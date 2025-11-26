Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital Dubai and Orthocure Announce Strategic Collaboration to Elevate Orthopedic Excellence in the Region

Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital (CMC), Dubai’s luxury and state-of-the-art healthcare destination, has officially announced a strategic partnership with Orthocure aimed at redefining the future of orthopedics and musculoskeletal care in Dubai and beyond.

Under this collaboration, integrating Orthocure’s decade-long expertise in specialized orthopedic care with CMC’s advanced surgical capabilities, cutting-edge technology, and world-class clinical environment. This partnership is set to strengthen the department’s capabilities, expand its subspecialties, and accelerate its growth as one of the region’s most advanced orthopedic hubs.

By combining CMC’s internationally recognized medical infrastructure and five-star patient experience with Orthocure’s innovative care model, sports surgery leadership, and expertise in spine surgery and regenerative medicine, the collaboration aims to establish Dubai as a regional reference in orthopedics. Patients will benefit from a unified ecosystem that delivers precision, innovation, and seamless integrated care — from diagnosis and advanced imaging to surgical treatment and rehabilitation.

Mr. Mark Adams, CEO of CMC Dubai, commented: “This collaboration reflects our continuous commitment to raising the standards of healthcare in the region. By partnering with Orthocure, we are enhancing the depth and breadth of our orthopedic services, ensuring our patients receive exceptional, world-class care.”

Dr. Ali Albelooshi of Orthocure stated: “Orthocure has built a strong reputation in the UAE for specialized orthopedic care. Joining forces with CMC Dubai allows us to deliver our expertise on a larger scale, supported by one of the region’s most advanced medical environments.”

Dr. Saeed Al Thani added: “This partnership will significantly strengthen the orthopedic department and support its growth across all subspecialties — from sports medicine to spine and regenerative treatments. Together, we are shaping the future of orthopedic care in the UAE.”

This milestone partnership reinforces CMC Dubai’s mission to deliver world-class medical excellence and marks a new era in transforming orthopedic and musculoskeletal care for patients across the region.