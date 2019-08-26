Mel B's holiday shock

By Bang

Mel B was shocked when her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte was spotted on holiday in Capri at the same time as her.

The 44-year-old singer recently vacationed on the tiny Italian island as she celebrated her 'America's Got Talent' co-judge Heidi Klum's wedding to Tom Kaulitz and couldn't believe it when her ex posted pictures of himself in the same place.

A source told The Sun's Bizarre column: "Mel didn't know Stephen was there until she came home and friends pointed out his social media pictures.

"Given how toxic their relationship was, this kind of behaviour would have terrified her in the past.

"It could be viewed as menacing. But now she just sees it as pathetic and desperate that he can't seem to leave her alone.

"The island is so small, it's a surprise they didn't bump into each other. Maybe that was what he had in mind for the trip."

Mel and Stephen, 44 - who have daughter Madison, seven, together - divorced in 2017 and the Spice Girls star has claimed he was physically and emotionally abusive towards her and she believes she lost a lot throughout the 10 year marriage including her "self-respect".

Speaking to The Mail on Sunday's Event magazine, she said: "In the process of my marriage I lost my family, my friends, my self-respect and I almost lost my life. And for so long I felt ashamed. I thought I was stupid, that everything that happened was my fault. I had never heard of a coercive relationship. Even after I left him I never knew so many other women have almost exactly the same story to tell. It was only after my book came out that I saw emotional abuse is an epidemic that affects millions. It's the shame that makes you suffer in silence. But I am no longer ashamed."