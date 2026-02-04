Al Zahra Hospital Dubai introduces Next-Generation Photon-Counting CT Technology in the UAE

Al Zahra Hospital Dubai has announced the installation of the NAEOTOM Alpha photon-counting computed tomography (CT) system from Siemens Healthineers, marking an important step in expanding its advanced diagnostic imaging capabilities.

Photon-counting CT represents a new generation of CT technology that differs from conventional CT by detecting and counting individual X-ray photons. This approach enables improved spatial resolution, reduced image noise, and access to spectral information with every scan, supporting more detailed anatomical and functional assessment across a wide range of clinical applications.

Advancing Image Quality and Diagnostic Confidence

Compared to traditional CT systems, photon-counting CT allows for higher spatial resolution, supporting the visualization of fine anatomical details while reducing common artifacts. Built-in spectral imaging enables clinicians to differentiate materials such as iodine, calcium, and soft tissue within a single scan, without the need for additional imaging protocols.

These capabilities can support improved diagnostic confidence, particularly in complex clinical cases where image clarity is critical.

Supporting Patient Safety Through Dose Efficiency

The NAEOTOM Alpha is designed to deliver high image quality at lower radiation dose levels compared to conventional CT systems. This feature is especially relevant for pediatric and young patients, cardiac imaging, and patients requiring repeated follow-up examinations. The system can also support contrast dose optimization, which may benefit patients with renal impairment or other risk factors.

Expanding Capabilities in Cardiac and Neurovascular Imaging

In cardiac imaging, photon-counting CT supports coronary CT angiography in patients who have traditionally been challenging to image, such as those with high coronary calcium, elevated body mass index, or higher heart rates. Clinical experience has shown that improved spatial resolution may support more accurate assessment of coronary artery disease and assist clinicians in treatment planning.

In stroke and neurovascular imaging, the system’s fast acquisition, high resolution, and AI-enabled software support timely evaluation of vascular structures and brain perfusion, contributing to faster clinical decision-making in time-sensitive cases.

Broad Clinical Applications Across Specialties

Beyond cardiology and neurology, photon-counting CT supports a wide range of clinical applications including musculoskeletal imaging, oncology, and abdominal imaging. The technology enables clearer visualization of fractures, implants, tumors, and complex lesions, even in patients with higher body mass index, often within a single comprehensive scan.

Strengthening Advanced Care in Dubai

Commenting on the introduction of the technology, Dr Amr Aly, Chief Medical Officer at Al Zahra Hospital Dubai, said:

“The addition of photon-counting CT technology reflects our ongoing investment in advanced diagnostic solutions that support clinical accuracy and patient safety. This system enhances our ability to deliver precise imaging across multiple specialties and supports informed clinical decision-making.”

The installation aligns with Dubai’s broader healthcare ambitions by supporting access to advanced diagnostic technologies and reinforcing the emirate’s position as a regional hub for specialized medical care.

---

About Al Zahra Hospital Dubai

Al Zahra Hospital Dubai is a leading private healthcare provider in the UAE, offering comprehensive medical and surgical services across a wide range of specialties. Equipped with advanced medical technologies and supported by a multidisciplinary team of internationally trained consultants, the hospital is committed to delivering patient-centered care aligned with international standards and best practices.