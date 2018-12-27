KUWTK: Kris Jenner paid 500k for festive party

By Bang

Kris Jenner's Christmas Eve party reportedly cost $500,000 - but was worth every penny.

The 63-year-old reality star staged her annual December 24 bash at the Hidden Hills home of her daughter Kim Kardashian West and son-in-law Kanye West and spared no expense in making sure the family's 200 guests had a great time - and insiders insist the celebration, which will be seen on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', is worth every penny.

The source explained: "'The party needs to be eye-popping because it sets the tone for their empire, it creates a fantasy world and makes people want to tune in so $500,000 is nothing for them.

"The grand spectacle of the party also helps sell Kylie's makeup, Kim's perfumes, and Khloe's jeans. It's all about image."

And despite the huge price tag, Kris reportedly bagged herself a bargain as party planner Mindy Weiss offered her a discount because they have worked together for so long.

Mindy spent several months planning the party, which Kris requested had a Winter Wonderland theme, and Kanye - who has children North, five, Saint, three, and 11-month-old Chicago with Kim - was also heavily involved in the arrangements.

The source told DailyMail.com: "The direction was a dreamy look with no red and green. Last year Kris went heavy on red and green in her home. But this year it was at Kim and Kanye's place, which is all white everywhere, so they wanted the decorations to be white too.

"It was also said that Kanye wanted it to be especially over the top for his three kids. He wanted it to look unreal."

The biggest expense was to create a snowy backyard so guests could go sledging, while a number of tents were erected, including one for performances by the likes of John Legend.

Several dinner tables were brought out, with an entire room dedicated to a buffet from Bruce Hecker, while desserts included candy, cookies, cakes and even a Churro cart.

The insider said: "There was so much food everywhere, Kris loves to make a feast for people even though she does not eat much herself. She is always on a diet.

"It's always top quality with plenty of seasonal vegetables and artisan bread, leafy salads, prime cut meats and healthy fare too."

Flowers by family friend Jeff Leatham, photo booths and a visit from Santa also drove up the cost of the bash.

The pal said of the Santa: "They have been using the same guy for like 20 years, he loves coming because the food is so good."

Additional costs came from paying for staff, including 50 security guards and 20 valet parkers.

The insider explained: "They had to have 50 people working that night because so many people want to sneak in it's crazy. Some times neighbours will drift by to get a look, mostly the teenagers. The guest list is very controlled, no one can crash.

"Then there are the security guards needed. I mean, Jennifer Lopez was there, so you need the best security.

"No one is expected to park their own car! That would be rude. So that is taken care of too."

Travis Scott will marry Kylie Jenner soon

Travis Scott insists he will marry Kylie Jenner "soon" but says he has to "propose in a fire way" first.

The 'Butterfly Effect' hitmaker insists he will be tying the knot with the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star as soon as he can but he has to "propose in a fire way" first.

He said: "We was just two kids. Maybe, like, the first week, you don't know if it's real or a fling. Then the second week you're like, 'Whoa, I'm still talking to her, she's responding, I'm responding. We ain't run out of a thing to say.' And it got to a point where I was like, 'I need her with me to operate. She's that one.' We'll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up - I gotta propose in a fire way."

And the 26-year-old rapper thinks there is a big misconception about how "real" Kylie is just because she is so famous.

He told the January issue of Rolling Stone magazine: "People don't understand how real my girl is. How ill she is. They have assumptions, bulls**t-ass remarks of what they think is going on. Nah, bro. She's a Tim Burton fan, which is fire. Wes Anderson fan, which is fire. I like to just go outside and walk. Knowing a girl that famous, you'd think she's like, 'I need to go send somebody to do this for me,' or 'I need 15 motherf***ers around me,' but we just walk out the crib. Me, I hate cameras. I don't like people in my business. Going into a situation like that, you'd think it would be a whole public fest. You never know. 'Maybe she's into all the photos, or worried about this and that.' And then you realise she is normal as possible. I realised what really mattered to her, which is none of this s**t. She's the coolest motherf***er of all time."

Kim Kardashian West wants Kanye West off Twitter

Kim Kardashian West wants Kanye West to quit Twitter.

The 38-year-old reality TV star is unhappy with her husband's latest online feuds, after he lashed out at Drake and Ariana Grande, and has been begging him to remove himself from the social media platform.

A source told PEOPLE: "Clearly he is not doing well again. Kim just wants him off Twitter."

Following a series of tweets from Kanye lashing out at Drake, Kim wrote: "My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know. He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world."

"@drake Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake."

The insider said: "Kim doesn't plan on making another comment about the drama and she asked Kanye to do the same."

Kanye was also unhappy with Ariana after he claimed she made light of his mental health struggles.

Although Kim defended Kanye after he hit out at Drake, she is now ready to move on and won't be addressing the drama again.

Referencing her new song 'Imagine', with Miley Cyrus, Ariana tweeted: "Guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y'all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that'd be so sick thank u ."

Kanye later responded, saying: "I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn't mean no harm but I don't like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me.

"All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you're ready to really make sure everyone's ok don't use me or this moment to promote a song."

Ariana admitted she was sorry for upsetting him but insisted she was not using him to promote her music, writing: "with all due respect, i don't need to use anyone to promote anything.period. i was making a comment ab what men were doing at the time vs women. it was a joke which i understand now was probably insensitive. i apologise if i was in any way triggering and hope u feel well today."

Kanye West slams Drake in new rant

Kanye West has hit out at Drake in a new Twitter rant, after the rapper asked for clearance on a song Kanye produced, and Kanye accused him of avoiding him.

The duo - who were once close friends - famously fell out after Kanye allegedly decided to release new music close to Drake's release date after finding out when the latter was dropping new music, and on Thursday, the 41-year-old rapper took to social media to add fuel to the fire of their ongoing feud.

Kanye shared a screenshot of a text message he had received which stated that Drake had filed a "clearance request" for 'Say What's Real', a song which featured on his 2009 mixtape 'So Far Gone', which was produced by Kanye.

The 'Heartless' rapper then went on to accuse Drake of avoiding him, but taking underhanded shots at him at the same time.

He wrote alongside the screenshot: "This proves s**t faker than wrestling

"Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths (sic)"

Kanye then claimed he'd been trying to meet with the 'God's Plan' rapper for "six months", but said Drake had ignored him whilst still speaking to his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, as well as Travis Scott - who is dating Kylie Jenner, the sister of Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian West.

In another tweet, he wrote: "Been trying to meet with you for 6 months bro You sneak dissing on trav records and texting Kris talking bout how's the family (sic)"

Just over an hour after his rant was posted, Kanye took to Twitter again to claim that Drake had now gotten in touch.

He wrote: "Drake finally called

"Mission accomplished."

Meanwhile, the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker seemed unfazed by the outburst, as he took to his Instagram story at around the same time to simply share a series of laughing emojis, which seemed to be aimed at Kanye's tweets.

Kim needs to ask Kylie if she's married to Travis Scott

Kim Kardashian West "needs to ask" Kylie Jenner if she's actually married Travis Scott.

The reality TV star has admitted if she doesn't know if her sister secretly tied the knot with the rapper, and she insisted she will be grilling the 21-year-old model in the famous family's group chat after speculation because of the couple calling each other "wifey" and "hubby" on social media.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I literally need to ask her. That is going to be my next question in our group chat."

"We were chatting on the way over here and I think we all think that's like, you know, what they call each other. But I have no idea."

While Kim, 38, insisted while she will definitely get to the bottom of the rumours and find out the truth, she isn't sure if she'll be revealing it to the rest of the world.

She added: "I will find out. I don't know if I will share the news with you guys, but I will find out. I'll have to ask, myself."

Kim's comments come after Travis, 26, forced to speak out against cheating allegations after a blurry photo of a man - who looked a lot like him - and another woman surfaced online.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, he wrote: "Trolls always wanna create some fake stuff to destroy real love. GOING OVER BOARD TO MAKE THINGS LOOK LIKE IS NOT IS EVIL.

"I hate acknowledging negative comments but quit try to take joy from things that are good. I pray god blocks out all evil."

Travis then added he was going to go "back to celebrating" as his song 'Sicko Mode' fro the album 'Astroworld' both hit number one in the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 chart.

Khloe Kardashian's daughter says her first word

Khloe Kardashian's daughter has said her first word - 'dada'.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has revealed her seven-month-old daughter True - who she has with her partner Tristan Thompson - has said her first word but it is not mama but instead is for Tristan.

She wrote on her app: "I can't believe my baby is seven-months-old! True now has three teeth and she's going to crawl any second. She also smiles constantly, but I still can't get that little munchkin to laugh unless I tickle her. Maybe I'm just not funny, LOL. She also says 'dada,' but I think she means 'mama'."

Meanwhile, Khloe previously dubbed Tristan's cheating as "messed up and disgusting".

The 34-year-old reality star was caught on video getting close to another woman just days before she gave birth to their daughter True, and whilst the pair have worked through their issues with "countless hours of help", she knows his actions were wrong and hasn't totally forgiven him.

When one fan said they were confused by Khloe's position on Tristan's scandal during last week's episode of the family's E! reality show, Khloe tweeted: "What he did was messed up and disgusting. What you're watching is over seven months old. We have gone through countless hours of help."

And Khloe found it "hard" dealing with Tristan's infidelity because of her public persona. In scenes from the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, offered her support.

She told Khloe: "I feel like everyone just wants you to know that you're supported."

Her sibling replied: "I appreciate that. I do. It's also, everyone has their own life that I know nothing about. And mine is thrown on the public of everything and it's just, it's a lot harder to filter through stuff when it's this public and when I gave birth the following day. It's just too much."

Khloe Kardashian's family 'playing nice' with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's family are still "trying to be civil and nice" with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson following his cheating scandal.

The NBA star was caught on camera getting close to another woman just days before Khloe, 34, gave birth to their daughter True in April, and whilst the couple have worked through their issues, the reality star's famous family are said to still be getting to grips with Tristan's actions.



A source said: "Everyone is trying to be civil and nice since Khloé wants them to. Khloé just wants to be supported in the decisions that she makes regarding Tristan."



The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has reportedly asked her family for "respect" in whatever decisions she makes regarding her relationship and her seven-month-old daughter.

A source said: "Everyone is trying to be civil and nice since Khloé wants them to. Khloé just wants to be supported in the decisions that she makes regarding Tristan."

"She always understood that her family was very upset and defensive after he cheated. That situation was such a nightmare for Khloé at a time that should have been her happiest."





The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has reportedly asked her family for "respect" in whatever decisions she makes regarding her relationship and her seven-month-old daughter.



Speaking to People magazine, the insider added: "Khloé has asked for them to respect whatever decisions she makes for her family, and that's what they are doing right now.





"The family accepts that Tristan will always be True's dad and respect that Khloé is still trying to figure out her life. They are playing nice and being supportive of Khloé," the source shares of her family. It doesn't mean that they think Tristan is a great guy."



"The family accepts that Tristan will always be True's dad and respect that Khloé is still trying to figure out her life. They are playing nice and being supportive of Khloé," the source shares of her family. It doesn't mean that they think Tristan is a great guy."

Meanwhile, Khloe recently admitted that Tristan's actions were "Messed up and disgusting", but insisted they've worked through their issues with "countless hours of help".

Kim Kardashian West on ecstasy during first marriage

Kim Kardashian West was on ecstasy when she got married for the first time.



The 38-year-old reality star - who is now married to Kanye West - wed her first husband Damon Thomas in 2000, and has admitted she was high on the substance when their wedding took place, as well as when she made her infamous explicit tape with then-boyfriend Ray J in 2003.



Speaking on Sunday's episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', Kim said: "I got married on ecstasy. The first time. I did ecstasy once and I got married. I did it again, I made the tape. Like, everything bad would happen."



To which Scott Disick - who has three children, Mason, eight, Penelope, five, and Reign, three, with Kim's sister and his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian - asked: "You were high on ecstasy when you made that tape?"



And Kim added: "Absolutely. Everyone knows it. Like, my jaw was shaking the whole time."



The beauty - who now has North, five, Saint, two, and Chicago, 10 months, with Kanye - also recalled a time when she and Paris Hilton travelled to Ibiza together and attended a foam party, before leaving at 7am to sleep on interlocked rafts in the ocean.



Her sister Kendall Jenner said: "I just can't believe that that was you."



And Kim responded: "I still can do crazy things."



She later added to cameras that whilst she's calmed down after her "wild phase" as a young adult, she's "always the life of the party".



Kim - who was also briefly married to Kris Humphries before meeting Kanye - said: "Kendall, honestly, has no clue. I definitely went through a wild phase, I would say in my late teens. I'm not like that anymore. But I still have fun - don't get it twisted, I'm always the life of the party."

Kim Kardashian West defends having own firefighters

Kim Kardashian West says she is "really blessed" to have had her own freighters during the California wildfire.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star's Hidden Hills mansion, which she shares with husband Kanye West and their children - North, five, Saint, two, and Chicago, 11 months - is still not safe for the family to return to after the devastating blaze.

She revealed: "We are still not at home now because the smoke smell is too intense, and we have these machine everywhere trying to blow out the smoke smell."

Kim said that by having her own firefighters, they stood a better chance of saving the homes near to their property as well as their own.

Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Wednesday, where it was revealed Kanye donated $500,000 towards relief for the wildfires, Kim said: "I feel like we were really blessed to have the help of the firefighters that we did.

"Our house is right on the end of a big park, so the whole park had caught fire and so if our house went, then every other house would go.

"We were fortunate enough and blessed enough, and I know that not everyone has this luxury available to them, but we were able to get private firefighters."

The businesswoman says she doesn't take "for granted" how much of a "blessing" it was to be able to be able to have their own fire team.

She said: "They saved our home and saved our neighbourhood.

"I had them just make sure that they controlled every house on the edge, so it wasn't just my home that I said, 'Just take care of our home. Take care of everything because once they go, once ours starts, the whole neighbourhood can go'.

"I don't take that for granted and that was such a blessing that we were able to do that."

Kanye, 41, raised the funds for the California Community Foundation's Wildfire Relief Fund and the California Fire Foundation through Adidas and his own Yeezy brand.

Kim presented $200,000 cheques to both on the show and also gave $100,000 to firefighter Michael Williams and his wife, after he lost his own home but continued to save those of his neighbours.

Kanye previously revealed his plans to build a fire-proof community.

The 'All Day' rapper tweeted: "Building a fireproof community."

Kim Kardashian West's selfies upset Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West gets "in trouble" with Kanye West over her provocative Instagram posts.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has children North, five, Saint, two, and Chicago, eight months, with the 41-year-old rapper - admitted photos such as one she shared in August of her baking in the kitchen in just her underwear was staged "for the 'gram" to please her fans, but sharing it was a risk because it upset her spouse.

Speaking on an upcoming appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', she admitted: "You can get in trouble with your husband sometimes over too many photos like that."

But the 38-year-old beauty admitted the 'Famous' rapper's reaction to her photos can be unpredictable.

Asked if they typically bother Kanye, Kim said: "Yeah it does, it's like half and half. He always wants me to be me and feel confident and we're having fun, but it also bothers him."

And Kim explained how she's locked in a "cycle" of agreeing to be more "conservative" in her social media posts to please her husband, before wanting to show off her figure and then sharing a photo that leaves Kanye "upset".

She said: "I go through waves. Sometimes I'm like, 'Ok I'll be more conservative on my Instagram' and sometimes I really need to get something out if I'm feeling good about myself or I've been working out really hard, and I'll post something and he'll get upset. It's a cycle."

The reality TV star recently admitted she has lost some of her independence since getting married.

She said: "I think being with a man like Kanye, you have to learn how to be a little bit not-so-independent.

"I've always been so independent and working, and had a schedule, and when you get married and have a husband that has their career and then have kids, your independence ... you have to let it go."

"I had to learn that being with a man like Kanye."

Khloe Kardashians' baby feeding struggles

Khloe Kardashian struggled with breastfeeding because of stress.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star admitted she found it difficult to feed her daughter True, now seven months, naturally at first and ultimately had to change over to formula.

She revealed on Twitter: "I tried breastfeeding for weeks and weeks! For me it was so painful but I also was not producing a lot of milk. So I had to pump every time she was napping. I guess due to stress my milk was not coming in. I tried and I just couldn't give her enough. So I had to go to formula."

The stress Khloe is referring to is likely to do with when she hit a rocky patch in her romance with Tristan Thompson after he was spotted on camera getting close to a mystery woman during a night out, just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter.

A source said: "Khloé hates when people have opinions about her relationship with Tristan. She feels that she doesn't need to explain to people why she makes certain decisions. It's obvious there are issues, though. She doesn't define her relationship with Tristan - she only talks about him as True's dad ... Dealing with Tristan's cheating has been very difficult for Khloé. When they have had good moments, she forgets about how hurt she got, but then when she gets reminded, she still gets upset. On the outside, she acts all tough, but it still gets to her. But what it comes down to is that Khloé wants True to grow up in a family with both parents. She wants True to spend as much time with her dad as possible. She believes that True needs a mom and dad in her life."

Kylie attempts to teach Stormi how to say Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner attempted to teach her baby daughter Stormi Webster how to say Kylie Cosmetics.

The 21-year-old beauty mogul shared a video of her nine-month-old daughter - whom she has with rapper Travis Scott - sat on the bed playing with one of her mother's make-up products, and when she tried to get her to say her brand's name, Stormi instead called out her "Dada".

In the cute clip posted on Instagram on Sunday, Kylie slowly said to her baby girl: "Kylie Cosmetics."

The little tot then mumbled until, she eventually said: "Dada."

Stormi then let out a little giggle as the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star replied: "Dada?"

She captioned the post: "trying to teach her some new words"

Kylie and Stormi are currently on the road with Travis on his 'Astroworld Tour', and during Saturday's concert in Houston, Texas, he gave a shout out to his "beautiful" wife and daughter.

He told the crowd at his Astroworld Festival: "My beautiful wife, she came out. My beautiful daughter, she's here too."

The couple - who first started dating in April last year - aren't believed to be married yet.

Kim Kardashian West: Tristan Thompson is only sorry for cheating because he 'looks stupid'

Kim Kardashian West thinks Tristan Thompson is only sorry for his cheating scandal because he is "embarrassed that he looks stupid".

The NBA star was spotted getting close to another woman back in April just days before his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian gave birth to their daughter True, and Khloe's sister Kim believes he only showed remorse for his actions when the bad publicity started "affecting his job".

Speaking to her mother Kris and cousin Cici Bussey on Sunday's episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', Kim said: "I told him, 'I think you're more remorseful because it's affecting your job.' I think he's more embarrassed that he looks stupid 'cause the public and booing him. And I think it's more of that than anything and I told him that."

Tristan's apology took place on the episode but was done in a private talk off-camera, where Kim, 38, says the family "all expressed exactly how we felt."

She then explained to cameras: "I think the convo was going OK at the beginning and then it got heated, and I don't know, it just kinda took a left turn.

"Then he got mad because my mom was like, 'You can make your decision. If you want to live this life of dating these Instagram and doing your thing, live that life.' Mom's like, 'If this doesn't work out with you guys, we're always going to rise up.'

"Since he is the father of Khloe's baby, I definitely wanted to take the time to hear what he had to say."

Khloe, 34, decided to stay with Tristan following the scandal, but is now said to be "not defining" her relationship with him and referring to him only as "True's dad".

A source said recently: "Khloé hates when people have opinions about her relationship with Tristan. She feels that she doesn't need to explain to people why she makes certain decisions. It's obvious there are issues, though. She doesn't define her relationship with Tristan - she only talks about him as True's dad."

Kim Kardashian West 'educating' Kanye West about politics

Kim Kardashian West claims she has been "educating" her husband Kanye West about Donald Trump's politics, because he "doesn't know" about the US president's policies.

While the rapper has previously admitted he is keen to become president of the USA, his wife Kim claims she has been helping him to learn about the current president's policies, and says he gets "really misconstrued" when talking about Trump's ideas.

She said: "I feel like he's very misunderstood and the worst communicator. But, when we talk about it, we have very similar politics.

"He's very not political, actually, he just happens to like Donald Trump's personality, but doesn't know about the politics.

"So, I've educated him recently. I think it gets really misconstrued. He will always say he was friendly with him before, and he's the same person and friendly with him now."

The 38-year-old star - who openly supported Hillary Clinton in her 2016 election against Trump - claims she would have no problem living with someone who has a different political opinion to her.

Speaking at Variety and Rolling Stone's Criminal Justice Reform Summit on Wednesday, she said: "I could also co-exist with someone and still have different political views. My mom and my step-dad did that. It's fine to be different and have your own view."

Kim's comments come just a month after Kanye - who has been a public supporter of Trump over the past few years - vowed to take a step back from politics.

In a series of tweets, he wrote: "I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer ... I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable. I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war ... I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world ... My eyes are now wide open and now realize I've been used to spread messages I don't believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!! (sic)"

Prior to this, the 'Gold Digger' hitmaker admitted he would love to lead the US one day.

He said: "I sit in clubs and I'm like, 'Wow, I've got five years before I go and run for office and I've got a lot of research to do, I've got a lot of growing up to do.

"My dad has two master's degrees. My mom has a Ph.D. Rap is great. It's fun. It's fun to be a rock star, and I'll never not be one I guess, but there'll be a point where I become my mother's child."

Kim Kardashian West: Kanye West smells like money

Kim Kardashian West says Kanye West "smells like money", as she discusses the aromas of all her close family.

The 38-year-old reality star - who has children North, five, Saint, two, and Chicago, nine months, with her spouse - has revealed her husband of four years gives off a scent that smells as rich as the millions in his bank, as although she can't pinpoint his aroma, she knows it reminds her of "a rich person".

Describing Kanye's scent, she said: "[He smells] ... Rich. I can't explain it, but like a rich person. Like ... money, I don't know! He smells like what you think a really expensive, Saint Laurent fragrance campaign would be."

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star spoke as she promoted her new KKW Body fragrance line during an interview with The Cut, where she also spoke about the way her sisters smell.

Speaking about her famous family, she added: "Kendall has no scent - which is a good thing. She's just always smells fresh and clean, and smells like a supermodel; exactly what you think she would smell like.

"Kylie always smells like one of my original fragrances that have gardenias and jasmine. Kourtney smells like all-natural products. Khloé smells like rich oils; very fruity, but rich in scent. She also likes very white florals."

And as for the brunette beauty herself, Kim says she smells "so good" because she likes to layer her fragrances and make her scents unique to her.

Speaking to The Cut, she said: "I smell so good. I layer my fragrances depending on how I'm feeling, because they put me in a mood. I'm always testing new fragrances, so people always come up to me and ask 'What is that? That smells so good.'"

Kendall Jenner's home 'still in danger' after wildfires

Kendall Jenner says her and her family's homes are "still in danger" after the recent Woolsey wildfires.



The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has revealed her and her family are "not out of the woods yet" after the devastation of the Woolsey Fire, which has displaced more than 265,000 people since it started burning in Los Angeles and the Ventura Counties.



Speaking to Extra's Mario Lopez, she said: "Everyone is okay, thankfully. But, I mean our homes are still in danger a bit. The good thing is everyone's safe, but we're just praying every day. We're not out of the woods yet. It's really scary."





Earlier this week, the Kardashians dedicated their People's Choice Award to the first responders who continue to work "tirelessly" during the devastating Californian wildfire.



Kim Kardashian West spoke on stage as she was joined by family members - Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian - at the ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, on Sunday night .



During the acceptance speech, Kim, 38, said: "To all of the firefighters, the law enforcement and the first responders" who have worked tirelessly. We really, truly appreciate what you have done for all of us. So please let's continue to pray for everyone's safety. Thank you. It's been a really rough week in our home in Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and our neighbours in Thousand Oaks and Malibu."



The reality star also used her time on stage to call for action following the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, which recently claimed 12 lives.



She added: "Our hearts are broken from the horrific shootings and those who have lost their lives and homes, as well as the hundreds of thousands of us that have been evacuated from the devastating fires that are currently burning.



"Action is necessary. So anything we can do to help - as simple as donating to the many organisations that are collecting supplies, no form of help is too small. Our country is stronger when we come together and we cannot face devastation alone. We must continue to reach out and help each other in these trying times."

Kris Jenner has urges people to support the California Fire Foundation.

The 63-year-old reality TV star has heaped praise on the firefighters who have been trying to tackle the California wildfires over recent days, and Kris has asked her fans to follow her lead in donating to the foundation.

In a series of tweets, she wrote: "We spent yesterday evacuating our homes and I want to take a moment to thank all of the incredibly brave firefighters, servicemen, first responders, volunteers and all of those who are working tirelessly to protect our lives and our homes.

"We are so appreciative of your bravery and everything you're doing for us. I'm praying for everyone's safety. #thankful #gratitude #woolseyfire"

Kris then asked her followers to show their support for the foundation, which she has already donated to.

She said: "Please pray for those affected by the fires and to those who are fighting to keep everyone safe! Join me in donating to the CA Fire Foundation to help the firefighters who are working to rescue people and battle the fires. Donate today to @CAFireFound at"

Kris' daughter Kourtney Kardashian has also donated to the foundation and has encouraged her Twitter followers to do the same.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Thankful for the @CAFirefighters risking their lives and getting people to safety during these horrendous wildfires. Show your support and donate to @CAFireFound at http://cafirefoundation.org #CampFire #HillFire #WoolseyFire"

Meanwhile, Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian West - who has kids North, five, Saint, two, and nine-month-old Chicago with her husband Kanye West - also tweeted a similar message.

She said: "Grateful for the heroic @CAFirefighters battling the #CampFire #HillFire and #WoolseyFire and getting people to safety. Join me and my family in donating to the @CAfirefound to support our heroes and their families."

Kim Kardashian West's Calabasas home evacuated after mass fire

Kim Kardashian West was given an hour to pick up some belongings and evacuate after a fire raged through Calabasas, California, on Thursday night.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star took to her Instagram Story to share the scenes from the blaze as she landed, and revealed she and her family had just an hour to pick up a few of their belongings before leaving.

In the first clip, Kim - who has North, five, Saint, two, and nine-month-old daughter Chicago with her 'All Day' rapper husband Kanye West - shared a video of her flying in as she witnessed the fire tearing through the city, and wrote: "Pray for Calabasas. Just landed back home and I had one hour to pack up and evacuate our home. Pray everyone is safe."

She then updated fans, letting them know she was having to leave her home, writing: "They're evacuating everyone now from all of our homes."

The 38-year-old reality star then praised the fire services, adding: "Fire fighters are arriving. Thank you for all that you do for us!!! (sic)"

The final clip showed Kim in the car as a police car drove past blasting its siren as they continued the evacuation process.

A little voice, presumably one of Kim's three children, could be heard at the end of the clip, saying: "We're safe."

It was later confirmed on the City of Calabasas Twitter page that they were evacuating everyone in the area, and nearby Hidden Hills and Agoura Hills, where many celebrities reside, as the fire had spread to "over 2,000 acres with 0% containment".

An update read: "The #Woolsey Fire has grown to over 2,000 acres with 0% containment. @LACoFD has ordered a mandatory evacuation in all areas north of the 101 freeway from Valley Circle to Lindero Cyn. A voluntary evacuation remains in effect for Calabasas areas south of the 101 (sic)"

An hour before she learned of the fire, Kim had shared pictures of her sister Kendall Jenner walking on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway in New York.

Kourtney Kardashian 'bonding' with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

Kourtney Kardashian had dinner with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and his new beau Sofia Richie in order to "interact and bond".

The 39-year-old reality star split with Scott - with whom she has Mason, eight, Penelope, six, and Reign, three - in 2015 after almost a decade of on and off dating, and although he has been romancing Sofia for over a year, the two women were only introduced this weekend when they met for dinner at Nobu in Malibu.

A source said: "Scott, Sofia and Kourtney had dinner together at Nobu on Sunday and it was very amicable. Scott and Sofia are very serious and Scott felt it was important that Sofia and Kourtney interact and bond"

"They have kept things separate for over a year now, and Kourtney is now more open and willing to have a surface level relationship with Sofia."

Kourtney and Scott, 35, have "agreed" it would be best for their brood if the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is acquainted with 20-year-old Sofia, and sources claim the trio's dinner was very casual and simply a chance for everyone to be in the same room at the same time.

The insider added to E! News: "Scott and Kourtney both agreed it is better to get the elephant out of the room and for them to all be in each other's lives in order to make things flow easiest for the sake of the kids."

The dinner comes just one month after a source claimed Kourtney and Scott were aiming to do things as a "family unit" for the sake of their children.

An insider said at the time: "When things are going well between Scott and Kourtney, they like to do things together as a family unit for the sake of the kids.

"The kids love when they all get to be together and Kourtney and Scott have been great at co-parenting lately. Everyone is really happy."

Khloe Kardashian found re-watching Tristan cheating episode 'uncomfortable'

Khloe Kardashian found reliving the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' "uncomfortable" and "super emotional".

During Sunday night's episode, the 34-year-old reality star was told by her sister Kylie Jenner about the claims that the NBA player allegedly kissed another woman days before she gave birth to their daughter True in April.

A series of phone conversations aired as the 'Revenge Body' star admitted she wanted to return home to Los Angeles from Cleveland, but told her older sibling Kim Kardashian West, 38, that she didn't think it was possible as she was so far along with her pregnancy, whilst admitting she "can't be calm, not right now".

After watching it back, the Good American owner revealed the reason she had Tristan, 27, in the delivery room with her was because she wanted True to be surrounded by "love" and "positive energy".

Reacting to watching the episode, she wrote on Twitter: "I wanted to have a beautiful birthing experience for myself and for the memories of what I choose to share with True when she's older. I want her to have videos and pictures of her daddy there, holding her etc. I want her to know she is LOVE and my happiness! Babies feel energy! ..."

The episode concluded before her family made it to Cleveland, as Khloe prepared to give birth to her little girl.

"I know this! I chose to put my feelings aside for the birth and to try and have as much positive energy that I could. "My only thought was about the birth of my daughter. I wasn't going to let ANYONE disrupt anything less than what she deserved. Joyous love. I chose to be mature"

"strong for True. I waited for this day for so many years!"

Khloe admitted she was "in shock" when she found out the news about Tristan, and that her daughter gave her the "strength" to get through it.

She continued: "I know now, looking back that I was in shock because I couldn't believe that this would ever happen to me but I'm still very proud of myself for how I handled everything. True gave me the peace and strength I needed "

Khloe also called for the E! series to be aired "closer to real time" as it was so difficult to re-watch what she went through more than half a year ago, but admitted it was important to show her "vulnerable" state.

She wrote: "I love filming for the show and I am proud that we are all strong and brave enough to be vulnerable BUT we have to start airing shows closer to real time. This episode is about 7 months old and it's a lot to relive all over again But maybe I need to "

And Khloe also reiterated that though she may have forgiven her boyfriend, she will never be able to forget the "crazy" time.

She concluded: "Oh my God my heart is racing! So crazy how emotions never die! You may forgive but forgetting is not possible #KUWTK"

Kim praised Khloe as the "really tough" episode was shown for being so "true and honest", adding to her own Twitter profile: "Tonight is a really tough episode. I saw what Khloé wrote and I will let her really speak on it. We have always been open and honest so tonight was just as real as it gets. #KUWTK "

Kendall Jenner marks birthday with low key party

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star celebrated her birthday with a few friends in New York City, with the party hosted by her close pal Bella Hadid.

Bella even made her a cake whilst guests dined on nachos and guacamole.

Earlier in the day, Kendall's family took to social media to pen sweet messages to the model.

Khloe Kardashian blessed to be Kendall Jenner's sister

Khloe Kardashian said how she feels "blessed" to have Kendall Jenner as a sister as she marked the model's 23rd birthday.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star posted a sweet tribute to her younger sibling to mark her 23rd birthday, calling her an "amazing, kind, quirky, loving person".

She wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday my sweet Kenny! I love you for who you are and couldn't imagine a life without YOU. If anyone knows you like I do, they know how much of an amazing, kind, quirky, loving person you are and how much any one would dream to have you in their life. Some people aren't as lucky as us - not everyone gets to have a sister and not everyone gets to have a love and bond that all us siblings have with one another. Blessed we are! We all celebrate you today and everyday! Let your confidence continue to shine and never be anyone but yourself. You are perfect in every single way. I love you my sweet angel sister!"

Whilst her sister Kim Kardashian West penned in her own message: "Happy Birthday @kendalljenner I've never met a sweeter or prettier human being and someone who has so much fun in life! I hope you get everything you've ever dreamed of for your birthday because you deserve it! I'm so happy you are my sister. I love you"

And Kris Jenner, Kendall's mother, also had a sweet message for the model.

She shared: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful Angel girl @kendalljenner!!!! You are the kindest, sweetest, most loving, giving, special girl in the world and you have the biggest heart. I am beyond blessed to be your mommy and I thank God every day for the privilege of spending my life with you. I am so proud of you and I cherish every single moment and memory we share and I love you more than you will ever know. mommy xo"

KUWTK: Kim Kardashian West apologises for offensive language

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has apologised for using offensive language at a party.

The 38-year-old reality star - who has kids North, five, Saint, two, and nine-month-old Chicago with husband Kanye West - has confessed that using the word "re***ded" at Kendall Jenner's Halloween bash was a "mistake".

In a statement, Kim said: "I want to apologise for what I said in a recent video post that is inappropriate and insensitive to the special needs community.

"I try to learn from my mistakes and this is one of those times. Please know that my intention is always pure, and in this case, it was a mistake. I'm sorry."

Kim made the comment in reference to her Pamela Anderson-inspired outfit, bemoaning the fact that people were too young to recognise her attire.

In a now-deleted video posted on social media, Kim was heard turning to Stephanie Shepherd - her former assistant - and saying: "Nobody knows who I am. Yeah! Re***ded."

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson celebrate Halloween in Cleveland

The couple appeared to be in good spirits on Wednesday, amid reports that the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is still undecided about her future with the 27-year-old sportsman, as they dressed their little girl up in a series of sweet costumes.

The NBA player took to his Instagram Story to share a picture of him with his girls and one of him holding baby True in the air.

And the second was simply captioned: "Happy Halloween."

The 34-year-old reality TV star was recently spotted supporting Tristan at his basketball game in Cleveland, but the 'Revenge Body' host- but insiders claimed she still isn't sure how long she wants to stay in the city with the sports star or whether she thinks her long-term future remains in Los Angeles.

A source said: "Khloe and Tristan are still working on things, but know whatever they decide to do moving forward, it will be whatever is best for their daughter, True.

"Khloe isn't certain how long she will be in Cleveland and may fly back for her mom, Kris Jenner's, birthday next week, but isn't sure. A lot is dependent on how things go with her and Tristan.

On the first photo, he joked: "Clearly I don't know where the camera lense is"

Photos: Instagram