Schools bring the themes of Expo 2020 to life

By Staff

Students and educators across the UAE have held a week of activities to celebrate Two Years To Go until Expo 2020 Dubai.

Supported by the Ministry of Education, ‘Expo Week’ began on 21 October, 2018, the day after Expo 2020 marked the start of its two-year countdown with a community event in Burj Park, Dubai.

During five jam-packed days of learning, engagement and fun, students from 50 schools explored Expo’s theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, and its three key subthemes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability.

Alya Al-Ali, Director – Expo School Programme, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “By working closely with UAE schools, we are building knowledge and excitement among young people ahead of the next World Expo, while highlighting its significance for their generation.

“We have received wonderful feedback from teachers and students about Expo Week, and we look forward to collaborating on many more fun, novel and enjoyable student-led activities on the journey to 2020 and beyond.”

A dedicated team worked with teacher coordinators and students from participating schools, who were crucial for the initiative, organising a series of exciting learning-based activities, including Expo-themed assemblies, workshops, arts and crafts, plays and competitions. They will continue to take an active part in the journey to 2020 by forming Expo 2020 clubs and organising further intramural activities to celebrate the biggest event in the history of the UAE.