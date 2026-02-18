Dubai Health Launches ‘Unified Health Screening’ Service For Residency and Occupational Health

Dubai Health has announced the launch of the ‘Unified Health Screening’ initiative, which combines medical fitness examinations for both residency and occupational health into a single application and unified journey, representing a significant step in streamlining procedures and simplifying the customer experience.

The initiative is implemented in collaboration with several government entities, including Dubai Health Authority, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai, Dubai Municipality, the Supreme Legislation Committee, and Department of Finance. The project is part of the ‘City Makers’ initiative of the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai, which aims to foster greater cooperation between government entities and deliver an exceptional experience across joint government services, in line with Dubai’s Social Agenda 33 and the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

The service enables professionals from various sectors to apply for health screenings through a smart digital platform. This integrated process combines medical fitness and occupational health screenings into a single, automated application based on the selected profession’s data, allowing all required examinations to be completed on a single visit. Following this, residency is issued automatically once the medical results are finalised.

This step further links databases across relevant authorities, ensuring faster and more accurate procedures.

His Excellency Dr. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director General of Dubai Health Authority (DHA) said that the launch of the Unified Health Screening reflects Dubai’s commitment to strengthening joint government work through a single digital pathway that streamlines medical fitness examinations for residency and occupational health.

He emphasised the importance of this initiative and its role in automating processes and standardising and accelerating data exchange between entities, thereby supporting preventive planning and keeping pace with the growing demands arising from the city’s population and economic growth.

For his part, His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, stated that the ‘Unified Medical Screening’ service embodies Dubai’s integrated government model, founded on institutional connectivity and seamless system integration among the concerned entities.

His Excellency affirmed that GDRFA Dubai’s role centers on linking databases and enabling automated and secure information exchange with strategic partners, ensuring the availability of accurate data across all entities involved in delivering the service. This contributes to accelerating procedures and issuing residency permits smoothly upon completion of requirements, directly enhancing the customer experience and the overall efficiency of the government ecosystem.

He added that this level of integration strengthens data reliability and reduces duplication of procedures, thereby improving performance efficiency and harnessing advanced technologies to serve people first. It also reflects GDRFA Dubai’s commitment to supporting joint initiatives that elevate the customer journey and align with the Emirate’s aspirations for smarter and more proactive services.

His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, affirmed that the launch of the Unified Health Screening represents a strategic step in strengthening Dubai’s inspection and regulatory framework. He noted that the initiative reflects the commitment of Dubai’s government entities to delivering innovative government services that support the city’s global competitiveness, keep pace with economic and population growth, and ensure a safe and healthy working environment aligned with international best practices, as well as reinforcing Dubai’s position as the world’s best city to live and work.

His Excellency added: “The service marks a qualitative leap in advancing integration between government systems through unified processes and smartly connected databases. This enables Dubai Municipality’s inspection teams to access accurate, real-time information during inspection operations, ensuring compliance with occupational health and safety standards, strengthening proactive prevention, and enhancing response readiness in emergency situations.

His Excellency Dr. Amer Sharif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Health and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), said: “The Unified Health Screening service marks a qualitative leap in the development of joint government services by unifying procedures and integrating systems of relevant entities. This contributes to simplifying the customer journey and elevating the quality of services.”

Dr. Sharif added: “This service reflects collaboration between government entities under the ‘City Makers’ initiative and aligns with Dubai’s vision to deliver smart and proactive services. It contributes to strengthening the readiness of the healthcare system and reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading model in the development of integrated government services.”

Service centres

The ‘Unified Health Screening’ service will be available at Dubai Health medical fitness centres, including the Garhoud Centre, Al Nahda Centre, Al Karama Centre, Al Yalayis Centre, Bur Dubai Centre, Jebel Ali Free Zone Centre, Zabeel Centre, and Smart Salem Centres.

The number of centres offering the service will be expanded in the coming phase, alongside increasing capacity at existing centres to accommodate growing demand and ensure a seamless customer experience.

About City Makers

The City Makers initiative was launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai in 2014. The initiative aims to enhance cooperation among government entities and supports the creation of task forces from across government to design exceptional shared government services.