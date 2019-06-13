Spotted: Dia Mirza, Aryan Khan, Amitabh Bachchan...

By Staff/M/s Sanskriti Media

Amitabh Bachchan (AFP)

Dia Mirza (L) and actor Mohit Raina (R) pose during the promotion of the upcoming Zee5's web series 'Kaafir', at a hotel in Amritsar. (AFP)

Aryan Khan

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Shanaya Kapoor

Sidharth Malhotra

Aishwarya Rai

Elena Fernandes and Ranbir Kapoor

Priyanka Chopra snapped post meeting in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan holds his son, next to US television host David Letterman (L) in Mumbai. (AFP)

Photo: AFP

Malaika Arora

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber.

Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina Photos: M/s Sanskriti Media

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are in Tuscany. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive at the premiere for the documentary "Chasing Happiness" in Los Angeles, California, US. (Reuters)

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Photo: Sanskriti Media

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu Photo: Sanskriti Media