Burjeel Holdings Partners with US-Based Paige to Deploy FDA-Approved AI in Cancer Diagnostics Across MENA

Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare provider in the MENA region, has announced a strategic partnership with Paige, a US-based leader in next-generation AI technology. The collaboration aims to enhance access to advanced cancer diagnostics by deploying Paige’s AI-powered solutions across Burjeel’s healthcare network. It also seeks to address the global shortage of pathologists and accelerate access to rapid, reliable cancer diagnostics, particularly in underserved communities and emerging markets. The collaboration was announced during Abu Dhabi Global Health week in the presence of Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings.

Paige has developed a suite of AI applications that support diagnostic decision making in cancer pathology. Paige Prostate Detect*, a key component of the suite, is the first FDA-approved AI algorithm, that works by detecting prostate cancer in core-needle biopsies. With this partnership, Burjeel Holdings will become one of the first in the region to offer these AI-powered diagnostic tools, reinforcing its commitment to delivering timely and accessible cancer care. Paige’s solutions are designed to augment the capabilities of pathologists, streamline workflows, and boost diagnostic confidence, ultimately resulting in better outcomes for patients. The partnership represents a significant step toward the democratization of advanced care, ensuring that even the most advanced technologies reach patients who need them most.

“Our collaboration with Paige represents a transformative step in delivering cancer diagnostics across our network. By incorporating next-gen AI into our pathology services, we aim to enhance the speed and accuracy of cancer diagnosis, enabling more effective treatment decisions. This partnership also reflects our mission to bring world-class, technology-enabled care to emerging markets,” said John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings.

Paige has earned multiple regulatory achievements in AI for pathology, including FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for Paige PanCancer Detect, Paige Breast Lymph Node, and Paige Prostate Detect. Burjeel Holdings will deploy these AI applications along with Paige OmniScreen, which simultaneously screens over 1,600 molecular biomarkers to support comprehensive cancer diagnosis and more personalized treatment.

“Burjeel Holdings’ commitment to innovation and equitable care across the MENA region makes them a powerful ally in helping us close diagnostic gaps and bring the benefits of our AI technology to more patients, faster. This partnership helps deliver on our mission to make next-generation cancer diagnostics accessible worldwide and aligns with our vision to standardize access to cutting-edge diagnostics on a global scale,” said Peter Hamilton, General Manager of Diagnostics, Paige.

The partnership marks a key milestone in positioning Burjeel Holdings as a regional hub for AI-enabled pathology, with the potential to scale this transformative technology across MENA and beyond.

