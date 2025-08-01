Al Jalila Foundation, DIAC join forces to support transformative healthcare

Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, has announced a strategic partnership with the Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC), the largest arbitral institution in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, to strengthen community outreach and advance health initiatives through joint charitable efforts.

The collaboration will bring together the healthcare and legal sectors in support of Al Jalila Foundation’s mission through community engagement, donor outreach, and awareness initiatives.

As part of the agreement, DIAC’s name will be added to Al Jalila Foundation’s donor recognition wall, commemorating their contribution, and the Foundation will be recognised as a charitable partner across DIAC’s communication channels.

The agreement reflects the goals of the UAE Year of Community and highlights both organisations’ commitment to creating sustainable impact. By strengthening cross-sector collaboration, the initiative supports national efforts to promote a collective sense of social responsibility.

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said, “We are proud to partner with DIAC in a collaboration that reflects our shared vision of building a healthier and more compassionate society. Their support enables us to expand our reach and deepen our impact within the community.”

He added, “Strategic alliances like this are key to our mission. They allow us to work across sectors, leverage expertise and create sustainable, lasting change in people’s lives.”

Jehad Kazim, Executive Director of DIAC, said, "Our partnership with Al Jalila Foundation reflects DIAC’s commitment to supporting initiatives that strengthen our communities. Together, we’re bringing the legal and healthcare sectors closer to address shared challenges and deliver meaningful benefits. This collaboration marks an important step in our efforts to contribute to a healthier, more connected society.”