Spectacular new drone footage from Dubai Expo 2020 site

By Neil Grayson

The heart of Expo 2020 Dubai is coming to life. This spectacular video showcases this month’s bird’s eye footage of the latest progress on site and how the theme districts are all emerging to deliver Expo 2020 to the world.

Expo 2020 in Dubai will happen between 20th October 2020 and 10th April 2021. The Expo site you see here, which will cover a total of 438 hectares, is located in the Dubai South district near the Al Maktoum International Airport.

The Expo 2020 Dubai is being organised under the theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, with this being expressed in three themes: mobility, sustainability and opportunity.