Liam Hemsworth moving home to Australia?

By Bang

Liam Hemsworth is reportedly considering moving back to his native Australia following the breakdown of his marriage to Miley Cyrus.

The 29-year-old actor had been living in Los Angeles with his wife Miley Cyrus, 26,until their split earlier this month and friends of the actor claim he could be ready to leave LA behind for Byron Bay, where his brother Chris is based.

A source told RadarOnline: "He's taking a long break and heading back to Byron Bay to be with his brother and mates, do plenty of surfing and soul-searching. Then he'll figure out his next move.

"He'll still come to LA to do business and shoot movies, but this whole experience has really reinforced to Liam that Hollywood's not for him in the long term."

Chris, 36, and his wife Elsa Pataky, 43, sold their Malibu and Santa Monica properties after relocating to Chris' native Australia with their three children and he previously admitted he never felt at "home" in Los Angeles.

He explained: "LA, I loved it, it was great being there with the opportunities with work, [but] it didn't feel like home.

"Instantly, when I get off the plane, I'm back. Which is I think is essential to what we want to give [the children]."

However, Elsa revealed that moving to Australia was not in her original plans as it is so far away from her native Spain.

She said: "We always said when we met, I'd never make you live in Spain, and he would never make me live in Australia because our families are so far away from us."

However, the actress insisted the move was "worth" breaking the agreement because the family have a great life Down Under.

She added: "I love it and it's the best place in the world. It's worth it."