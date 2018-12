By M/s Sanskriti Media

Aishwarya Rai at ad shoot

Kareena Kapoor at the gym

Kangana Ranaut

Alia Bhatt at Nickelodeon.

Deepika Padukone at Nickelodeon event

Kajol

Kareena Kapoor post a shoot In Bandra.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani

Disha Patani

Song launch of Zero with Katrina Kaif

Janhvi Kapoor

Shah Rukh Khan snapped during Zero promotion.