KUWTK: Kylie Jenner shows off her new Rolls Royce

By Bang

Kylie Jenner 21, revealed the luxury new silver Rolls-Royce Phantom, price at around $450,000.

Photos: Instagram

Tristan Thompson wants Khloe Kardashian back

Tristan Thompson reportedly wants Khloe Kardashian back, after he kissed Jordyn Woods at a party in February.

The 28-year-old basketball player was dumped by the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - with whom he has 14-month-old daughter True - earlier this year after he locked lips with her family friend Jordyn Woods at a party in February.

But now, Khloe has reportedly been left "totally confused" as Tristan is said to be "begging her" to take him back.

A source told The Sun Online: "Khloé is totally confused - Tristan has been begging her to get back together, and he posted that long gushing birthday message to her too.

"He's been asking her to sit down with him properly, have a heart to heart - but she's refusing.

"She wants to keep things civil for True's sake, but she doesn't want to risk falling for him again and getting her heart broken all over again.

"He's really keen to show her he's changed, though - he's even buying a big 'family' house near Khloé's LA home so he can have True to stay more often, and saying he'd do anything to put things right. Khloé's torn."

Last week, Khloe celebrated her 35th birthday and received a tribute on Instagram from Tristan, in which he described her as "the most beautiful human" he's ever met.

He wrote: "Happy birthday @khloekardashian You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko (sic)"

And there's a chance a reunion could happen, as the 'Revenge Body' star recently said she isn't dating yet.

She said: "I'm not dating right now. But I'm enjoying [life]. I love life. I'm just really enjoying my life and my time with my baby and family."