No good scripts for sequels: Akshay

By Sanskriti Media

One of Akshay Kumar’s successful and critically acclaimed films have been OMG:Oh My God which starred Paresh Rawal in the lead role with the Khiladi actor reprising the role of God in the movie. But then the actor who has been keen to work on a sequel to the film has not found any story riveting enough to go ahead with taking the franchise ahead.

“I have been trying to get a sequel done for Oh My God but have not been successful thus far. I have not got a good script as yet. I have heard four scripts but none have impressed me as yet. When I get a good script, I will do a sequel to the film,” he says.

OMG was about an antique dealer played by Paresh Rawal whose shop gets destroyed in an earthquake and how he struggles to get his insurance claim and his encounters with the Godmen.

Similarly, the sequel to Rowdy Rathore also is in the pipeline but has been held up because of a lack of good story. “I want to do a Rowdy Rathore 2. (The first part Rowdy Rathore was produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and directed by Prabhu Deva) I have heard three scripts, but none of the stories are relatable to the first part,” says the actor who has kickstarted promotions for his next release Gold, on Independent India’s quest for a hockey gold in the Olympics.