Abu Dhabi Doctors Save Young Girl from Rare Life-Threatening Illness

SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, on Wednesday announced the recovery of young girl Mayar Al Balushi, who survived a rare and life-threatening medical condition thanks to the expert care provided at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC).

According to SEHA, the girl's condition deteriorated rapidly, resulting in the development of secondary haemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) – a severe and potentially fatal hyper-inflammatory immune response requiring urgent and highly specialised care.

The medical team adjusted the treatment plan to include intravenous immunoglobulin, plasma exchange, high-dose steroids, anakinra, intrathecal methotrexate, broad-spectrum antibiotics and supportive therapy.

A distinguished team of consultant doctors and specialists in paediatric intensive care, gastroenterology, haematology, neurology, rheumatology, infectious diseases, nephrology, immunology, metabolic genetics and general paediatrics contributed to the advanced treatment. Their combined expertise formed a unified team that played a decisive role in saving the girl’s life.

As part of SEHA and PureHealth, SKMC is advancing paediatric healthcare in the UAE through its partnership with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in the United States. This partnership is helping to establish a leading paediatric centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi, combining regional expertise with international leaders in paediatric care, research and education.