Complex Surgery Restores Health of Young Patient in Abu Dhabi

SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has announced the successful treatment and recovery of an 11-year-old girl who was diagnosed with a rare and serious craniofacial infection at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC).

What initially appeared to be a routine sinus infection progressed into a severe and potentially life-threatening condition. The patient developed osteomyelitis of the frontal bone and a swelling known as Pott’s puffy tumour, complicated by a subperiosteal abscess and an intracranial extradural abscess, requiring urgent, highly specialised surgical care.

The young patient had been suffering from persistent forehead pain, swelling and fatigue. Her parents observed that she was missing school, withdrawing from activities, and had lost her usual energy and joy. Following a comprehensive assessment by SKMC’s Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) department, the diagnosis was confirmed: acute bacterial rhinosinusitis with multiple serious complications.

Under the expert care of Dr. Remon Bazak, Consultant Otolaryngologist at SKMC, said, “This was a challenging case involving both infection and structural damage.”

Dr. Bazak added, “Our goal was not only to treat the disease but to restore the patient’s quality of life. I am proud of her strength and the success of her recovery.”

The surgery was successful. The patient’s pain resolved, her energy returned, and her forehead was reconstructed with excellent functional and cosmetic outcomes. She has since returned to school and resumed her normal daily activities.