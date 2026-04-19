Ajman Municipality boosts environmental testing by 38% in support of 2030 vision

Health

Expanded laboratory analysis strengthens public health protection and environmental monitoring across the emirate

The testing programme covered a wide range of sectors, including 72 seawater samples to monitor water quality, 28 groundwater and agricultural samples, and 73 cosmetic products. An additional 323 environmental samples were analysed as part of a comprehensive monitoring system designed to detect pollutants across the emirate.

Ajman: The Environmental Laboratory of Ajman’s Municipality and Planning Department analysed 496 samples during the first quarter of 2026, marking a 38% increase compared with the same period last year. The expansion supports Ajman’s 2030 Vision, which aims to protect public health and preserve the environment through strengthened regulatory oversight.

The testing programme covered a wide range of sectors, including 72 seawater samples to monitor water quality, 28 groundwater and agricultural samples, and 73 cosmetic products. An additional 323 environmental samples were analysed as part of a comprehensive monitoring system designed to detect pollutants across the emirate.

Dr Khalid Maeen Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Public Health and Environment Sector, said the expanded testing provides essential scientific data needed to safeguard the community and ensure environmental safety.

To support these efforts, the laboratory has integrated advanced technologies and international quality standards, including ISO/IEC 17025, alongside a new Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). The software manages laboratory samples, data, workflows and equipment, helping to improve efficiency, accuracy and regulatory compliance, while accelerating the delivery of results.