Meghan Markle in New York for baby shower

By Bang

Meghan Markle will celebrate her baby shower with 15 of her closest friends in New York on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Sussex - who is pregnant with her and Prince Harry's first child - has jetted across the pond to mark the impending arrival of her little girl or boy with her friends and family.

Meghan's stylist Jessica Mulroney has been co-ordinating the event, which will take place at an exclusive Upper East Side hotel and they will be joined by 15 of her closest friends.

Details of the party are being kept private but it is thought Benita Litt, whose daughters Rylan and Remi took part in Meghan's wedding, and Meghan's former 'Suits' co-stars Abigail Spencer and Sarah Rafferty will also be in attendance. Other famous faces expected to be on the guest list includes Priyanka Chopra, Amal Clooney and Serena Williams.

Meghan has been in New York for a few days now, spending her time with Jessica. The duo visited Laduree in SoHo over the weekend before heading shopping for some baby clothes.

A source told HELLO! magazine of the visit to Laduree for macaroons and tea: "It was on the Saturday but it was a totally private visit."

Meanwhile, Meghan's husband Prince Harry recently admitted impending fatherhood has made him more aware of his "responsibility" to the world.

Speaking at a Commonwealth youth discussion in London last month, he said: "As someone who is about to become a father, I am acutely aware of our shared responsibility to make this world more resilient and its inhabitants more accountable for the next generation. The only way to see real progress is not by chance, it's by change."

Royals 'are thinking of sending their child to an American school'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly considering sending their child to an American school.

The royal duo - who married in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May - are currently preparing for the arrival of their first child, and they are apparently considering sending their first-born to ACS Egham International School in Surrey, South-East England.

A source told E! News: "Meghan is also keen for her child to be fully aware of his or her American heritage."

The private school used to be known as the American Community School, and offers an American curriculum to students aged 4 to 18.

The school is also located relatively close to Frogmore Cottage, which is the future home of the royal couple.

Meanwhile, Prince William - the Duke's elder brother - recently admitted he knows all about the "fear" of fatherhood.

The royal - who has kids Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, three, and nine-month-old Prince Louis - confessed to previously feeling insecure about his parenting skills.

Prince William - who has been married to Duchess Catherine since 2011 - explained: "The fear of having a newborn baby, that's very vulnerable and that's what you spend most of your time worrying about, thinking what do I do? And that's the thing, isn't it?

"It's very daunting of how tiny they are when they first arrive. They are so fragile and everything's so tiny, their little fingers and toes, you do feel like if you move them around too much they're going to break almost - but they don't!"