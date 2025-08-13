Al Jalila Foundation Supports 60 Organ Transplant Patients

Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, announced that it has contributed to saving the lives of 60 patients by supporting organ transplant surgeries as part of the first and second editions of the Your Donation Saves Lives campaign.

The announcement coincides with World Organ Donation Day, observed annually on 13 August, and reflects the Foundation’s long-term commitment to supporting patients with organ failure and fostering a culture of organ donation as a humanitarian value.

Since its launch in April 2021, the campaign has supported 60 transplant procedures, including 53 kidney transplants and 7 liver transplants. Among these are 24 children with kidney failure and 5 children with liver failure. As part of this program, the Foundation continues to support more than 65 patients with life-saving transplants, who are unable to access or afford specialized care.

These efforts are aligned with the goals of HAYAT, the National Program for Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation and are carried out in partnership with Dubai Health’s integrated academic health system.

From Campaign to Permanent Program

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, announced that the Your Donation Saves Lives campaign has now evolved into a permanent initiative under the Foundation’s A’awen program, which provides financial assistance to patients in need of critical medical treatment across the UAE, a step that aligns with Dubai Health’s commitment, “Patient First”.

“On World Organ Donation Day, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting patients with organ failure and extend our heartfelt thanks to the generous donors, individuals and institutions alike, who contributed to both the first and second editions of the Your Donation Saves Lives campaign. Their support represents a powerful model of human solidarity, with the first edition alone helping to fund nearly 30% of all organ transplants performed in Dubai,” said Dr. Al Zarooni.

He also extended his appreciation to living organ donors and to the families of deceased donors, saying: “Your compassion has given others a second chance at life. We thank you for your extraordinary generosity.”

Ensuring Safe, Successful Transplants

Dr. Ashraf Al Hinnawi, Consultant Transplant Surgeon at Dubai Health, explained that the medical team works collaboratively to thoroughly evaluate both the donor and the recipient before transplantation, ensuring the highest possible long-term success rates.

“We conduct comprehensive assessments of kidney function and immune compatibility between the donor and recipient, along with detailed medical and surgical evaluations that include lab tests and imaging studies to ensure the success of the transplant. We also follow up with patients regularly after the procedure to ensure adherence to the treatment plan and to closely monitor kidney function.”

Regarding living donors, Dr. Al Hinnawi noted that they undergo meticulous evaluations, including assessment of the kidneys, functional testing, and screening for any infectious or cancerous conditions, in addition to psychological and social assessments.

He added that all cases are reviewed by a multidisciplinary medical committee to determine donor eligibility, ensuring the highest levels of safety for both donor and recipient.

A Lifeline for Patients in Need

Al Jalila Foundation continues to welcome donations through A’awen, offering individuals and organizations the opportunity to fund life-changing programs that enhance well-being and provide essential medical care.

The first edition of the campaign was launched in April 2021 in collaboration with Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, and Emarat Al Youm newspaper. The second edition took place in September 2024 and concluded in December of the same year, as part of a collaboration between the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, Al Jalila Foundation, and Emarat Al Youm newspaper.

Transplant surgeries were conducted in partnership with Dubai Health’s Dubai Hospital and Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, alongside Mediclinic City Hospital and King’s College Hospital London in Dubai.

Stories of Hope

Yousef’s New Beginning

Among the beneficiaries of the campaign, is the child Yousef Jashim, who underwent a kidney transplant with the support of Al Jalila Foundation. Yousef suffered from constant fatigue and recurring pain and was undergoing regular dialysis sessions that significantly affected his daily life and imposed strict dietary restrictions. When he turned fourteen, the doctors informed his family of the necessity of a kidney transplant as an essential step in his treatment journey.

Al Jalila Foundation’s support was instrumental, helping the family cover the cost of the surgery.

Following the transplant, Yousef’s life transformed. He regained his energy and no longer required dialysis.

His mother expressed deep gratitude to Al Jalila Foundation, the medical teams involved in his care, and the wider community whose support helped save her son’s life.

Roula’s Healing Journey

Roula Tabba’a is also among the beneficiaries of the campaign, following a long journey with kidney failure. She underwent dialysis three times a week, which caused severe physical and emotional exhaustion. Her condition was first diagnosed in 2016, and she underwent several surgeries.

Al Jalila Foundation covered the cost of her dialysis sessions and medical tests, eventually supporting her inclusion in the kidney transplant program.

After years of waiting, Roula received a life-changing call from the medical team confirming that she had been approved for the procedure. Thanks to the dedication of the medical staff, the transplant was successful.

Her life was completely transformed following the surgery, she no longer needed dialysis and regained her ability to move freely, travel, and live independently.

Roula expressed her deep gratitude to Al Jalila Foundation, saying its support not only saved her life, but also restored hope and stability for her entire family.