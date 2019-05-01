The wait for SRK gets longer

By Sanskriti Media

King Khan had earlier said in an interaction with the media that he would decide his next act by June, but the Zero hero seems to have given it the pass for the time being.

“I have no plans to act at the moment. I had said earlier that I will try and decide by June, but I think that will have to wait. Normally when I finish one film, I start off planning on another one and I am on in it three four months. But this time, I did not feel like it. I felt that I should take out time and watch films, listen to scripts and read books. My children are in college. Suhana is studying and this will probably be Aryan’s last year in college. Hence, I want to spend more time with family,” said Shah Rukh Khan in an interaction.

The actor added that he would work only when he feels like it again. “I am not feeling like it again. I am hearing many stories. I have heard over 15 to 20 scripts now and I have liked two or three of them. But I have not decided when I will do them. But whenever I do take a decision. I will start off immediately. I have not taken a decision, emotionally as yet though mentally I know what I want to do,” he added.