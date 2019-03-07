KUWTK: Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' friendship depends on Khloe Kardashian

By Bang

Khloe Kardashian's "happiness" will decide whether or not Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods can repair their friendship.

The two former best friends aren't really speaking after Jordyn kissed Khloe's partner Tristan Thompson, and it's said their "future" as pals will be "directly" impacted by how the 'Life of Kylie' star's half-sister is feeling.

An insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Kylie is still figuring out where Jordyn fits into her life, and the biggest reason is because Kylie wants to respect her sister, Khloe.

"Khloe was initially irate at Jordyn and wanted nothing to do with her ever again. However, Khloe is a forgiving person and she's just trying to see if she can get over being hurt by someone she considered a sister.

"It gets better for [Khloe] every day, but nothing more than accepting what happened at this point. Kylie loves Jordyn, but she loves her sister, Khloe, more and the future of the friendship is directly associated to Khloe's happiness."

The report follows claims that Khloe is currently trying to figure out how to get Tristan involved in their daughter True's first birthday in April.

A source recently said: "Khloé is figuring out how to get Tristan involved [in True's birthday]. She can't see how he can be around her family at a party, though. Everyone is just too upset with him."

Although the couple are no longer together, sources have previously explained that Khloe won't be cutting Tristan out of True's life, because she wants her tot to have a relationship with both of her parents.

Another source previously claimed: "She's very good at compartmentalising and at the end of the day, she wants True to have a happy relationship with both of her parents. She's not one to seek revenge or hold onto negativity."

Travis Scott hails Kylie Jenner a 'queen'

Travis Scott has hailed Kylie Jenner as a "queen" after she became the world's youngest self-made billionaire at the age of 21.

The 'Butterfly Effect' hitmaker has praised his partner, after it was revealed by Forbes that she is the world's youngest self-made billionaire.

Alongside a photograph for Forbes magazine, Travis simply captioned it: "QUEEN"

The 21-year-old reality star had previously insisted she "didn't expect" to be so successful when she launched her beauty business Kylie Cosmetics - which Forbes magazine values at at least $900 million - four years ago.

She told the financial publication: "I didn't expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But [the recognition] feels really good. That's a nice pat on the back. It's the power of social media. I had such a strong reach before I was able to start anything."

Travis has been proving his loyalty to Kylie as of late and even deleted his Instagram to prove his love. The couple have been the subject of rumours about the state of their relationship after Travis was allegedly caught chatting to other girls in his Instagram direct messages but he opted to close down his account on the photo-sharing site to show it wasn't anything untoward. Sources told TMZ that he is flying back in between his tour dates to be with Kylie and their daughter Stormi more often.

The rapper would like to get married to Kylie "soon" but he wants to make sure that he will "propose in a fire way" first.

He said: "We was just two kids, f***ing around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don't know if it's real or a fling. Then the second week you're like, 'Whoa, I'm still talking to her, she's responding, I'm responding. We ain't run out of a thing to say.' And it got to a point where I was like, 'I need her with me to operate. She's that one.' We'll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up - I gotta propose in a fire way."

Khloe Kardashian won't diss Tristan Thompson publicly

Khloe Kardashian says she won't publicly diss her ex-partner Tristan Thompson for the sake of their daughter True, 10 months.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star says she is handling her recent fall out with her former partner away from the spotlight for the sake of their daughter True, 10 months.

She wrote on Twitter: "Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won't do that to my daughter.

"He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well (sic)"

Khloe's comments came after Jordyn Woods, who was seen kissing Tristan during a party a couple of weeks ago, spoke up about the incident during an episode of 'Red Table Talk'.

Jordyn - who is best friends with Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner - said she wishes she would have told Khloe "the truth from the beginning" and now wants to do the best for Khloe.

She shared: "If I'd have told the truth from the beginning. I was there, I was drunk, this wouldn't have happened ... I have spoken a little bit with her [Khloe]. I let her know I'm willing to do whatever it is for her peace of mind. Not for my image. Not for my career."

But Khloe was unimpressed with Jordyn's comments and took to social media to hit out at the 21-year-old model for "lying" and "trying to save" her own reputation.

She wrote: "Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! (sic)"