't sure what date she is [going]. The move is postponed for now."