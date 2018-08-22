Why Ranbir refused to star with Ranveer?

By Sanskriti Media

Ranbir Kapoor in a recent interview admitted that one of the actors he was looking forward to work with was Ranveer Singh. Interestingly they share a common link. Ranveer’s girlfriend and wife to be – Deepika Padukone is Ranbir Kapoor’s ex-girlfriend and they parted on a bad note. But then they patched up as friends and colleagues and even worked in two films after their patch up – Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Tamasha.

But then Ranbir was offered the role of Dara Shukoh in Karan Johar’s most ambitious project till date called Takht. Takht is the tale of the Mughal Empire in India and is slated to be the biggest film ever to come out of Bollywood thus far.

It was but obvious that Karan would have wanted two of the best stars in Bollywood – Ranveer and Ranbir to star in it.

But despite liking the script, Ranbir could not do the film. The reason had nothing to do with his co stars we are told. But then Ranbir is extremely busy now with one of Karan’s own production Brahmastra which is again a very huge project to be made in three parts. Secondly Ranbir has other projects like Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera apart from a film with Ajay Devgn to be directed by Luv Ranjan.

Ranbir’s loss was actor Vicky Kaushal’s gain. Vicky has had a fabulous run recently with films like Raazi with Alia Bhatt and Sanju with Ranbir Kapoor in his kitty.