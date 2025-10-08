Dubai Hosts Scientific Conference on Latest Flu Vaccine Advances

Dubai hosted a scientific event organised by the American Academy of Pediatrics, in collaboration with the Emirates Pediatrics and Neonatal Society, bringing together international experts and physicians from the UAE and the region to highlight the latest advancements in influenza vaccination.

Dr. Entesar Al Hammadi, President of the Emirates Pediatrics and Neonatal Society, said the newly introduced influenza vaccine stands out for its nasal spray delivery, replacing traditional needle injections. This innovation makes vaccination simpler, faster and completely painless.

She noted that the vaccine is currently approved for individuals aged between 2 and 49, while ongoing studies aim to expand its use to other age groups in the future.

Dr. Ahmed Al Hammadi, Infectious Diseases Consultant and Chairman of the Emirates Infectious Disease Society, said the participation of the association in the conference and the introduction of the new vaccine reflect ongoing efforts to raise public awareness about the importance of seasonal influenza vaccination.

He underlined that the initiative seeks to promote safe and effective preventive options, including modern, non-invasive vaccines such as the nasal spray, which provides both safety and convenience. He added that this participation also supports national health strategies aimed at reducing influenza transmission and protecting high-risk populations.

Dr. Eslam El-Baroudy, Professor and Consultant of Paediatrics, and Chief Medical Officer at KidsHeart Centres, described the vaccine’s launch in the region as a major milestone. He noted that introducing a needle-free option can help overcome children’s fear of injections and enhance parental acceptance of vaccination. He added that clinical studies have confirmed the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.