KUWTK: Kylie Jenner names Valentine's Day lip kits after Taylor Swift songs

Kylie Jenner has named her Valentine's Day collection lip kits after Taylor Swift songs.

The 21-year-old make-up mogul announced her highly-anticipated Kylie Cosmetics Valentine's cosmetics range on her Instagram story on Thursday evening, and the star has paid homage to Taylor - who was previously involved in a feud with Kim Kardashian West, Kylie's half-sister - by naming the limited-edition lip kit after her tracks.

Kylie's Valentines Forever lip kit includes a glitter lipgloss named 'Story of Us' - which is inspired by Taylor's third studio album 'Speak Now' - and a matte lip liner called 'Forever and Always', which is taken from her album 'Fearless'.

Kim and Taylor went head-to-head in 2016, when the brunette beauty leaked edited clips of a phone call between her husband Kanye West and Taylor in a bid to prove the pop star had approved Kanye's lyrics about her in his song 'Famous'.

However, Taylor subsequently hit back, insisting Kanye never told her he was planning to call her "that dog" in his song.

She fumed: "You don't get to control someone's emotional response to being called 'that dog' in front of the entire world. He promised to play the song for me, but he never did."

However, earlier this week, during an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live', Kim insisted she was "over" her feud with Taylor.

She said: "I feel like we've all moved on."

Kris Jenner: I'm not planning to get married again

Reality TV star Kris Jenner has insisted she doesn't have any intention of marrying for a third time.

The 63-year-old showbiz matriarch has dated boyfriend Corey Gamble for four years, and she insists they're happy to continue their relationship without ever tying the knot.

Appearing on Australian radio programme 'The Kyle and Jackie O Show', Kris - who was previously married to Robert Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner - : "I think I'm so happy with the way things are right now. I've heard people say that in the past and you kinda go, 'Oh, c'mon,' but it's true. We have such a good time and we're very happy."

In fact, Kris revealed that she and Corey never discuss getting married because they're both busy with other things.

However, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star insisted they're as happy as they've ever been.

She shared: "He couldn't be a better person in my life for everything that goes on and what we do, because he keeps me grounded."

Meanwhile, Kris previously claimed that her family have barely been able to relax since the first season of their reality show aired in 2007.

The TV star - who has kids Kourtney, 39, Kim, 38, Khloe, 34, Rob, 31, Kendall, 23, and Kylie, 21 - also admitted she has to "micromanage" the lives of her children.

She recalled: "We finished filming season one and before we had a day off they signed us for season two and we literally started filming a week later.

"I had to micromanage a family that was maybe going to say, 'What?! Were exhausted, we've been filming, filming, filming' - and I mean, yes, we were filming our normal, regular lives but it's still stressful. You have to have that vision.

"That was where the whole Momager thing was born. I needed to be a mom and I needed to manage the entire family and the situation and where we were going from here."

Kylie Jenner invites Biebers on holiday

Kylie Jenner would love to have "lovebirds" Justin and Hailey Bieber join her on holiday.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is having the best time on holiday with Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi to mark her first birthday and has quipped that newlyweds Justin and Hailey are welcome to join them next time.

Sharing a picture of herself by the beach, she said: "don't ever wanna leave (sic)"

And Justin commented on it: "Wow lucky where's the invite to hails and i (sic)"

Kylie joked back: "lolll you love birds can come next time (sic)"

Justin and Hailey have got a lot to look forward to in coming weeks as they have reportedly sent out save the date cards to celebrate their nuptials with some close friends and family for a date in the next couple of months.

A source said: "Justin and Hailey are so happy and inseparable. They are thrilled that they can finally share their love and commitment with family and friends. They want the music, entertainment and exciting details to be a big surprise for their guests ... There was no location included in their text, because they want complete privacy. Everyone is in full preparation mode. Justin plans to use his personal DJ to spin on the big day. They truly are planning a beautiful celebration and a party to be remembered."

Justin confirmed his marriage to Hailey in a social media post made to mark Thanksgiving in November.

He wrote: "Happy late thanksgiving to everyone. First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn't always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient (sic)."

Kylie Jenner teases big announcement

Kylie Jenner has teased she is set to unveil an "exciting new project" - but denied she is pregnant and that it's anything to do with her Kylie Cosmetics brand.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star took to Twitter on Monday to tease the "exciting project" she has been working on, but denied she is expecting a second child with Travis Scott - with whom she already has 11-month-old daughter Stormi - and that it has anything to do with her Kylie Cosmetics brand.

She tweeted: "I have something really exciting i get to share soon with you guys! I've been cooking this up for awhile i can't wait to share my new project alreadyyy (sic)"

When one follower asked if she is pregnant again, she replied: "Noooo lol."

Another fan then asked if she was going to release music, writing: "Is it a song?!!!", but Kylie wrote back: "Nooo hah (sic)"

And when someone asked if it had anything to do with her beauty business, she also replied "no" with the sticking out tongue emoji.

Kylie's big announcement teaser comes after her sister Kendall Jenner, 23, came under fire for her own reveal, which turned out to be her new job as a spokesperson for the skin company Proactiv.

The backlash came after Kendall and Kylie's mother, Kris, 63, shared a cryptic video which showed her daughter speaking on an unknown topic which made fans think she would be using her platform to speak on a contentious social issue, rather than be part of a marketing campaign for skin cream.

In the teaser video, Kendall said: When I was 14 I couldn't reach as many people as I can now. Now that I'm 22 and I have this whole thing behind me I can speak to so many people and just be like 'I can help you and it's okay' and I experience it.

"I understand you, I can connect with you and I'm gonna try and help."

Sharing a teaser clip, Kris captioned the video: "I'm so proud of my darling @KendallJenner for being so brave and vulnerable.

"Seeing you share your most raw story in order to make a positive impact for so many people and help foster a positive dialogue is a testament to the incredible woman you've become.

"Make sure to watch Kendall's Twitter on Sunday night to find out what I'm talking about and be prepared to be moved. (sic)"

Kim Kardashian West ends Taylor Swift feud

Kim Kardashian West has officially put her feud with Taylor Swift behind her.

Just days after insisting that she had "moved on" from her past conflict with Taylor, Kim shared a video of herself on Snapchat, listening to Taylor's song 'Delicate'.

The pair had a very public feud in 2016, after Kim leaked edited clips of a phone call between her husband Kanye West and Taylor in order to prove her claims that Taylor had approved Kanye's lyrics about her in his song 'Famous'.

However, Taylor, 29, hit back insisting Kanye never told her he was planning to refer her to a dog in his song.

She fumed: "You don't get to control someone's emotional response in front of the entire world. He promised to play the song for me, but he never did."

Kanye's song included the line: "I made that girl famous", referring to Taylor Swift.

Taylor went on to hit out at Kim and Kanye on her album 'Reputation's lead single, 'Look What You Made Me Do', which features a number of apparent digs at the pair.

Taylor slammed someone for their "tilted stage", something Kanye had during his 'Saint Pablo' tour in 2016, when she sang: "I don't like your little games/ Don't like your tilted stage/ The role you made me play/ Of the fool/ No, I don't like you."

Earlier this week, during an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live', Kim insisted she was "over it", after being asked about the feud.

When host Andy Cohen asked: "Kim, you and Taylor Swift - still a beef with Taylor after all that went down?," she replied: "Over it, I feel like we've all moved on.

Kylie Jenner wants another baby 'soon'

Kylie Jenner reportedly wants to have another baby with her boyfriend Travis Scott "sooner rather than later", after she gave birth to daughter Stormi 11 months ago.

Photo: Bang

The 21-year-old reality star already has 11-month-old daughter Stormi with her boyfriend Travis Scott, but the pair could be set to welcome a second tot in the near future, because both of them are keen to expand their brood.

A source said: "They want another baby. Travis has been adjusting his work schedule so he can spend as much time [as possible] with Kylie and Stormi. There will definitely be another baby sooner rather than later."

And although sources don't know how many children the couple want, they claim the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star wants a "big family" to mirror the four sisters and one brother she had growing up.

The insider added to People magazine: "Kylie wants a big family. [Travis] bends over backwards to cater to Kylie and Stormi."

The news comes after it was recently claimed the couple could be set to tie the know "soon", despite Kylie reportedly being "cautious" about the idea because she's seen her sisters go through failed marriages in the past.

An insider said: "Travis and Kylie are looking to get married soon, [but Kylie is] taking marriage at a more cautious pace after seeing her sisters' past relationships fail."

Despite her reservations, the lip kit mogul is said to be confident that her relationship with 26-year-old Travis could stand the test of marriage.

Speaking to People magazine, the source added: "Things are in a great place with Travis. They're always together and just really happy."

Meanwhile, Kylie said back in October that she was thinking of expanding her brood once more.

She said: "Am I going to have another baby? I want another baby but, 'When?' is the question and I'm definitely not ready right this second. And I don't know when I will be, but when I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys."

Kendall Jenner relieves acne agony

Kendall Jenner "ran home crying" after school every day because everyone stared at her acne.

The 23-year-old model began suffering with acne when she started high school and she's admitted she was so convinced fellow students were always staring at her face, she'd go home devastated on a regular basis.

She shared a throwback photo on her Instagram Story and wrote: "#10yearchallenge I was 13 and ran home crying every day because people would stare at my skin (sic)"

These days, Kendall is delighted with the way her skin has improved and contrasted the teenage photo with a recent one of herself without make-up.

She wrote: "Yesterday on film. Zero make-up."

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star also admitted her battle with her skin left her feeling "anxiour, helpless and insecure".

She shared a bare-faced photo on Instagram and in a lengthy post wrote: "While there are much bigger problems happening in the world, suffering from acne for me was debilitating.

"It's something that I've dealt with since I was a young teen and has caused me to feel anxious, helpless and insecure. "

Kendall - who is the new face of skincare brand Proactiv - has called for people to be more open about their insecurities and she's keen to show that she isn't "perfect".

She added: "As humans, I don't think we share our insecurities enough because we live in a time where being 'perfect' is the standard. We curate our life online and pick the pretty moments to post.

"I'd like to show a younger generation that not everything is perfect. Being insecure about my acne gave me thick skin but I wouldn't ever wish that feeling upon anyone so after trying countless options, I found something that has been helpful in maintaining clear skin for me.

"It's been a long journey but I'm excited for where my skin is now. I didn't think I'd see the day where I would feel confident posting a make-up free picture. My goal is to open up a dialogue around skin positivity."

Kourtney Kardashian would congratulate ex Scott Disick if he got engaged

Kourtney Kardashian wouldn't hesitate to congratulate her ex-partner Scott Disick if he got engaged to his new girlfriend Sofia Richie.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star insisted there is no animosity between her and her former partner and she would be thrilled if he decided to propose to the model.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a fan asked Kourtney what she would say to Scott if it emerged he had asked Sofia to marry him, to which she replied simply: "Congratulations!"

Whilst her sister Kim Kardashian West added: "Yeah, we vacation together. It's all good!"

Kourtney and Scott recently went on holiday with their kids - Mason, nine, Penelope, six, and Reign, four, together - and Scott's girlfriend Sofia and Kourtney's sister Khloe praised the former couple for staying friendly exes and putting the kids first.

After a fan tweeted: "This is co-parenting done right!!," Khloe wrote: "Beyond proud of all of them!!!! This is LOVE!! Your children before anything else!! All amazing adults right right!!! (sic)."

And the friendly exes are going one step further and are reportedly planning a special television show that focuses on their co-parenting.

A source said recently: "It could be the most intriguing soap opera or spinoff plotline of KUWTK right now ... Kris wouldn't not let this be filmed because it will be great for ratings."

And it was recently revealed that Sofia is eager to maintain a good relationship with Kourtney as she wants to show she is serious about her relationship with Scott.

An insider shared: "There has been and will continue to be things with Scott's family life that bother Sofia, but she is trying to just deal without causing drama. She loves Scott and wants to be with him. She knows she will always be kind of the outsider, but she loves being around Scott and his kids. She knows that Kourtney isn't her biggest fan and she understands that. Sofia and Kourtney will never be best friends, but Sofia is happy that she has proved to Kourtney that she is great with her kids."

Rob Kardashian claims he had to hire security after alleged Blac Chyna attack

Rob Kardashian has claimed he was forced to hire security to protect himself from Blac Chyna following her alleged "violent attack" in 2016.

The 31-year-old reality star previously claimed his former partner - with whom he shares two-year-old daughter Dream - "consumed a significant amount of drugs and alcohol" before damaging his television, the walls, breaking down a door and destroying his phone in an incident on December 14, 2016.

And in new court documents obtained by The Blast, Rob is now claiming that following the alleged incident, he was forced to pay out over $100,000, which included hiring security guards to protect him.

China had originally filed court documents stating any alleged damages she caused to his property would only total $5,000, but the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star alleges the total damage was substantially more.

Rob claims it cost him $17,000 to "repair and/or replace only part of the property" Chyna destroyed.

Court documents state: "Invoices issued to Plaintiff prove that the cost of repairing and replacing some (but not all) of the property damage White caused exceeded $15,800 (including $12,695.47 to replace drywall, patch holes and repaint walls and $3,119.01 to replace the television White destroyed).

"Plaintiff also incurred substantial costs in changing locks and hiring security to deter additional violent attacks on his person and property."

The partial bill stated in the documents totals $17,697.48, and doesn't include his alleged broken cell phone or the cost of having to change his locks and provide security at his home.

Earlier this month, Chyna filed documents claiming that whilst she is planning to fight back against some of the allegations against her, she will pay for a replacement television for her former beau.

Court documents at the time read: "Chyna will present evidence that the damaged gingerbread house was a gift to her from Kris Jenner and that Rob consented to the damage done to his t-shirt. Regarding the television set, Chyna has informed them ... that she will reimburse Rob for the cost to replace the television. She will generously value Rob's t-shirt at $250."

She also insists that her actions were "caused and necessitated by the actions of Plaintiffs, and was reasonable and necessary for Defendant's self-defence and defence of others".

Kim Kardashian West confirms baby boy is due 'sometime soon'

Kim Kardashian West has confirmed she is expecting a baby boy via a surrogate with husband Kanye West "sometime soon".

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star appeared on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' on Monday night, where she spoke for the first time about the news that the couple are set to welcome their second child via a surrogate after daughter Chicago was born via a different surrogacy mother, 12 months ago.

The show's host - who is expecting his first child via surrogate - asked Kim if she was "working on another child", to which she replied: "We are."

The KKW Beauty businesswoman - who also has daughter North, five, and son Saint, three, with the 'Famous' rapper - then revealed that their unborn baby is due "sometime soon", before revealing the sex of their forthcoming addition to the family.

Kim, who was joined by her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian on the couch, told Andy: "It's a boy, I think it's been out there."

The 38-year-old reality star then confessed that she let the news, which was first reported two weeks ago, slip when she got drunk at a Christmas Eve party.

She admitted: "I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and told some people. I can't remember who I told because I never get drunk."

A source recently claimed that Kim and Kanye, 41, are "closer" than ever now they have another baby on the way.

An insider said: "Kim and Kanye seem great. They had a really nice trip to Aspen and always enjoy spending time in Miami. They seem very happy and close.

"When they waited for Chicago to arrive, it was the same - having another baby seems to always bring them closer. They are very excited about having another baby this year."

Kim's mom Kris Jenner was recently quizzed on their "expanding family", but wanted to wait for her daughter to announce their happy news.

When 'Extra' host Mark Wright asked: "It looks like [your family] is expanding, Kim and Kanye having another baby", Kris replied: "Well ... it's always a full house!"

Kim - who makes money no option when it comes to throwing lavish parties - is said to be planning "some sort of shower" to celebrate.

An source said recently: "They just recently began sharing the news with friends that they were having a fourth. They've been so busy with their three kids and the holidays they haven't had a lot of time to do anything else.

"Kim will have some sort of shower to celebrate. It's a different experience for Kim when she isn't pregnant. But she's happy she has been through this before and knows what to expect. She had such a positive experience the first time and is really thrilled to be able to do this again this way."

Khloe Kardashian wants another baby

Khloe Kardashian "would love" to have another baby with Tristan Thompson, as sources say another tot could help bring the couple closer together.

The 34-year-old reality star was left heartbroken when video footage surfaced of her boyfriend Tristan getting close to another woman just days before the birth of their daughter True, now eight months, but since the pair worked through their problems, sources now say Khloe is thinking about expanding their brood.

An insider said: "Having True has changed Khloé's life. Khloé would love another baby and to give True a sibling. She always wanted to be a mom and it wouldn't be surprising if she got pregnant again."

In recent months, it has been claimed the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star still isn't fully trusting of her 27-year-old beau following his cheating scandal, but sources believe another baby could bring them closer together.

The insider added to People magazine: "Though you might think having a new baby amid all this drama with Tristan would make things even harder for her, it was actually the opposite. True gave her something incredible to focus her love and energy on, and it helped her and Tristan stay bonded no matter what."

The news comes after it was recently revealed Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West are expecting their fourth child together, and their second via surrogate mother following the birth of daughter Chicago almost 12 months ago.

Kim - who also has North, five, and Saint, three, with Kanye - Khloe and their half sister Kylie, who gave birth to daughter Stormi in February, all welcomed children in 2018, and sources say the Kim's baby news has inspired her sisters to try for their second children.

A source said recently: "Kim having another baby this year is heavily influencing her other sisters and their baby plans. They all loved being pregnant at the same time and everyone wants all of the kids to be close in age. Everyone jokes about having another round of 'triplets' all the time."

Kim Kardashian West still has tracksuit she first met Kanye

Kim Kardashian West has kept the Juicy Couture tracksuit and Louis Vuitton handbag she first met Kanye West in as a keepsake.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star responded to a fan on Twitter who shared a picture of her wearing the Barbie pink Velour tracksuit and rainbow print handbag, which she was rocking on the night she was "on her way" to the MTV Video Music Awards to see her now-husband perform in 2007.

The 38-year-old reality star - who is expecting her fourth child with the 'All Day' rapper - also revealed that she met the Yeezy CEO's late mother Donda that same evening, two months before she tragically passed away at the age of 58.

When a fan pointed out her Paris Hilton-inspired look on Twitter, she wrote: "Fun Fact- in this pic I was on my way to meet Kanye for his Good Life performance for the MTV Awards. I didn't really know him but his people called my people lol & I was a girl in the audience at the live performance in Vegas. I met his mom Donda this same night (sic)"

She then added: "P.S. I still have this sweatsuit and this bag."

The KKW Beauty businesswoman - who already has North West, five, Saint, three, and 11-month-old Chicago with Kanye - previously admitted that her fashion sense changed after she started dating the 'Gold Digger' hitmaker, and that she is "mortified' whenever she sees pictures of her old outfits.

She said: "I really think that my relationship with my husband Kanye West really changed everything.

"I mean, back in the day I thought I had the best style. I look back at outfits and I'm, like, mortified."

Kim didn't start seeing Kanye romantically until 2012, when her 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries came to an end.

The couple tied the knot in 2014 at a lavish ceremony in Italy.

Kendall Jenner recalls acne devastation

Kendall Jenner felt like it was "the end of the world" when she had her first acne breakout on her first day of high school.

The 23-year-old model admitted it was "mortifying" when she woke up on her first day of high school and discovered her skin had erupted.

She said: "You feel like it's the end of the world when that happens."

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star "really wanted" a boyfriend when she was a teenager but lost all her confidence because of her acne.

She told People magazine: "I literally wouldn't even look people in the eye when I would speak to them."

After a few years, Kendall's skin cleared up but the spots returned when she was 21, which she believes was partly due to stress.

She said: "For me personally, the second time around when it came back, I think it was pretty hormonal.

"You could see it in where I had my breakouts. I also think it had to do with stress. I was having a couple really challenging years of my life."

The brunette beauty - who has previously spoken of her struggles with anxiety - is finally happy with her skin and is now in a much "better mental place".

She said: "I'm definitely in a better mental place. It has a lot to do with being clear, but it also has to do with a lot of other things in the way that I've changed how my life runs and things that I pick and choose to do. A lot goes into all of that."

But if she does have a breakout, Kendall tries not to worry too much about it any more.

She said: "It always is frustrating. Always. One zit can really freak you out because you're like 'Oh no, are we going backwards again?' But I try not to think too deeply about it because I know it's going to be all good. I want everyone to know I'm OK, and you can be OK too."

Kendall Jenner is new face of ProActiv

Kendall Jenner "feels great" being the new face of ProActiv because it's so "simple and easy" to use.

The 23-year-old model has teamed up with the acne-busting skincare line exactly one year after she stepped on to the Golden Globe red carpet with breakouts around her jawline.

The brunette beauty revealed that it was one of the only products that "worked" for her because it's so "simple and easy" to use.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Kendall said: "A lot of people have seen me struggling with acne mostly through paparazzi photos or the Golden Globes. I had exhausted all other options and [decided to] try Proactiv. It really worked for me. I feel great on the inside and out.

"It's just a very simple and easy routine. I love the cleanser and retinoid acne treatment, and everyone should use a sunscreen. It really helps having it in your regimen every single day."

Proactiv's vice president of creative Charles Ressler also confessed that the brunette model used ProActiv products for "several months" and was left "surprised" by the results as she'd tried everything else available on the market and nothing had worked.

Ressler added: "Over the years, our customers and the many celebs that use our products have discovered how impactful Proactiv is, yes on their skin, but also on their lives. We wanted Kendall to have that same experience before we even officially asked her to join our family. So Kendall used Proactiv for several months to ensure the product worked for her -- surprises all around.

"She was surprised that after trying everything under the sun Proactiv is the one thing that got her clear, and we were surprised by her willingness to share her story in such a vulnerable way. She really wants to help people heal from their acne, inside and out, and that's our goal too, so this partnership just made sense.

"We knew our campaign had to be a platform for Kendall to do just that. I've worked with and known many celebrities and I have never been so impressed as I am by the genuineness of Kendall -- she's a special person."

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star stepped out last year for the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards wearing a gorgeous Giambattista Valli gown, however it was her skin that caught the attention of the world as she had spots around her jawline and was praised by fans for embracing her broken out skin.

A fan tweeted: "Ok but @KendallJenner showing up and strutting her acne while looking like a gorgeous star is what every girl needs to understand (sic)"

Kendall replied: "never let that s**t stop you! (sic)"

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West buying new supplies for fourth baby

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are starting to buy "everything" they need for their fourth child, because they "don't really do hand-me-downs".

The couple are expecting to welcome their fourth tot - and second via surrogacy after daughter Chicago was born in January last year - in May, and despite already having three other children, sources say the pair are on a shopping expedition to collect clothes and baby supplies, as they "don't really do hand-me-downs".

A source said: "They don't really do hand-me-downs, so each baby is like their first. They're buying everything they need for him, and Kanye insists they go top-of-the-line for everything. So they've been shopping."

The insider insists the pair - who also have North, five, and Saint, three, together - give all their unused baby clothes to charity, but don't reuse them for their own children.

And it seems a lot of their supplies will be ordered online, as 41-year-old Kanye likes to shop from his phone when he can't sleep.

The source added to People magazine: "Kanye is a big online shopper. When he can't sleep, he gets online and buys whatever he wants. A lot of what they're getting, they order online.

"They're going to have everything the baby needs pretty soon. And the rest of the family is big on getting gifts, too. This baby is going to have everything he needs."

Kim, 38, and Kanye, 41, have "just recently" started to share their baby news with their family, and the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is said to be planning "some sort of shower" to celebrate.

An insider said recently: "They just recently began sharing the news with friends that they were having a fourth. They've been so busy with their three kids and the holidays they haven't had a lot of time to do anything else.

"Kim will have some sort of shower to celebrate. It's a different experience for Kim when she isn't pregnant. But she's happy she has been through this before and knows what to expect. She had such a positive experience the first time and is really thrilled to be able to do this again this way."

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's baby due in May

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's fourth child - and second child via surrogate mother - is reportedly due in May.

The couple - who already have North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 11 months, together - are reportedly expecting their second child via surrogate mother after welcoming Chicago in the same way, and it's now been claimed the surrogate is "well into the pregnancy", and expected to give birth in May.

A source said: "The surrogate is well into the pregnancy. She is due in May and everything looks good. Kim and Kanye have known for awhile and are very excited. They had one male embryo left and are thrilled it has worked out. Kim always wanted four kids and having two boys and two girls feels perfect. They were very happy with the entire experience the first time and are so grateful to have one more baby."

Kim, 38, and Kanye, 41, have "just recently" started to share their baby news with their family, and the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is said to be planning "some sort of shower" to celebrate.

Another source told E! News: "They just recently began sharing the news with friends that they were having a fourth. They've been so busy with their three kids and the holidays they haven't had a lot of time to do anything else.

"Kim will have some sort of shower to celebrate. It's a different experience for Kim when she isn't pregnant. But she's happy she has been through this before and knows what to expect. She had such a positive experience the first time and is really thrilled to be able to do this again this way."

Kim and Kanye have reportedly decided to use a different surrogate than the one they used to carry Chicago, as the original surrogate got pregnant on her own and Kim met with a new one over the summer.

Kim Kardashian West using different surrogate

Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West have decided to use a different surrogate to carry their fourth child than the woman who carried their third kid, Chicago.

The couple - who are said to be expecting their fourth kid - have asked a different woman to carry their child for them, after they welcomed daughter Chicago via a surrogate 12 months ago.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "The couple has always wanted a big family, especially Kim. She loved growing up with all [her sisters] and Rob. Having big holidays, birthdays and events is what Kim knows and she wanted the same for her own kids. Kim and Kanye weighed their options heavily, took time to think everything through. Ultimately they decided to see, if they implanted the embryo, if it would take and left the rest up to fate. Family to Kim and Kanye is everything, and they are ecstatic they are expanding their family."

Kim and Kanye - who also have North, five, and Saint, three, together - were keen to have another child via a surrogate after having such a "positive" experience the first time but they were also open to other methods if necessary.

An insider said previously: "Kim and Kanye had a positive surrogacy experience with Chicago and have talked about that as the plan for the next child.

"If that unfortunately doesn't pan out, the couple has talked about possibly going through the adoption process. Kim and Kanye know that whatever is meant to be, will be."

Kim and Kanye have always been keen to add to their family but the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star played coy when she was asked about expanding her family last month.

She said: "Three is a lot, [but] you never know. My mom [Kris Jenner] kind of prepped me [for what having three kids was like], and it was crazy because when everyone found out that I was having a third, everyone had a crazy story ... like, 'Two was great, but three, you are outnumbered. You are exhausted'... Like, all of these nightmare stories. [Having a brother for Saint] would be nice. It really would, but I'm very full right now."

Kim Kardashian West 'is expecting her fourth child via surrogate'

According to Us Weekly, Kim Kardashian West and her rapper husband Kanye West are planning to have another child with the same surrogate who carried their daughter Chicago.

The 38-year-old reality TV star and her rapper husband Kanye West - who have five-year-old North, Saint, three, and 11-month old Chicago - are planning to have another child with the same surrogate who carried their daughter Chicago, according to Us Weekly.

The celebrity couple turned to surrogacy after the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was advised not to have anymore children for medical reasons - and the pair have supposedly used their remaining fertilised embryo to have a baby boy in May.

Speaking about surrogacy, Kim previously said: "I would have maybe one more [child]. I really, really enjoyed the surrogacy process.

"I will say, when it came to the breastfeeding time, I was like, 'Okay, this is the best decision I ever made.'"

Meanwhile, Kim previously revealed that becoming a mother has changed her outlook on life, insisting she now "doesn't give a f.. about anything" other than her family.

She said: "Being a mom just not makes you give a f... about anything else but what's immediately going on inside, like in your home, in your family - like all the other stuff kind of fades away.

"Nothing matters but your family, so I think it really helps you centre and get grounded."

Kim also believes that her authentic nature is one of the reasons behind her success and that of her siblings.

She reflected: "I think our family is definitely really relatable. I mean, we know that we definitely show a side that's not as relatable, but I think it's the balance of being in between, of seeing us come up and doing that with us and sharing those experiences with us.

"I think it's because [fans] can sense our authenticity with one another."