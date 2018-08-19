Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas engagement bash

By M/s Sanskriti Media and Bang

Nick Jonas has confirmed his engagement to Priyanka Chopra with a sweet picture of him and the "future Mrs Jonas". (Instagram)

The 25-year-old singer proposed to the 36-year-old actress during a romantic trip to London for her birthday last month and he finally confirmed that they are engaged by posting a picture of them together with Priyanka wearing her diamond ring.

Nick captioned the sweet image: "Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love."

She added the same picture and wrote: "Taken... with all my heart and soul."

