Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Uses New, Less Invasive Treatment for Heart Condition

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has become the first hospital in the Middle East to successfully implant a pioneering technology to treat a serious and life-threatening heart and blood vessel condition.

The Thoracic Branch Endoprosthesis (TBE) device is used to treat complex Type B aortic dissection, a condition where a tear forms in the inner layer of the body's main artery (the aorta) and affects blood flow.

The breakthrough procedure, led by Dr. Houssam Younes, Division Chair of Vascular Surgery at the Heart, Vascular, and Thoracic Institute, repaired a dangerous tear and swelling in a major artery, without the need for the patient to undergo open-chest surgery. This minimally invasive approach helped the patient avoid significant risks such as stroke or nerve damage.

TBE preserves natural blood flow to the brain and left arm, significantly lowering stroke risk, and sparing patients the surgical trauma, graft complications, and nerve‐related injuries associated with open bypass repairs. Because its branched and customisable design can be tailored to each patient’s anatomy, the device ensures precise sealing, reduces the likelihood of repeated procedures, and facilitates earlier mobilisation, shorter intensive care stays, and a faster return to everyday life.

Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, Chief Executive Officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, “Successfully performing the Middle East’s first TBE implantation and doing so in an emergency setting demonstrates our readiness to deliver cutting-edge cardiovascular care to patients when they need them most. This milestone reinforces Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s position as a Centre of Excellence for Adult Cardiac Surgery, in addition to being a regional leader in complex, minimally invasive procedures that improve outcomes and recovery times for high-risk patients.”

Type B aortic dissections account for roughly 30-40 percent of the estimated 3-4 cases of aortic dissection per 100,000 people each year. Without treatment, complicated type B dissection leads to 25-30 percent in hospital mortality if left untreated.

Conventional thoracic endovascular aortic repair often covers the left subclavian artery - the main artery to the left arm, exposing up to 10 percent of patients to stroke or develop spinal‑cord injury unless an additional open bypass is performed.

The device’s branched design eliminates that step, achieving technical success rates above 95 percent and 30‑day mortality as low as 2-3 percent.

Dr. Houssam Younes said, “This next‑generation device allows us to treat life‑threatening problems, such as dissection and aneurysm, in a minimally invasive way without the need for an open-chest surgery, while preserving critical circulation to the arm and brain. For patients previously deemed too high‑risk for open-chest repair, TBE is a life-saving medical breakthrough, and we’re proud to serve the UAE and the wider region with such an advanced device.”