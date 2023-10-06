Bedbugs: A Bug Causing Panic in France and Worldwide

Following the worsening crisis of bedbug infestations in France and the associated concerns, which could disrupt normal life due to its rapid spread, it has been detected at airports, schools, homes, public transportation, and more.

The recent spread of bedbugs in public places in Paris has caused panic in the past few days, and this fear has quickly spread to many countries worldwide. Bloodsucking insects have been spotted on the Paris Metro, high-speed trains, Charles de Gaulle Airport, as well as hospitals, cinemas, and hotels in the French capital. Many French citizens have shared photos and videos of these insects on social media.

Media coverage has not stopped at the bedbugs' migration from Paris to other countries. Some countries have announced "preventive" measures to curb the spread of these harmful insects that have spread in Paris.

Bedbugs are troublesome household pests, tiny parasitic insects that can pose potential health risks to all family members. They feed on blood, using a tube-like structure to penetrate the skin. They are usually most active during human sleep at night or in the early morning. Bedbug bites can occur anywhere on the body but are often found on exposed areas such as hands, face, neck, shoulders, arms, and legs.

Bedbugs are wingless, small insects with a reddish-brown color, ranging in size from 4 to 7 mm. They feed exclusively on blood and require "regular blood meals" to survive and continue growing.

Human blood is not the only target for these insects; they also attack various types of animals, including poultry and other birds.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the U.S. Department of Agriculture consider bedbugs a "public health pest."

However, bedbugs do not transmit or spread diseases, but they can cause severe itching and skin sensitivity in some people, according to the EPA. They can also be a source of annoyance, often leading to psychological distress, sleep problems, anxiety, and depression.

Preventing and controlling the spread of these insects requires maintaining cleanliness, sanitizing clothing and personal items before returning from travel, especially in areas where bedbug infestations have been reported.

Cleaning clothes and fabrics that have come into contact with bedbugs by placing them in a plastic bag containing insecticides and exposing them to sunlight for 48 hours before washing them in hot water (48 degrees Celsius) and then drying them.

Cleaning the home or areas where bedbugs have been detected may require the assistance of companies specializing in health preservation.

