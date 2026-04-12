Legendary Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle dies at 92

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Iconic voice of Indian cinema leaves behind an extraordinary musical legacy spanning eight decades

Born into a distinguished musical family, Asha Bhosle’s career spanned more than eight decades — a feat unmatched in Indian playback singing. She began performing at the age of just 10.

Dubai: Asha Bhosle, one of the most influential and revered voices in Indian music history, has died at the age of 92. The legendary playback singer passed away on Sunday at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, bringing an end to a musical journey that shaped generations of listeners across India and beyond.

Bhosle had been admitted to hospital on Saturday after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest. Dr Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital confirmed her death, stating that the singer passed away due to multi‑organ failure.

Maharashtra Cultural Minister Ashish Shelar confirmed the news to the media outside the hospital, where tributes quickly began to pour in from across the political, cultural and entertainment worlds.

Her son, Anand Bhosle, also confirmed her passing. Speaking to reporters, he said that members of the public would be able to pay their last respects at her residence from 11 am on Monday, with the final rites scheduled to take place at 4 pm at Shivaji Park.

Asha Bhosle had been hospitalised earlier this month after experiencing extreme exhaustion and a chest infection, according to an update shared by her granddaughter Zanai on social media.

One of the most prolific voices in the industry

Born into a distinguished musical family, Asha Bhosle’s career spanned more than eight decades — a feat unmatched in Indian playback singing. She began performing at the age of just 10.

Although contemporaries such as her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar, Shamshad Begum and Geeta Dutt dominated the music scene in the 1950s, Bhosle went on to carve a distinct path of her own. Over the decades, she evolved into one of the most prolific voices in the industry, recording more songs than any other female playback singer of her generation and adapting seamlessly to changing musical styles and eras.

Her versatility — spanning classical, folk, pop, ghazals and experimental music — earned her admiration from music directors, singers and audiences alike. Asha Bhosle’s influence extended far beyond the recording studio, cementing her status as a cultural icon whose voice became inseparable from the emotional fabric of Indian cinema.

Her passing marks the end of an era in Indian music, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to resonate through her timeless songs.