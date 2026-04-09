DoH extends 24-hour services at 12 primary care centres

Health

The move ensures timely, integrated and patient-centric care while enhancing the healthcare system's capacity

Primary care centres in Mazyad and Sweihan, which operate around the clock, provide urgent care to community members. (For illustrative purposes only)

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), in collaboration with SEHA Clinics, a subsidiary of PureHealth, has extended the operating hours across several primary care centres to provide services on a 24-hour basis, with selected locations offering urgent care services.

The initiative ensures timely, integrated and patient-centric care while enhancing the healthcare system's capacity to meet the diverse needs of the community efficiently.

This expansion enables the adequate management of urgent cases, reducing the burden on hospital emergency departments, advancing patient experience, health outcomes and service sustainability.

Primary care centres in Mazyad and Sweihan, which operate around the clock, provide urgent care to community members. Ten additional centres across Al Ain and Abu Dhabi, Al Hili, Al Aamerah, Al Hayer, Neima, Al Quaa, Al Bateen, Al Zafaranah, Al Bahia, Madinat Mohammed Bin Zayed and Baniyas, have extended to 24-hour operations, in preparation for launching urgent care services in Q2 2026.

"Expanding access to care through around-the-clock operation of primary care centres, alongside strengthening urgent care services, marks a pivotal step in our journey to build a more resilient, proactive, and efficient healthcare system, one that continuously responds to the needs of individuals and families," said Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH.

She added, "Access to care that is both timely and convenient remains a core principle of quality healthcare, and this initiative will contribute to achieving that, allowing us to deliver improved health outcomes and enhanced patient experience, while strengthening the sustainability of healthcare services and advancing community health and quality of life for all."

Rashed Al Qubaisi, Group Chief Operating Officer of PureHealth, stated, "Several SEHA CLINICS now operate 24 hours a day, with urgent care integrated into selected centres, reflecting our ongoing commitment to delivering world-class healthcare and supporting long-term community health."

This approach demonstrates DoH's commitment to enhancing services in accordance with established regulatory frameworks and global best practices.

Selected primary care centres will expand their offerings to include urgent care services under the updated Emergency Departments, Urgent Care Centres standards, announced in October and November last year.

Primary care centres deliver comprehensive, personalised and preventive services, including chronic and acute disease management, vaccination, health education, mental health support and specialist coordination as needed, reinforcing their role in supporting individuals and families at every stage of life.