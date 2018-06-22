Selena Gomez returns to acting in new Instagram horror

Pop singer Selena Gomez has made her return to acting in a new short horror film for Instagram.

The 25-year-old former Disney Channel star teamed up with Canadian artist Petra Collins for the creepy flick titled, 'A Love Story' which has been created for Instagram's newly launched long-form video platform IGTV - which allows users to post videos up to an hour in length.

The director - who is good friends with Selena having collaborated on her music videos for 'Bad Liar' and 'Fetish' - took to her own Instagram account to reveal a series of behind-the-scenes shots and clips from her new 'American Horror Story'-esque project.

In one clip from the film, Selena can be seen playing with a mutilated face whilst lying naked in a bath.

The disturbing imagery continues with the pop singer sucking on an eyeball, shaving icing off her leg with a knife and casually lying by the legs of a woman whose face is made out of a dismembered fingers.

Selena has long been trying to break away from her clean-cut Disney image and this gory project follows on from her starring role in 2012 crime drama 'Spring Breakers'

Petra has previously admitted that she and Selena had been discussing for some time the possibility of them hooking up to shoot a horror project together because of their shared love of the genre.

The filmmaker said: "I love 'The Exorcist' and the things that come from inside you, the things that are a little more subtle, and things that you deal with from inwards, and I feel like it's something Selena and I both love talking about ... that topic is sort of dear to us."

However, fans of the 'Wolves' hitmaker don't seem too impressed with her horror film and have called on Selena to avoid any future projects with Petra.

One user on Instagram wrote: "Petra Collins you better get away from Selena Gomez. Don't influence her with your weird plans and behaviour."