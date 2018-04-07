More trouble for Race 3

As Salman Khan stands guilty before the court, the Bishnoi community has sounded a quiet warning to distributors and exhibitors in Rajasthan to not screen any of Salman Khan’s films starting with Race 3.

“There has not been any official communication received sent so far, but the community who has been celebrating Salman’s conviction has already told some distributors in the Rajasthan circuit not to screen the film as he is guilty of killing a black buck. The Bishnois have given their lives to save trees in Rajasthan and will go out of their way to stop the release of Race 3 in the state,” inform well placed trade sources.

Interestingly three corporate houses have evinced interest in taking over the Ramesh Taurani produced project. Race was bankrolled and released by Tauranis themselves, while Race 2 was produced by Ramesh Taurani and bankrolled by UTV.

“The third part however is much bigger with Salman Khan replacing Saif Ali Khan and the makers have been negotiating with three corporate houses, with one of them already having made an offer. It will be interesting to see what price they offer now to the film because they stand a huge risk releasing in Rajasthan after seeing what happened to Viacom’s Padmaavat in that state,” informs the source.

Race 3 also stars Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah in lead roles and 10 per cent work on the film is pending.