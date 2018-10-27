Shah Rukh Khan scares away competition

By Sanskriti Media

Shah Rukh Khan may be a midget in the film Zero, but that has not dwarfed the film’s stature before the rest of the competition.

Aquaman, made at more than five times the budget of Zero was to clash with the film on December 21. The same was the case with the controversial film The Accidental Prime Minister. But now both these films have moved and have been preponed for release. While Aquaman will release on December 7, The Accidental Prime Minister will come on December 14.

“This invariably means that there will be a lot more screens available for Zero. The important point here is that some of the distributors for the Accidental Prime Minister and Zero are the same and they have decided to shift the dates to avoid cannibalisation of their business and they will be able to give Zero the kind of treatment it deserves as it is the most ambitious film by Shah Rukh Khan till date. The reports on Zero are also fabulous and the trailer will be out on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. This film will certainly be Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the King Khan status,” informs a trade source.

Zero is being made at a whopping cost of Rs 200 crore and distributors have lapped up four out of the multiple territories at stage of around Rs 40 crore already including Delhi-UP, Central Provinces (CP), (Central India) CI and Rajasthan.

Interestingly in a first, Twitter has allowed a character Bauaa Singh of Shah Rukh Khan to be verified and the verified character is now interacting and posting updates of the film. Shah Rukh Khan and director Aanand L Rai are now using Bauaa Singh to promote the film now.

Ostensibly that is one reason why little Shah Rukh Khan is scaring the competition away.