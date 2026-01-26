“Abu Dhabi Leads the World in IVF Excellence” 2nd International Ferticlinic Fertility & IVF Conference Kicks off at Abu Dhabi

Global experts convene at 2nd IFFIC to shape the future of fertility, innovation, and patient-centered care.

The 2nd International Ferticlinic Fertility & IVF Conference (2nd IFFIC) kicked off in Abu Dhabi today, marking a premier global scientific event that underscores the emirate’s position as a leading international hub for reproductive medicine and advanced fertility care. On its first day, the conference drew more than 2,000 visitors and featured over 65 international speakers, including leading experts, physicians, policymakers, researchers, and healthcare leaders, who gathered to discuss the future of fertility treatments and medical innovation, and to promote the principles of patient-centered healthcare.

Themed “Abu Dhabi Leads the World in IVF Excellence”, the conference reflects the emirate’s rapid progress in assisted reproductive technologies, underpinned by strong clinical outcomes, robust regulatory frameworks, and a forward-looking vision grounded in scientific research, innovation, and ethical practice, positioning Abu Dhabi at the forefront of global fertility innovation

The conference agenda presents a comprehensive and forward-thinking program that blends scientific excellence with practical insight. Over the two days, participants will engage in interactive sessions with leading fertility experts in reproductive medicine, exploring the latest clinical advances and taking part in hands-on learning experiences that reflect the rapidly evolving landscape of fertility care and medical innovation.

The program features a series of high-level keynote sessions delivered by national and international health leaders who have contributed to shaping the future of healthcare and medical innovation. It also includes in-depth scientific sessions addressing advances in IVF, fertility preservation, genetics, fetal medicine, and the management of complex reproductive cases. In addition, the conference will host focused discussions on the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in fertility care, examining both its promising opportunities and the most pressing challenges associated with its application.

Ahead of the main conference, IVF experts and clinicians participated in hands-on workshops on ultrasound, fetal medicine, and colposcopy. The program will conclude with abstract presentations and scientific awards, providing a global platform for clinicians, researchers, and emerging scientists to showcase their work and share their research contributions.

Highlighting the significance of the event, Dr. Nagwan Ahmed, Conference President, Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Infertility, and Head of the Academics and Research Department at Ferticlinic Group, said: “The 2nd International Ferticlinic Fertility & IVF Conference reflects Abu Dhabi’s remarkable progress in reproductive medicine. This conference is designed not only to showcase scientific excellence, but also to foster global collaboration, support scientific research, and help shape the future of IVF through innovation, ethical practices, and patient-centered care.”

Dr. Elsamawal El Hakim, Chief Executive Officer and Medical Director of the Ferticlinic Group, said: “Abu Dhabi has succeeded in building an integrated health ecosystem that combines clinical excellence, strong regulatory governance, innovation, and an enhanced patient experience. Through this scientific gathering, we aim to further solidify Abu Dhabi’s position as a global benchmark in IVF, research, and fertility education, while contributing to the advancement of sustainable healthcare both locally and internationally.”

Abu Dhabi’s leadership in IVF is driven by an integrated healthcare ecosystem that prioritizes patient safety, quality outcomes, data transparency, and continuous innovation. The emirate has emerged as a preferred global destination for fertility treatment, combining advanced medical infrastructure with internationally aligned standards and multicultural expertise.

The 2nd IFFIC further supports Abu Dhabi’s ambition to evolve beyond a treatment destination into a global knowledge and innovation hub for reproductive medicine, strengthening collaboration among healthcare providers, academic institutions, researchers, and policymakers. The conference attracted international delegates, speakers, and decision-makers from around the world, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global capital for IVF excellence and medical tourism.

About the Conference

The International Ferticlinic Fertility & IVF Conference (IFFIC) is an annual specialized scientific platform dedicated to advancing reproductive medicine through education, research, and innovation. Designed as a global forum for the exchange of knowledge and expertise, the conference brings together leading experts, physicians, and policymakers to address the most pressing challenges and emerging opportunities in fertility care. Building on the success of its inaugural edition, the second conference expands its international reach, deepens its scientific content, and strengthens its strategic global impact.