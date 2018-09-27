KUWTK: Kourtney Kardashian urges sisters to be more 'positive'

By Bang

Kourtney Kardashian has urged Kim Kardashian West to be more "positive", following their recently televised feud.

The 39-year-old reality star was seen engaging in an explosive row with her younger sister during an episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' last month, and whilst it has since been claimed there's no bad blood between the siblings, the pair are still exchanging jibes on social media.

Earlier this week, Kim, 37, took to Twitter to poke fun at the way her older sister says certain words, when she wrote: "I hate how @kourtneykardash says issues. She like drags it (sic)"

And Kourtney - who has Mason, eight, Penelope, six, and Reign, three, with former partner Scott Disick - hit back, urging Kim to be kinder.

She quoted the original tweet and wrote: "Oh wow hate is a strong word. Let's be positive today shall we?!"

Their comments come after sources claimed the Kardashian siblings, including 34-year-old Khloe, "get in tiffs all the time", and aren't really at one another's throats.

An insider said: "Kim, Khloé and Kourtney get in tiffs all the time. This is nothing new. Kim has been on the outs with Kourtney and Khloé before, but right now, Khloé and Kim are on the same wavelength. They both have new babies and they have a lot in common and a lot to share."

Photo: Instagram

The insiders believe Kim - who welcomed her daughter Chicago, who was born via surrogate mother, into the world in January - and Khloe, who is now mother to five-month-old daughter True, have become much closer now they have children who are close in age, which often leaves Kourtney out of the picture.

They added: "[She] is much more private than they are and sometimes removes herself from the family stuff.

"But this is isn't some major feud. These sisters have always been able to dish it out and take it. And yes, of course they know the arguments and fights make for good TV. But they're fine!"

Khloe Kardashian: My dog passed because she knew she wouldn't be alone

Khloe Kardashian says her pet pooch Gabbana only left her "when she knew she wouldn't be alone" as she was pregnant with her daughter True.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who has daughter True with her partner Tristan Thompson - feels her dog knew she was having a baby and decided to leave the world when she knew she'd be ok.

Speaking on the family's E! reality show, she said: "Gabbana was Kendall and Kylie's dog their entire lives and then when they all grew up and moved out, she became the family dog. When Caitlyn and my mom got separated, I took Gabbana in. So she's kind of been the family dog and everyone has their own great relationship with her. Even [sister Kim Kardashian West] loves to hate her. I love that whenever I come home from Cleveland, Gabbana is always there ... It is so sad, but I am so thankful that she chose to go after I was able to hug her and kiss her and say my goodbyes to her ... Whenever I would come back from Cleveland, Gabbana would be there and she was just my buddy. But now, whenever I come back from Cleveland, I'll have a baby. Gabbana left me at a time when she knew I wouldn't be alone."

Photo: Instagram

Khloe had previously taken to social media to reveal her black Labrador had passed away.

She wrote on Instagram: "Last night my sweet Gabbana passed away ... She was more than a pet. She was my first child, my companion and my friend. She was incredible! She made sure I was never lonely even during lonely times. The house will never be the same. I never thought I would be this devastated over loosing a dog but 14 years, is a long time together. She filled a significant role in my life and I'm forever grateful. I love you Goober!! I'll remember you always! (sic)"

Kim Kardashian West joked about her eyebrow mishaps

Kim Kardashian West has mocked her teenage eyebrows.

The 37-year-old reality star poked fun at her younger self and admitted that she took inspiration from a young Drew Barrymore and doesn't think brow expert, Anastasia Soare, would be too impressed with her look at the time.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star shared a video on Snapchat looking over an old photo album - which showed old high school photos from eighth and ninth grade.

She said: "That was me in eighth grade, look at my eyebrows, Anastasia would be mortified.

"I was obsessed - I think this was ninth grade - yeah I was obsessed with Drew Barrymore."

This isn't the first time the TV personality has reminisced on her eyebrow dilemmas - earlier this year her mother, Kris Jenner, 62, posted a photo of herself with a 17-year-old Kim sporting pencil-thin eyebrows alongside her half-sisters - Kendall and Kylie Jenner as toddlers.

The photo was captioned: "#us 1997 throwback....the best memories #proudmama." (sic)

Pop star Katy Perry was quick to comment and tease the brunette beauty about her former self.

She wrote: "Tell Kim to show us that look on a make-up tutorial pls" (sic)

Kim replied: "I look horrendous! I was obsessed with Drew Barrymore and her thin eyebrows! And I discovered glitter bronze shadow."

Anastasia previously revealed how the star gets her signature eyebrows, explaining how after prepping the brows, she uses eye cream and foundation to define their shape - and Kim divulged that her eyebrows are now a key part of her beauty routine.

She said: "Getting my brows done is not only a major part of my makeup routine, but it's also like a little therapy session. Anastasia will come to my house pretty much whenever, put her light on her head and go to work."

Kylie Jenner gets cow named after her

Kylie Jenner has had a calf named after her after recently discovering the wonders of putting milk on her cereal.

The 21-year-old reality star confessed earlier this week that she'd only recently tried having milk with her Cinnamon Toast Crunch because the thought of having a "soggy" breakfast made her stomach churn, and to commemorate her discovery, Jones Farms in Stevinson, California, have named one of their baby calves after her.

According to TMZ, David Jones - whose family owns the farm - decided to name the calf, who was born on Wednesday, Kylie in honour of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star after seeing her milk-related tweets.

It's not just four-legged namesakes that Kylie - who has seven-month-old daughter Stormi with her boyfriend Travis Scott - has earned herself thanks to her confession either, as almond milk manufacturer Almond Breeze have announced plans to send the young star a huge supply of non-dairy milk.

Kylie baffled her fans earlier this week when she admitted online that she's only just tried milk with cereal after her best friend Jordyn Woods encouraged her.

She tweeted: "Last night i had cereal with milk for the first time. life changing. i always liked cereal dry i never bothered to put milk (sic)"

Taking to her Snapchat account hours later, she explained: "So I think people were a little confused when I tweeted that last night was the first time that I ever tried milk with my cereal. That is a fact. Everyone has their personal preference, I never preferred soggy cereal. I just really enjoyed my dry, crunchy cereal, and I know there are other people out there that agreed with me.

"So I think just as a young child, always eating dry cereal and never wanting to sog up my cereal, I've just got used to it where I never wanted to do it until last night until Jordyn [Woods, her best friend] said I want some cereal and milk and I was like: 'You know, tonight's the night and I'm going to try it.' "

However, the brunette beauty still isn't completely sold on the idea.

She explained: "I still prefer dry cereal but it was pretty fire and nothing was ever the same. I don't like to put too much though, I definitely like cereal with a side of milk. I'm really not being dramatic, it's not hitting the spot crazy."

Kim Kardashian West not moving to Chicago

Kim Kardashian West is adamant she's not moving to Chicago and is furious her husband Kanye West has announced they are.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star was upset when her husband Kanye West announced to a crowd last week that he was returning to his home city and "never leaving again" because it was the first she'd heard of it, but she has reportedly told the 'Bound 2' hitmaker she's not leaving Los Angeles.

A source told The Sun Online: "Kim's whole life is in LA - her family, her offices, her trainer, her stylists and her staff. About 25 people would have to move with her! She loves her kids growing up so close to their cousins and she loves seeing her mum and her sisters every day. She's never lived anywhere but LA, and she's upset that Kanye is saying things like this publicly when they haven't even talked about moving. She's told him it's not happening.

"They've just spent millions renovating their LA home and she's too exhausted to think about moving again. She knows Kanye loves Chicago and it makes him feel close to his roots, but there's no way she'd consider moving full time."

The 41-year-old rapper has made no secret of the fact he loves his native, and Kim tried to accommodate that by agreeing to name their baby daughter after the Illinois city when she born at the beginning of the year via a surrogate.

Kim said at the time: "My beautiful, little baby girl Chicago is finally here.

"The name Chicago...everyone asks me where we came up with that and Kanye's originally from Chicago and the city is really connected to his memory of his mom and, so, we went with Chicago."

It's thought Kanye is desperate to move back home because it'll make him feel closer to his beloved mother Donda West - who passed away in 2007 - but Kim is convinced his late momager and her father Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003, are watching over them in Los Angeles in the shape of two black birds.

The 37-year-old reality TV star said recently: "Kanye and I always reference birds. We seem to see a lot of black crows. Yesterday Kanye took a picture of the two black crows that are always at our house and always together. We always say that they are our parents hanging out together at our house."

Kim and Kanye have children North, five, Saint, two, and Chicago, nine months together, and are considering adding another to their brood.

Kourtney Kardashian romancing Luka Sabbat?

Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly struck up a romance with 20-year-old actor and model Luka Sabbat.

The 39-year-old reality star ended her romance with Younes Bendjima in early August after almost two years of dating, and it seems she's already found someone new as sources say she has been quietly dating Luke - who is five years younger than Younes, and almost two decades younger than Kourtney - for around a month.

One insider said: "All of their friends know she's head over heels for Luka. None of her friends liked Younes, and they all love Luka even though he's only 20! They think he's good for her, and he's a very down to earth and good guy."

Over the weekend, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who has Mason, eight, Penelope, six, and Reign, three, with her former partner Scott Disick - was spotted at the opening of TAO Chicago with Luka, alongside her pals Malika Haqq, Jonathan Cheban, and Dave Grutman.

An onlooker told People magazine: "They were close to each other, and there was a sense of chemistry as the two were laughing and having fun together all night."

Kourtney's rumoured new romance comes after it was claimed she "distanced herself from her sisters" during her romance with 25-year-old Younes.

A source said: "Kourtney was always so private and closed off when it came to Younes, and that really distanced herself from her sisters. Things are fine with them now and I'm sure they'll get even more back to normal now that it seems he's out of the picture for good.

"This could be a really positive thing for her relationship with her family."

Kylie Jenner: I've been bullied since the age of nine

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has revealed she's been bullied since the age of nine because of her famous family.

The 21-year-old reality TV star - who has achieved worldwide fame following her appearances on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' - has admitted that her success has come at a price, revealing she's been forced to deal with bullying for years.

Speaking in a clip shared on Snapchat, Kylie said: "Half of you guys think I'm weird. And the other half think I'm funny. But I've been bullied since I've been nine. From the whole world it feels like sometimes.

"And I think, I think I've done a really great job in handling all of this. But there are bullies everywhere."

The emotional video was shared on Twitter by her elder sister Kendall, 22, who admitted it had made her cry, as Kylie's words were spoken over candid clips from her life.

She added: "So this just a little like Snapchat to tell whoever with their own bullies that the only opinion that really matters is yours and to never change...

"This isn't a pity party, though, don't get it twisted. This is for those with bullies out there to know that you're not alone. Now goodnight, spread love."

Photo: Instagram

Kylie's life is a constant source of interest and speculation for millions of her followers.

But the reality star - who has a seven-month-old daughter called Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott - recently revealed she's developed a "thick skin" over the years.

She said: "So many negative things come at me all the time. Of course, it does affect me, but you develop a thick skin.

"Nothing has lasted so long that I haven't gotten through it, so whenever a new bad story or rumour emerges, I know it will pass, too. Everything in life is transient."

Khloe Kardashian won't put pressure on herself

Khloe Kardashian refuses to "put pressure on herself" to lose the last 17 pounds after giving birth to her daughter True four months ago.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star set a goal to shed a certain number of pounds after she gave birth to her daughter True four months ago and admits she is finding it increasingly difficult now she is "plateauing".

Writing on her official website: "I really thought it would be more of a challenge since I've struggled with my weight my entire life. I'm the queen of yo-yoing. True's almost 5 months old now and I'm really close to my goal, but I'm plateauing. Now it's sooooo hard!!! I get really discouraged, but at the same time I try to remind myself how long it took the first time to lose all of my weight. I have about 17 pounds of weight left to lose, and then I want to tighten my muscles back up. I'm still eating healthy (when I can) and working out, but some days are harder than others. But, for now, I'm just not putting pressure on myself and enjoying being a mommy. I know I'll hit my fitness goal - and it will feel sooooo good! (sic)"

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old television personality loved being "active" throughout her pregnancy.

I never compare myself to other women as every woman has their own journey. We also all have different priorities in our day-to-day lives. One of mine is having that one hour where I can be selfish and alone in my place of refuge. Staying healthy and active is something that's very important to me. Exercise is something I've always used to maintain my sanity and relieve stress. And, now that I have a baby, I still want to keep something that's my time, my space, something I'm doing for myself."

Photo: Instagram

Kylie Jenner's body changed

Kylie Jenner doesn't care that her body has "completely changed" after having a baby.

The 21-year-old reality star and her boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed daughter Stormi into the world in February and though pregnancy took its toll on the lip kit mogul's figure, she doesn't mind.

She admitted: "'Pregnancy completely changed my body at a super young age. But I really don't care."

As a member of such a high-profile family, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has been subjected to false rumours and negative stories but she's developed a "thick skin" and gets through any turbulent periods by knowing gossip doesn't stay around forever.

Speaking to the new issue of Britain's Glamour magazine, she said: "So many negative things come at me all the time.

"Of course, it does affect me, but you develop a thick skin.

"Nothing has lasted so long that I haven't gotten through it, so whenever a new bad story or rumour emerges, I know it will pass, too.

"Everything in life is transient."

Photo: Instagram

Kylie also spoke about how she was always "super insecure" about her lips but admitted she didn't understand why so many people were "obsessed" with her mouth.

She said: "I really wanted the illusion of bigger lips, so I over-lined mine like crazy, and then people started getting obsessed."

The brunette beauty's lip kit line has been hugely successful and she's hopeful that one day she can pass her empire down to her daughter.

She said: "I work hard for Stormi and being able to pass Kylie Cosmetics onto her - if she is interested - would be such a cool thing to do."

Kendall Jenner doesn't care about family drama

Kendall Jenner doesn't get involved in arguments in her family because she doesn't "really care".

The 22-year-old model admitted it has been "fun to watch" the rows between her older half-siblings Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West on the latest series of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' but admitted she's able to stay out of the drama because she isn't interested.

She said: "It's a lot of drama, which is exciting, but it's also great that I'm not a part of it, really. So, it's fun to watch.

"I don't know how I stay out of it. I guess, I just...I don't really care."

And Kendall claimed her siblings don't think she ever does "anything wrong" but though they've reassured her they never talk behind her back, she isn't convinced.

She told talk show host Jimmy Fallon: "We have family group chats. We have a bunch of them, because all different people are in certain ones.

"I was on a group chat with Khloe and Kourtney the other day and we were talking about something - I don't think we were talking bad about any of our family members - but we were just talking and I had this realisation.

"I was like, 'Oh, my God! Do you guys have a group chat about me? Like, do you talk about me in other texts?' They were like, 'Kendall, you literally don't do anything wrong. We don't have a group chat about you.' I was like, 'Yes!' They don't have anything bad to say about me, which is cool, I guess...unless they're lying! They're probably lying!"

Photo: Instagram

And the brunette beauty admitted she wasn't taken in because she had to fib to her sisters about the same subject.

She added: "I'm sure they were trying to make me feel better, because I said the same thing about Khloe and Kourtney. They were like, 'You don't have one about us?' I was like, '...No.'"

Offset wants Kim Kardashian West to run for president in 2020

Offset thinks Kim Kardashian West would make the perfect president.

The Migos rapper - who is married to Cardi B - thinks the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star should become the first ever female to represent the United States because of all the work she's doing for the criminal justice reform.

The 26-year-old star - who has been in jail multiple times for weapon charges and marijuana possession - told TMZ.com when asked if the reality TV star should run for head of state: "Hell yeah. To be able to have a second chance? That's one hunnid. Kim for president, man. She deserve to be president. Ain't no other president doing that sh*t ... And she helping black folks."

However, it looks like the 37-year-old beauty - who has three children; North, five, Saint, two, and Chicago, nine months, with her husband Kanye West - may need a little more persuading if she's to run for office as she has admitted she knows "nothing" about politics and wouldn't even waste her time "going there."

Addressing rumours on her blog KimKardashianWest.com, she said: "Honestly, I don't even want to go there. I feel like it [being the president of the US] is the hardest job in the world, I don't know much about politics."

However, Kim is certainly winning over the potential vote of a lot of people as she recently convinced President Donald Trump to pardon Alice Johnson - a 63-year-old grandmother who was thrown behind bars in 1997 on money laundering and drug conspiracy charges - after she employed a team of lawyers to defend her.

She's also now trying to get another convicted felon released from prison.

Kim is fighting for a 30-year-old man called Chris Young, who was sentenced to life in prison for marijuana and cocaine possession after being arrested in 2010, because she thinks it's "unfair" that he was given such a harsh sentence.

Kourtney Kardashian 'distanced herself' during Younes Bendjima romance

Kourtney Kardashian "distanced herself from her sisters" during romance with Younes Bendjima.

The 39-year-old reality star split from the 25-year-old model in early August after almost two years of dating, and although they were recently seen grabbing sushi together and fuelling reconciliation rumours, it has been claimed her famous family - including sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian - would be less than thrilled if they got back together.

A source told People magazine: "Kourtney was always so private and closed off when it came to Younes, and that really distanced herself from her sisters. Things are fine with them now and I'm sure they'll get even more back to normal now that it seems he's out of the picture for good.

"This could be a really positive thing for her relationship with her family."

The news comes after the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who has Mason, eight, Penelope, six, and Reign, three, with her former partner Scott Disick - and Younes were reported to have reconciled after being spotted grabbing food together earlier this week.

A source said at the time: "Kourtney and Younes are spending time together again. Things are not yet back to what they were before - it's not an official relationship.

"Kourtney always liked him though and it was hard for her to stay away after he reached out."

Weeks prior to their meeting, a source had claimed Kourtney had completely cut ties with Younes following their break up.

An insider said: "Kourtney is doing great. She isn't seeing Younes. She is happy being single for now.

"After all the drama with Scott over the years, she wasn't going put up with any drama from Younes. She cut him off. She is focused on her kids and herself."