Veteran Indian filmmaker and actor K Bhagyaraj dies of heart attack

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Bhagyaraj wrote and directed more than 25 films, many of them went on to become superhits.

K Bhagyaraj, Indian filmmaker, actor and screenwriter who was predominantly active in Tamil films, died in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, after suffering a heart attack on Saturday.

Bhagyaraj, 73, is survived by his wife actress Poornima Jayaram and two children, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and daughter Sharanya Bhagyaraj.

Born in 1953, Bhagyaraj began his career as an assistant director to the late filmmaker Bharathiraja and went on to become one of Tamil cinema’s most well-known screenwriters.

Bhagyaraj wrote and directed more than 25 films, many of them went on to become superhits. Some of the most celebrated Tamil hit films he directed include Munthanai Mudichu, Antha 7 Naalkal, Dhaavani kanavugal, Oru Kaithiyin Diary, Darling Darling and Chinna Veedu. His films were noted for their humorous content as well as socially relevant themes. He was also a versatile actor and essayed roles in over 75 films.

His Hindi remakes include Masterji (Remake of Tamil film Munthanai Mudichu with Rajesh Khanna in the lead), Mr Bechara (Tamil film Veetla Visheshanga with Anil Kapoor) and Akhree Rashta (Remake of Oru Kaidiyin Diary) starring Amitabh Bachchan.