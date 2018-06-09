RTA endorses final design of bus stations serving Expo 2020

The Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, chaired by Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, has endorsed the final design of public bus stations that serves Expo 2020.

The Project covers the construction of 14 bus passengers’ stations in addition to one bus depot at Al Quoz. The stations will meet the needs of public bus service for main Expo 2020 activities and related events, and they will be integrated into the Dubai Bus network after the event.

"The construction of bus stations complements RTA’s efforts to improve the infrastructure of mass transit systems with the aim of encouraging people to use public transport in their daily travels. It is also part of RTA’s master plan for addressing the needs of hosting Expo 2020 in Dubai, and ensuring safe and smooth transport for main Expo activities and related events," said Al Tayer.

"The plan includes the development of roads network and junctions for serving Expo and constructing Route 2020 involving the extension of Dubai Metro Red Line 15 km from Nakheel Harbour and Tower Station to the site of Expo. It also covers the development of public transport routes and systems for serving Expo such as transporting visitors on green buses from key assembly areas in Dubai to the site of Expo. It also involves the deployment of taxis for visitors along with associated taxi ranks to ensure streamlined traffic," he added.

Locations of stations have been carefully selected to meet the needs of highly populated residential areas to achieve higher customers satisfaction rating, he explained, adding that the project encompasses the construction of three permanent stations at the Business Bay, Jebel Ali and Al Baraha in addition to five temporary new stations at Dubai Silicon Oasis, Global Village, Meydan, Palm Jumeirah and Al Jadaf.

It also covers improvements of six existing stations, Etisalat, Union Square, and Al Ghubaiba besides upgrading bus facilities at Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport. The project also includes the construction of a bus depot at Al Quoz.

"The new design of bus stations meets the existing and future needs and operational requirements of public bus services in terms of the number of riders, journeys and stops. It also meets bus refilling and washing station in future. The Project is compatible with the Dubai Universal Design Code for People of Determination. The theme of the architectural design is inspired by natural elements from the UAE environment. It features a modern design style that combines the practical interior with the distinctive exterior appearance. The construction elements were transpired and employed to serve and form an integral part of the architectural design, while taking into consideration the use of a suitable architectural theme for building models," Al Tayer concluded.