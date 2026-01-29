Al Zahra Hospital Dubai Marks First Commercial Use of Blenrep in the Gulf Region

Al Zahra Hospital Dubai has achieved a significant milestone in advanced cancer care with the successful administration of Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin) to a patient with relapsed multiple myeloma, marking the first commercial use of this therapy in the Gulf region.

This achievement underscores Al Zahra Hospital Dubai’s ongoing commitment to advancing hematology-oncology care and providing patients with access to the latest evidence-based treatments approved for complex and resistant cancers.

Blenrep is an innovative antibody–drug conjugate designed for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have limited treatment options. Its availability at Al Zahra Hospital Dubai reflects the hospital’s dedication to adopting advanced therapies that align with global standards of care.

The successful administration of this treatment was made possible through close collaboration between the hematology-oncology team, pharmacy services, and nursing staff, ensuring safe preparation, delivery, and patient monitoring in line with international clinical protocols.

“This milestone reflects not only clinical progress, but also the strength of multidisciplinary teamwork at Al Zahra Hospital Dubai,” said Wesam Alsakkaf, Consultant Hematologist/ Oncology

“Our focus remains on expanding access to innovative therapies that can make a meaningful difference in patients’ lives.”

With this first-in-the-region achievement, Al Zahra Hospital Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a leading center for advanced oncology care in the UAE and the wider region.

