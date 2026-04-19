Al Qassimi hospital introduces Ultreon 3.0 coronary imaging programme, a first in the Middle East

Health

Advanced light and infrared technology enhances heart disease diagnosis and patient outcomes in Sharjah

The programme combines light and infrared radiation to provide an exceptionally detailed view of arterial structures. Among its most notable features are the ability to perform imaging without the use of contrast dye and a procedure time of less than one second.

Sharjah: Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah, part of Emirates Health Services (EHS), has announced the launch of the latest coronary angiography programme, Ultreon 3.0, a fourth‑generation, high‑resolution imaging technology that uses light and infrared light. The initiative marks a first in the Middle East and reflects EHS’s commitment to adopting advanced medical solutions to enhance diagnostic accuracy and the quality of cardiac care.

Dr Arif Al‑Nouriani, Executive Director and Head of the Heart Centre at Al Qassimi Hospital, said the introduction of the new programme represents a qualitative leap in the diagnosis of coronary artery disease. He explained that it offers one of the world’s most advanced levels of imaging accuracy for detecting arterial narrowing and hardening. The programme combines light and infrared radiation to provide an exceptionally detailed view of arterial structures. Among its most notable features are the ability to perform imaging without the use of contrast dye and a procedure time of less than one second.

Dr Al‑Nouriani noted that the programme uses artificial intelligence technologies for advanced data analysis. It accurately determines the degree of arterial narrowing and measures physiological blood‑flow velocity, achieving an accuracy rate of around 82% compared with traditional methods. This enables a comprehensive assessment that combines diagnostic imaging with functional analysis at the same time, as well as the identification of fatty and calcified plaque build‑up, representing a major advance in the diagnosis of heart and coronary artery diseases.

The Heart Centre at Al Qassimi Hospital has already begun using the programme and has treated two Emirati patients, with initial results demonstrating high levels of accuracy and efficiency. The programme is expected to improve patient outcomes by reducing cardiac stent failure rates in both the short and long term, positively affecting mortality rates and lowering hospital readmissions, while enhancing patients’ overall quality of life.

The adoption of this advanced programme aligns with EHS’s strategy to develop specialised and precise services through the use of the latest medical innovations and smart technologies. This approach reinforces the UAE’s leading position in the healthcare sector and strengthens its status as a regional hub for high‑quality healthcare services.